Terrace 16 at Trump Tower in Chicago is my Favorite Rooftop LoungeChicago Food KingChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
daystech.org
Navy Pier Is Free & Here’s What To Do There While You’re In Chicago
Dubbed Chicago’s final playground, the 50 acres Navy Pier alongside Lake Michigan shoreline has numerous sights and enjoyable actions awaiting guests. It reopened in 1995, and since then, over 180 million have visited the Navy Pier. Regardless of age, this sprawling lakefront treasure caters to everybody’s leisure whims. There are retailers, eating places, historical attractions, parks and exhibition services, and actions like water sports activities at considered one of Chicago’s top attractions. The Navy Pier is free and open all yr to the general public and has many Instagrammable places to explore.
fox32chicago.com
New POP! Heights park coming to Roseland on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A new park is coming to a far South Side neighborhood thanks to a $500,000 grant from Chicago’s Public Outdoor Plaza Program (POP!). Check out what the POP! Heights Park in Roseland will look like when it opens this fall along the South Halstead Corridor. Nearly 22,000...
Mochinut Looks to Open New Site in Wheeling Next Year
The new Mochi donut store could open sometime in Spring 2023
A bar in Illinois has a Wall of “Flame” for it’s Spicy XXX Wings
Do you think you have the intestinal fortitude to complete this blazing hot wing challenge and end up on the famous Wall of Flame at one of the best wing places in the Land of Lincoln?. If you are looking for great wings in Chicago then you have to go...
Grab Some Friends For This Smooth Booze Cruise Down The Chicago River
A summer afternoon really can't get much better than some drinks, smooth music, great food, the Chicago skyline, and a cruise down the Chicago river. You can get all that done at the Island Party Hut, a newish spot located on the newly refurbished Chicago Riverwalk. Quick sidebar here. If...
Hundreds of boats party in Chicago’s Play Pen for annual party
CHICAGO — Every year hundreds of boats drop anchor in the Play Pen near Nay Pier for the Chicago Scene Boat Party. Ted Widen and his colleagues from AMP will be riding around in a 28-foot-long amphibious boat called AMP. It has four wheels which gives captains a lot of options. The AMP goes up to […]
fox32chicago.com
WATCH: Party bus sideswipes 13 cars in Chicago's Lake View East neighborhood
CHICAGO - A bus driver was taken into custody on Saturday after his party bus sideswiped about 13 cars in Chicago's Lake View East neighborhood. Chicago police said the driver was heading south on North Broadway around 3 p.m. Saturday when he started hitting cars. Video taken by a witness...
Hundreds gather for 40 Plus Double Dutch Club event on South Side
CHICAGO — What began as a way to bring happiness back into a Chicago woman’s life is now a nationwide club. On the South Side of Chicago, more than 600 women from 40 to nearly 90 years young descended on the House of Hope on Saturday to show off their moves. 40 Plus Double Dutch Club […]
Camp Aramoni brings boutique camping experience to site less than two hours away from Chicago
TONICA, Ill. (CBS) -- In the town of Tonica – less than two hours away from Chicago and right next to Starved Rock State Park – a hidden treasure sits on 96 acres of preserved land. A husband-wife dup transformed a decades-old abandoned brickyard into Camp Aramoni – a new, boutique campground with 11 safari-style tents. Camp Aramoni is the first of its kind in Illinois. The tents are not your typical camping tents – more like glamping tents. They're equipped with luxury amenities, air conditioning and heating, several bedding options, a shower, and a bathroom. Each tent, which was...
elitetraveler.com
The Best Vegan and Vegetarian Restaurants in Chicago
Alongside this vibrant fine dining scene is a tapestry of street food stalls where gourmands can sample culinary delights from across the globe. While the city has carved out a reputation for its irresistible deep-dish pizzas and steak sandwiches, in recent years Chicago has also welcomed an array of vegetarian and vegan restaurants that are proving meat-free dishes can be big on flavor – and just as tasty.
fox32chicago.com
Woman laying in street hit, killed by sedan on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A woman was killed after being struck by a car Saturday night in Washington Heights. About 9 p.m., the woman, whose age has not been released, was walking in and out of the street in the 9700 block of South Halsted Street. She then lay in the street...
Emergency plane landing in Suburban Chicago causes road blockage
LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — A late night emergency landing ended with a plane on a street in the Chicago suburbs. It happened just before midnight Friday in the Vernon Hills area. Emergency crews said that the pilot was the only one inside and was not hurt. There is currently no word on what caused the […]
Large dogs seek forever homes in Chicago area as shelters fill up
Calling all dog lovers! Your help is needed to save lives in our area!
howafrica.com
Father and Son Launch Chicago’s First Ever Black-Owned Portable LaserTag Company
Meet Jermaine Young and his son, Terriquee, the founders of MKETag, the first Black-owned renowned portable laser tag event production company based in Chicago, IL. The company has been approved by The Chicago Park District to launch the LaserTag in the Park AfterDark series across local community parks in June 2022.
Legend Says This Grave at a Chicago Cemetery Will Show You of Your Death
Cemeteries seem to inspire macabre stories and legends. No more so than a certain graveyard in Illinois that has a statue who many claim will show you how you'll die someday. Graceland Cemetery in Chicago is so infamous for its legends and stories that Only In Your State recently did a feature on it. What they didn't mention is one grave, in particular, has a figure that is said to have supernatural powers.
Meet Kyriakos 'Carl' Damianides, proudly at the helm of the Sky-Ride Tap downtown for 50 years
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Imagine working at a place 50 years and hoping for 50 more – all because of the people. The owner of the Sky-Ride Tap is the embodiment of that very spirit. The Sky-Ride Tap is little in size, and little known. But it's a Chicago staple. CBS 2's Brad Edwards dropped by and popped up a couple of Old Styles to learn about a legend. You'll find Sky-Ride Tap at 105 W. Van Buren St., on the ground level of a two-story building called the Bock Building. The Chicago Board of Trade is across the street, and...
Developer announces plans for Chicago's tallest timber tower since before Great Chicago Fire
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A local developer is going retro – very retro – with a new building project in Lincoln Park. Sterling Bay said next year, it plans to construct a nine-story timber building at 2100 N. Southport Ave., at Dickens Avenue, on the western edge of the Lincoln Park neighborhood. The developer said the building will be the tallest timber-made structure since the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. In the wake of the great fire, wood was deemed an unsafe building material, while Chicago became an architectural innovator using other materials – including steel and concrete. But Sterling Bay...
buildingupchicago.com
Common Lincoln Park has topped out at Big Deahl
In more topping out news, word comes this week that Common Lincoln Park, part of the Big Deahl Phase II development at 853 W Blackhawk, has topped out. Phase II kinda sorta came in two phases itself, with The Seng, a five-story condo building at 869 West Blackhawk, and Common Lincoln Park, a 10-story apartment tower at 853 West Blackhawk, getting started first, followed soon thereafter by 1475 North Kingsbury.
Renowned Melrose Park batting cage reopens under new name
MELROSE PARK, Ill. — A renowned batting cage has reopened with a new name after being closed for over 10 years. WGN’s Tremaine Williams stopped by Sam’s Batting Cages and captured some of the excitement and nostalgia of the establishment opening back up. For more information on business hours and cage rental rates, visit their […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago gas giveaway takes place this weekend
CHICAGO - Chicago businessman and mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is hosting another free gas giveaway Saturday. Each vehicle will be able to get $50 worth of regular gas at 14 locations across Chicago. There will be one entry and exit point at each gas station with volunteers on-site providing directions....
