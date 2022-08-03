Read on kroxam.com
DAC REFERRED WORKER TAKES STRONG INITIATIVE AT HIS JOB IN THE CROOKSTON INN
Vocational Rehabilitation (VR) made a referral to the Polk County Developmental Achievement Center (DAC) for Simon. VR and his parents asked the DAC to find a community job for Simon after he graduated from high school. The team (Simon, his parents, VR staff, Case Manager, and DAC staff) had an...
CROOKSTON PUBLIC SCHOOLS ARE SEARCHING FOR A NEW CONCESSIONS MANAGER FOR 2022-23 SCHOOL YEAR
The Crookston High School is currently searching for a new Concessions Stand Manager and is reaching out to the community to have someone take this important job for the 2022-23 School Year. The Concessions Stand Manager oversees running and managing all concessions stands for all home school sporting events starting...
CROOKSTON PUBLIC SCHOOLS LOOKING FOR A VARIETY OF POSITIONS FOR THE 2022-23 SCHOOL YEAR
With August now here and September now in sight, Crookston Public Schools are working around the clock to prepare for the upcoming school year. One of the jobs that the School District office has been working hard at is looking to find people to fill essential positions in all three schools.
NO NEW FILINGS FOR CROOKSTON SCHOOL BOARD, MAYOR, OR CITY COUNCIL
MAYOR – (Current seat held by Dale Stainbrook) Clayton Briggs (current Crookston City Councilman in Ward 3) has filed for mayor. WARD 2 – (Current seat held by Steve Erickson, who has said he won’t run again) No filings on Wednesday. WARD 4 – (Current seat held...
Arlene Margaret Moen – Obit
Arlene Margaret Moen, 71, of Fargo, ND, passed away Tuesday morning, August 2, 2022, at Cottonwood Court-Bethany Retirement Living, where she had been a resident since April of 2020. Arlene was a Crookston, MN native and former longtime Burnsville, MN resident. A Memorial Service celebrating Arlene’s life will be held...
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- AUGUST 6, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Kyla Mae Goulet, 20, of Crookston, for 2nd-Degree Burglary. Tyler John Motz, 36, of East Grand Forks, for Trespassing. Erica Anne Askjem, 28, of Grand Forks, for being a Fugitive from Justice from another State. Jason Daniel Jarvis, 51,...
The 2 Closest Drive-In Movie Theaters To BisMan Are Worth A Look
Drive-In movie theaters are about as rare as landlines these days. As rare as a payphone (I can't remember the last time I've seen one). Rare as a telephone answering machine (remember those?). Surprisingly you can still buy a telephone answering machine. See here. I have fond memories of going...
RED RIVER VALLEY SUGARBEET CROP PROGRESSING NICELY, BUT STILL BEHIND FOR THIS TIME OF YEAR
Summer’s end is coming into view with the first week of August now here, which means for many farmers around Crookston, that harvest of certain crops such as sugar beets is right around the corner. But due to a very wet spring and many unforeseen circumstances, the planting and growing seasons have been anything but ordinary for farmers and workers at American Crystal Sugar.
KIDS AT CASTLE IS RETURNING WITH THE THEME: “PADDLE AT CASTLE!” ON MONDAY
Transform an ordinary day into an extraordinary adventure at this month’s Kids at Castle: Paddle at Castle! On August 8, in a celebration of water and the wonderful things all around us, Kids at Castle will feature a paddle event with the International Water Institute (IWI), a Treasure Hunt, water activities, and a new featured story on the Story Trail. The IWI will provide dryland water safety, life jackets, & a paddling overview, and short kayak trips of 10-15 minutes on the Red Lake River. The Treasure Hunt and Story Trail story will feature “Tiny, Perfect Things” by M.H. Clark, as kids are encouraged to find joy in the little things and appreciate what the world around us has to offer. Come observe, learn, find & paddle! “The whole world is a treasure waiting to be found!” All ages from 0 to 99 are encouraged to join! The event will be held from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. at Castle Park, with paddling at the new kayak launch off of Woodland Ave & N Nelson St.
GRAND FORKS POLICE DEPARTMENT INVESTIGATING DEATH OF UNATTENDED MALE
On May 24, 2022, Grand Forks Police Department officers responded to a 911 call reporting an unresponsive male in a residence in the 1200 block of N. 39th Street in Grand Forks. Upon officers’ arrival, it was determined the male was deceased and that it appeared the death was not a result of a medical problem or natural causes. Detectives are currently investigating the circumstances related to this death. The name of the victim will not be released until family notifications can be made.
GRAND FORKS POLICE AND REGIONAL SWAT TEAM ARREST MAN WITH WARRANT AFTER LATE NIGHT STAND-OFF
On August 6, 2022, around 9:34 p.m., Officers were in the area of 1108 27th Ave S attempting a warrant service on a male subject, Blake Lund. The situation turned into a barricaded subject and members of the Grand Forks Regional SWAT Team were sent to the scene to assist in the apprehension of Lund. Some residents in the area were asked to shelter in place or leave their residence while the situation was active. Around 1:19 a.m. Lund was taken into custody and brought to the Grand Forks County Correctional Center where he was booked on several outstanding warrants. The Grand Forks Police would like to thank the citizens in the area for their cooperation while dealing with this situation. Residence in the area were allowed back into the building following the arrest of Lund, as no other dangers existed.
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE WARNS PUBLIC OF SCAM CALLS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office would like to inform everyone of a scam that is circulating through the area. The caller identifies themselves as a grandson/son or granddaughter/daughter saying that they were involved in an accident and are going to jail or going to the hospital and need money. We have seen this scam in the past; however, it has become popular with bad guys again.
