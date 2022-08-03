ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer

kroxam.com

Arlene Margaret Moen – Obit

Arlene Margaret Moen, 71, of Fargo, ND, passed away Tuesday morning, August 2, 2022, at Cottonwood Court-Bethany Retirement Living, where she had been a resident since April of 2020. Arlene was a Crookston, MN native and former longtime Burnsville, MN resident. A Memorial Service celebrating Arlene’s life will be held...
FARGO, ND
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT- AUGUST 6, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Kyla Mae Goulet, 20, of Crookston, for 2nd-Degree Burglary. Tyler John Motz, 36, of East Grand Forks, for Trespassing. Erica Anne Askjem, 28, of Grand Forks, for being a Fugitive from Justice from another State. Jason Daniel Jarvis, 51,...
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

RED RIVER VALLEY SUGARBEET CROP PROGRESSING NICELY, BUT STILL BEHIND FOR THIS TIME OF YEAR

Summer’s end is coming into view with the first week of August now here, which means for many farmers around Crookston, that harvest of certain crops such as sugar beets is right around the corner. But due to a very wet spring and many unforeseen circumstances, the planting and growing seasons have been anything but ordinary for farmers and workers at American Crystal Sugar.
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

KIDS AT CASTLE IS RETURNING WITH THE THEME: “PADDLE AT CASTLE!” ON MONDAY

Transform an ordinary day into an extraordinary adventure at this month’s Kids at Castle: Paddle at Castle! On August 8, in a celebration of water and the wonderful things all around us, Kids at Castle will feature a paddle event with the International Water Institute (IWI), a Treasure Hunt, water activities, and a new featured story on the Story Trail. The IWI will provide dryland water safety, life jackets, & a paddling overview, and short kayak trips of 10-15 minutes on the Red Lake River. The Treasure Hunt and Story Trail story will feature “Tiny, Perfect Things” by M.H. Clark, as kids are encouraged to find joy in the little things and appreciate what the world around us has to offer. Come observe, learn, find & paddle! “The whole world is a treasure waiting to be found!” All ages from 0 to 99 are encouraged to join! The event will be held from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. at Castle Park, with paddling at the new kayak launch off of Woodland Ave & N Nelson St.
POLK COUNTY, MN
kfgo.com

Grand Forks SWAT assists in arresting man

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) – The Grand Forks SWAT Team was sent to assist officers who were attempting to serve a warrant on a man on the city’s south side Friday night. Grand Forks police say Blake Lund barricaded himself in an apartment for several hours after officers attempted to serve the warrant around 9:30 p.m. at 1108 27th Avenue S.
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

ND workers make less per hour than national average

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its Employment Situation Summary for the month of July stating that employment is up over half a million jobs and unemployment rates are down to 3.5%. But North Dakota lags behind the national average in one very important category, mean...
FARGO, ND
trfradio.com

Another Theft Reported from Rural TRF

Another theft reported from north of the college in Thief River Falls. The caller told sheriff’s deputies a Bostitch air compressor on wheels was among the items taken. Police responded to the 17 thousand block of 190th street just before 12:30pm Tuesday.
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
kroxam.com

GRAND FORKS POLICE DEPARTMENT INVESTIGATING DEATH OF UNATTENDED MALE

On May 24, 2022, Grand Forks Police Department officers responded to a 911 call reporting an unresponsive male in a residence in the 1200 block of N. 39th Street in Grand Forks. Upon officers’ arrival, it was determined the male was deceased and that it appeared the death was not a result of a medical problem or natural causes. Detectives are currently investigating the circumstances related to this death. The name of the victim will not be released until family notifications can be made.
GRAND FORKS, ND
kroxam.com

GRAND FORKS POLICE AND REGIONAL SWAT TEAM ARREST MAN WITH WARRANT AFTER LATE NIGHT STAND-OFF

On August 6, 2022, around 9:34 p.m., Officers were in the area of 1108 27th Ave S attempting a warrant service on a male subject, Blake Lund. The situation turned into a barricaded subject and members of the Grand Forks Regional SWAT Team were sent to the scene to assist in the apprehension of Lund. Some residents in the area were asked to shelter in place or leave their residence while the situation was active. Around 1:19 a.m. Lund was taken into custody and brought to the Grand Forks County Correctional Center where he was booked on several outstanding warrants. The Grand Forks Police would like to thank the citizens in the area for their cooperation while dealing with this situation. Residence in the area were allowed back into the building following the arrest of Lund, as no other dangers existed.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

Officers in Cass County shooting identified

The Cass County Sheriff’s Department has identified the officers involved in a fatal shooting in Mapleton this week. Authorities say all were members of the Fargo Police Department. Sgt. Travis Moser is an 18-year member of the FPD…Detectives Josh Heller and Ryan Jasper have been with the department for...
CASS COUNTY, ND
kroxam.com

POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE WARNS PUBLIC OF SCAM CALLS

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office would like to inform everyone of a scam that is circulating through the area. The caller identifies themselves as a grandson/son or granddaughter/daughter saying that they were involved in an accident and are going to jail or going to the hospital and need money. We have seen this scam in the past; however, it has become popular with bad guys again.
POLK COUNTY, MN
KX News

North Dakota musician to appear on America’s Got Talent

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — America will be recognizing some North Dakota talent tonight when Grand Forks resident David Snyder takes the stage on America’s Got Talent. Snyder, a musician who attended Hatton-Northwood High School, is slated to appear on the show’s 17th season tonight at 7 p.m. CT. Upon leaving Grand Forks to train in […]
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: 9 detained, 4 arrested after SWAT standoff

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Nine people were detained and four people arrested on Tuesday morning after the SWAT team, Cass County Drug Task Force and Fargo Police surrounded a house in south Fargo for a high-risk search warrant. Police say they went to the home in the 900...
FARGO, ND

