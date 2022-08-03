ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navy Pier Is Free & Here’s What To Do There While You’re In Chicago

Dubbed Chicago’s final playground, the 50 acres Navy Pier alongside Lake Michigan shoreline has numerous sights and enjoyable actions awaiting guests. It reopened in 1995, and since then, over 180 million have visited the Navy Pier. Regardless of age, this sprawling lakefront treasure caters to everybody’s leisure whims. There are retailers, eating places, historical attractions, parks and exhibition services, and actions like water sports activities at considered one of Chicago’s top attractions. The Navy Pier is free and open all yr to the general public and has many Instagrammable places to explore.
fox32chicago.com

New POP! Heights park coming to Roseland on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A new park is coming to a far South Side neighborhood thanks to a $500,000 grant from Chicago’s Public Outdoor Plaza Program (POP!). Check out what the POP! Heights Park in Roseland will look like when it opens this fall along the South Halstead Corridor. Nearly 22,000...
CBS Chicago

Camp Aramoni brings boutique camping experience to site less than two hours away from Chicago

TONICA, Ill. (CBS) -- In the town of Tonica – less than two hours away from Chicago and right next to Starved Rock State Park – a hidden treasure sits on 96 acres of preserved land. A husband-wife dup transformed a decades-old abandoned brickyard into Camp Aramoni – a new, boutique campground with 11 safari-style tents. Camp Aramoni is the first of its kind in Illinois. The tents are not your typical camping tents – more like glamping tents. They're equipped with luxury amenities, air conditioning and heating, several bedding options, a shower, and a bathroom. Each tent, which was...
elitetraveler.com

The Best Vegan and Vegetarian Restaurants in Chicago

Alongside this vibrant fine dining scene is a tapestry of street food stalls where gourmands can sample culinary delights from across the globe. While the city has carved out a reputation for its irresistible deep-dish pizzas and steak sandwiches, in recent years Chicago has also welcomed an array of vegetarian and vegan restaurants that are proving meat-free dishes can be big on flavor – and just as tasty.
howafrica.com

Father and Son Launch Chicago’s First Ever Black-Owned Portable LaserTag Company

Meet Jermaine Young and his son, Terriquee, the founders of MKETag, the first Black-owned renowned portable laser tag event production company based in Chicago, IL. The company has been approved by The Chicago Park District to launch the LaserTag in the Park AfterDark series across local community parks in June 2022.
99.5 WKDQ

Legend Says This Grave at a Chicago Cemetery Will Show You of Your Death

Cemeteries seem to inspire macabre stories and legends. No more so than a certain graveyard in Illinois that has a statue who many claim will show you how you'll die someday. Graceland Cemetery in Chicago is so infamous for its legends and stories that Only In Your State recently did a feature on it. What they didn't mention is one grave, in particular, has a figure that is said to have supernatural powers.
CBS Chicago

Meet Kyriakos 'Carl' Damianides, proudly at the helm of the Sky-Ride Tap downtown for 50 years

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Imagine working at a place 50 years and hoping for 50 more – all because of the people. The owner of the Sky-Ride Tap is the embodiment of that very spirit. The Sky-Ride Tap is little in size, and little known. But it's a Chicago staple. CBS 2's Brad Edwards dropped by and popped up a couple of Old Styles to learn about a legend. You'll find Sky-Ride Tap at 105 W. Van Buren St., on the ground level of a two-story building called the Bock Building. The Chicago Board of Trade is across the street, and...
CBS Chicago

Developer announces plans for Chicago's tallest timber tower since before Great Chicago Fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A local developer is going retro – very retro – with a new building project in Lincoln Park. Sterling Bay said next year, it plans to construct a nine-story timber building at 2100 N. Southport Ave., at Dickens Avenue, on the western edge of the Lincoln Park neighborhood. The developer said the building will be the tallest timber-made structure since the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. In the wake of the great fire, wood was deemed an unsafe building material, while Chicago became an architectural innovator using other materials – including steel and concrete. But Sterling Bay...
buildingupchicago.com

Common Lincoln Park has topped out at Big Deahl

In more topping out news, word comes this week that Common Lincoln Park, part of the Big Deahl Phase II development at 853 W Blackhawk, has topped out. Phase II kinda sorta came in two phases itself, with The Seng, a five-story condo building at 869 West Blackhawk, and Common Lincoln Park, a 10-story apartment tower at 853 West Blackhawk, getting started first, followed soon thereafter by 1475 North Kingsbury.
WGN News

Renowned Melrose Park batting cage reopens under new name

MELROSE PARK, Ill. — A renowned batting cage has reopened with a new name after being closed for over 10 years. WGN’s Tremaine Williams stopped by Sam’s Batting Cages and captured some of the excitement and nostalgia of the establishment opening back up. For more information on business hours and cage rental rates, visit their […]
fox32chicago.com

Chicago gas giveaway takes place this weekend

CHICAGO - Chicago businessman and mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is hosting another free gas giveaway Saturday. Each vehicle will be able to get $50 worth of regular gas at 14 locations across Chicago. There will be one entry and exit point at each gas station with volunteers on-site providing directions....
