The Noblesville Millers teed off the 2022-23 season on Thursday night by winning the Hamilton County Championship at Harbour Trees Golf and Beach Club in Noblesville. The Millers recorded a score of 303 to best the Westfield Shamrocks by three strokes to win. Caroline Whallon earned individual medalist honors with her first place score of 71 and Jordan Adam carded a 74 to earn third place. Josie Kelly recorded a 77 for 8th place and Karis Shields turned in an 81 for 12th place.

HAMILTON COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO