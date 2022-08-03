Transform an ordinary day into an extraordinary adventure at this month’s Kids at Castle: Paddle at Castle! On August 8, in a celebration of water and the wonderful things all around us, Kids at Castle will feature a paddle event with the International Water Institute (IWI), a Treasure Hunt, water activities, and a new featured story on the Story Trail. The IWI will provide dryland water safety, life jackets, & a paddling overview, and short kayak trips of 10-15 minutes on the Red Lake River. The Treasure Hunt and Story Trail story will feature “Tiny, Perfect Things” by M.H. Clark, as kids are encouraged to find joy in the little things and appreciate what the world around us has to offer. Come observe, learn, find & paddle! “The whole world is a treasure waiting to be found!” All ages from 0 to 99 are encouraged to join! The event will be held from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. at Castle Park, with paddling at the new kayak launch off of Woodland Ave & N Nelson St.

