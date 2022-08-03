OPINION: Most West Virginia Players Can’t Really Understand the Importance of Beating Pitt

Read on voiceofmotown.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
voiceofmotown.com
The Voice of Morgantown Gives WVU Starting Quarterback Endorsement
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia Mountaineers 4th-year head coach Neal Brown has said repeatedly that when he was recruiting transfer JT Daniels to West Virginia, that he made it clear that Daniels would have to earn the starting quarterback position and that it just wouldn’t be given to him.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Vukovcan: Pitt Vs. West Virginia is a Real Rivalry, Needs to Happen Every Year
The best thing about sports, in particular college sports, are rivalries between particular schools. There is nothing better than legitimate hatred and smack talk between the schools and the two fan bases. No matter how hard they’ve tried, since joining the ACC Conference, Pitt hasn’t had a real rival in which both sides could enjoy this type of back and forth.
Narduzzi says everywhere he goes, he’s asked about WVU
It took minutes for the Backyard Brawl to sell out for the September 1st resumption of the rivalry, a look at some of the numbers between Pitt & WVU
Position Change: WVU Has a New Running Back
Chad Scott has another body to work with in the backfield.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Mike Drop: College Football Needs the Backyard Brawl
Pitt and WVU fans are jawing back and forth with the rebirth of the Backyard Brawl fast approaching, and that’s not only great for both programs, but it’s great for college football as a whole. On this episode of Mike Drop, Mike Asti talks to every fan and...
Between The Eers: Is Neal Brown Under Pressure in 2022?
Neal Brown is 17-18 through three years as WVU's head coach.
Carolina safety returns the favor with "great" visit to WVU
An update with a recent visitor for WVU Football. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
RELATED PEOPLE
Pat Narduzzi Identifies Pitt Football's Freshmen Standouts
A few defensive backs and an offensive lineman have caught the eye of Pitt Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi.
What’s the latest on West Virginia’s top highway project?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There’s been a big development in the completion of Corridor H, West Virginia’s top highway project. Governor Jim Justice says the Department of Transportation in West Virginia and Virginia are now in talks about the completion of Corridor H, which runs from I-79 in Weston, West Virginia, to eventually connect with […]
This is the best chocolate chip cookie in West Virginia, according to Yelp
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Yelp’s blog made a list of the best chocolate chip cookies in each state across America for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on Aug. 4. Apple Annie’s, which is located in both Morgantown and Fairmont was deemed the best place to get chocolate chip cookies in West Virginia. Yelp created its […]
Rabies vaccines falling from the sky in 24 West Virginia counties
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Starting Friday, residents of 24 counties in West Virginia, especially those with outdoor pets, should be on the lookout for rabies vaccine baits that will be dropped from planes and helicopters this month. The goal of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) bait drop is that raccoons and other wildlife will […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: Tornado in Dallas Pike, West Virginia confirmed
DALLAS PIKE, W.Va. — A Tornado was confirmed in Dallas Pike, West Virginia on Monday evening. Marshall County EMA Director, Tom Heart asks that everyone avoids Stone Church Road to Dallas Pike Baptist Church and Oklahoma Road for it will be closed for several hours for debris removal. Several homes and barns were damaged or […]
Metro News
NWS: Parts of northeast West Virginia receive flooding
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston wasn’t the only area of West Virginia to receive flooding from Friday’s storm. The National Weather Service in Charleston told MetroNews on Saturday morning that flooding was also reported in parts of Randolph, Braxton, Upshur, Calhoun, Roane and Webster counties. “It looks like...
Farmers markets to visit in north central West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — National Farmers Market week is being celebrated by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture starting Monday, Aug. 8. Buying locally is better for the environment, helps the local community and, honestly, just tastes better. According to WVDA, over the last four years, the number of farmers’ markets in West Virginia has […]
24hip-hop.com
Meet Rising star: StevenFatt
StevenFatt is an indie rap artist that has been hard at work creating a buzz from the ground up. The Morgantown, West Virginia bred artist is determined to make his name know when it is all said and done. He has been consistent with putting out content on Youtube. With...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Prevention Resource Officers across West Virginia get prepared in active shooter training
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — As mass shootings continue to grip our nation, many institutions are preparing for the ‘unthinkable,’ and our school systems are no exception. That’s why Prevention Resource Officers from across the state do training every year. “We want to be proper and prepared in case something happens.” Sheriff Tom Howard, Ohio […]
WDTV
Failure to follow 811 guidelines results in recent Bridgeport water line break
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Meadowbrook Mall and surrounding areas were impacted for a short time on July 25 when a water line broke. Bridgeport Public Works Director Tiny Grimes and City Engineer Beth Fox said it was a water line break that should have been avoided. “The carnival that...
Missing: Jackkeem Manigault
Jackkeem Manigault, 17, has been missing since May 2 from Youngstown.
West Virginia Governor appoints local attorney as judge for Second Family Court Circuit
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Governor Jim Justice has appointed David L. Jackson, of Weirton, WV, to the Second Family Court Circuit, which serves Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler counties. Jackson is set to fill the seat vacated by the resignation of Judge Robert C. Hicks. Jackson has 30 years of legal experience in both private practice […]
Comments / 0