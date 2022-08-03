Texas Tech med students build hydroponics system to help feed Lubbock families

Read on www.kltv.com
KLTV
Slaton single mom needs school supplies for 10 children
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Single mom, Crystal Trevino of Slaton, hasn’t received food stamps in months. “I’m literally paying for the food and the bills right now...that’s why it’s extra hard right now to get anything,” Trevino said. Now, she faces the challenge of sending...
KLTV
Authorities searching for Lubbock teen missing since mid-July
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Authorities are searching for missing 17-year-old Summer Colvin who has been missing since July 15. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported her disappearance Saturday and says she was last seen in Lubbock. Colvin is 5′4 tall and is 140 pounds. She has brown...
KLTV
Lubbock Schlotzsky’s set ablaze after multiple break-ins, suspect left threatening note
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Schlotzsky’s business owners have taken to social media after their restaurant was set fire following a series of break-ins throughout July. In the early morning hours of July 18, police responded to reports of a burglary at the Schlotzsky’s near 19th and Memphis Ave. The owners of the restaurant told police someone had stolen several items from the store over the past several days. In a Facebook post, one of the owners said the suspect left a threatening note, stole IPads and money before setting the kitchen on fire.
KLTV
Floydada woman to serve 25 years after convicted for death of 18-month-old daughter
FLOYD COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A 31-year-old Floydada woman has been convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison for the death of her 18-month-old daughter. The child, Haizlee Trevino, was found unresponsive on July 16, 2019. The child’s mother, Tara Hughes, was indicted on a charge of wrongful death in 2019.
