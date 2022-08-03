Read on www.geekwire.com
Lock-and-Leave Luxury in Vibrant Capitol Hill
Location, elegance and luxury living. 745 Bellevue Avenue E Unit #206, Seattle, WA 98102. Location, elegance and luxury living in Capitol Hill. Close proximity to Downtown Seattle, Broadway and Melrose Place enjoy cafes just outside your front door. The Bellagio is a secure mid-rise building in the heart of it all. Updated 1 bedroom condo with smart layout offering a large office/den for home based business or workout space. Stylish kitchen with tons of storage and space to entertain. Spacious bedroom with dual closets and ensuite bath. Coveted designated parking spot with storage in secured garage and balcony overlooking the city skyline. Live the lock-and-leave lifestyle in the heart of Seattle!
Future Arts Presents: AUGMENT Seattle Mixed Reality Urban Arts Showcase Aug. 12th-28th
Future Arts Presents: AUGMENT Seattle Mixed Reality Urban Arts Showcase Aug. 12th-28th. Future Arts invites creative digital thinkers and technology enthusiasts of all disciplines to bend and shift realities in the streets of Seattle with an international summer showcase, taking place in the South Lake Union neighborhood and beyond. Join us with your mobile device at AUGMENT Seattle 2022 for immersive, augmented reality (AR) powered outdoor installations and mixed reality food + drinks. Urban spaces will be transformed and welcome the community to experience meaningful interactions through digital storytelling.
Teeing Up Technology to Keep the Boeing Classic Connected
On August 8, the PGA Tour Champions event returns to Snoqualmie, Washington. More than 80 players will compete for more than $2.1 million in the 54-hole event during seven days at the Boeing Classic. From the Seahawks Rumble at the Ridge and Korean Air Pro-Am to the Boeing Classic competition and Jet Flyover, this unique sporting event is back in Washington and is sure to have golf fans – both at the venues and at home – on the edge of their seats.
Seattle startup Legalpad acquired by payroll and compliance giant Deel
Legalpad, a Seattle startup that helps companies apply for visas on behalf of international talent, has been acquired by Deel, a San Francisco company that sells software to facilitate hiring and paying of employees on global teams. Founded in 2018, Legalpad helps American businesses automate and simplify the process of...
