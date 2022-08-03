On August 8, the PGA Tour Champions event returns to Snoqualmie, Washington. More than 80 players will compete for more than $2.1 million in the 54-hole event during seven days at the Boeing Classic. From the Seahawks Rumble at the Ridge and Korean Air Pro-Am to the Boeing Classic competition and Jet Flyover, this unique sporting event is back in Washington and is sure to have golf fans – both at the venues and at home – on the edge of their seats.

SNOQUALMIE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO