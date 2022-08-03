ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

WZZM 13

Two Grand Rapids teens bring home national cornhole title

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Two Grand Rapids teams represented West Michigan on the national stage at the 2022 Cornhole USA National Junior Championships in South Carolina. In the juniors doubles championship, 14-year-old Jayden Ellis and 17-year-old Evan Vanos took home the crown, knocking out Tyler Cox and Terry Wilkey in the championship round.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
westernherald.com

"Vintage in the Zoo" is at the heart of the revival of vintage

Residents of Kalamazoo and its surrounding areas have most likely already heard of the colossal buy, sell and trade event of vintage novelties known as “Vintage in the Zoo.” Vendors from all over Michigan and its neighboring states make the trek to the gathering to ensure their items are featured in the marketplace which includes hundreds of sellers and customers.
KALAMAZOO, MI
grandrapidsmi.gov

Ol'Skool Sundays at the Circle

Enjoy line dancing to 80s and 90s music, grab some tasty food, and kick back at Rosa Parks Circle for Throwback Thursdays!. Come out and have some fun at this free weekly community event!. Sunday, August 07, 2022 | 05:00 PM - 10:00 PM. Sunday, August 14, 2022 | 05:00...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
grmag.com

Blandford brings back summer concert series

An outdoor concert is showcasing music of all styles in nature. Blandford Nature Center recently announced its Outdoor Concert Series lineup which includes a range of different genres and new, lower ticket prices to help the series find a wider audience. The 2022 Bands at Blandford Outdoor Concert Series includes...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

Michigan’s “Best Burrito” Is Filled With Some Unexpected Ingredients

I love Mexican food so much that I could eat it every single meal. My wife Lindsey however is not a big fan of how gassy I can get so that hasn't happened in our house yet. One of my favorite Mexican foods to enjoy is a burrito. There are limitless possibilities for what you can put inside. I love mine stuffed full of steak, cheese, beans, guac, and rice topped with some sour cream and hot sauce.
MICHIGAN STATE
idesignarch.com

Beautiful Glass Beach Cottage Overlooking Lake Michigan

This gorgeous modern beach cottage in South Haven, Michigan, southwest of Grand Rapids, is a unique lakefront house on North Beach. Guests can enjoy unforgettable views of Lake Michigan on the semi-circular decks facing the beach. An outdoor spiral staircase connects the top two decks which also feature outdoor fireplaces.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI

