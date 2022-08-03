The OnePlus 10T 5G is The Fastest Charging Smartphone Ever

Read on me.ign.com
Related
More Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs leaked
We have already heard a number of specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 handsets and now we have more details on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will apparently come with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, we previously heard that the handset would only feature a Snapdragon processor.
CNET
Snag Samsung's Lightweight Galaxy Tablet for Up to $120 Off Today Only
Apple isn't the only brand carving out its own piece of the tablet market at the moment. Samsung also makes a line of sleek, powerful Galaxy tablets, and right now you can snag one at a bargain. Today only, Best Buy is offering up to $120 off the 2022 model of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, dropping the price down to just $250 on the 64GB model, and $310 on the 128GB model. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight.
Phone Arena
OnePlus 10T vs Galaxy S22+ comparison: Two great Android options, but one's cheaper
The OnePlus 10T has just gone official, and with that, it's time to see how it fares against the fierce competition in the Android smartphone world. There's no argument that Samsung dominates it, but could the new OnePlus 10T be good enough as to challenge Samsung's Galaxy S22+?. Which of...
CNET
Samsung Unpacked Date Is Aug. 10: This Is What To Expect
Samsung's next Unpacked event is scheduled for Aug. 10, where we expect several new versions of the company's flagship foldables and smartwatches. The event invitation seen above, showing a Z Flip foldable phone, seemingly supports a previous leak from tipster Evan Blass, which suggested that the upcoming Unpacked event will focus on Samsung's foldables. Specifically, it will likely reveal the follow-ups to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the clamshell Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, which came out in August 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $449, Get an Unlocked Google Pixel 6a 5G Smartphone for $399 Shipped – Today Only
The Google Pixel 6a 5G Smartphone may be the best mid-range device for your money at this current time, and you can get one for $399 shipped after clipping the $37.52 on-page coupon, today only, originally $449. If you’re worried about battery life, especially when it’s powered by the Google Tensor, you’ll be happy to know that Adaptive Battery learns your favorite apps, so the device can be used for over 24-hours on a single charge. Product page.
Phone Arena
Galaxy Z Fold 4 may sport Samsung's ultrafast and slim 1TB UFS 4.0 storage
During the ongoing Flash Memory Summit 2022 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, Samsung announced its future flash memory and storage technologies, but also detailed the plans for mass production of product innovations it already unveiled. One of those was the next generation of ultrafast UFS 4.0 flash storage for...
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus launches the SUPERVOOC 80W Car Charger for power users on the go
OnePlus launched its first-ever 80W SUPERVOOC-charging flagship smartphone in 2022 - however, the 10 Pro's speed in these terms stop mattering once a user gets in the car and has to use a non-compatible charger. However, the OEM has announced a solution today (August 3, 2022; even if it has waited to release the refreshed 10T smartphone to do so).
OnePlus 10T unveiled with 150W fast charging and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
The big picture: The OnePlus 10T 5G comes with a lower-resolution display and a worse camera system than the company's flagship 10 Pro handset but makes up for it with an upgraded SoC, faster charging, and a lower price point. Some might also prefer the 10T's flat screen over the Pro's curved one.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pocketnow.com
These are the best gaming phones in 2022 so far
Gaming phones are more popular than ever, and they pack the latest and most powerful chipsets that money can buy. Some gaming phones come with RGB lights on the back and dedicated fans, while others pack small displays to let gamers show off their other side. Most of these devices pack large displays, beefy batteries, and support fast charging technologies that can juice up in less than 45 minutes in most cases.
OnePlus 10T launches with a big focus on speed, OxygenOS 13 coming 'later this year'
OnePlus has wrapped up its launch event for the new 10T phone. The phone will begin preorders on September 1 with a retail date for all buyers set for September 29.
The best smartphones of 2022
Smartphones are at the center of our digital lives. And since you'll likely use your phone more than any other gadget you own, picking the right one to last you through years of use is crucial.
notebookcheck.net
Oppo confirms flagship smartwatch launch date as hands-on images surface
Oppo has confirmed the launch date for the Watch 3, its first Snapdragon W5 Gen 1-powered smartwatch. Incidentally, Oppo has confirmed Digital Chat Station's earlier leaks, which we discussed earlier this week. Hence, the Oppo Watch 3 will debut on August 10, albeit only in China. Unfortunately, Oppo still remains silent about the Watch 3 on its global social media channels.
Motorola Edge 2022 revealed in leaked official renders
The yet-to-be announced phone is said to feature 50MP triple cameras and a 6,000mAh battery
TechCrunch
OnePlus’ 10T arrives September 29, starting at $649
Turns out there’s plenty of lead time for the OnePlus 10T. Preorders of the device open just under a month from now, and the handset will finally start shipping September 29. So, plenty of time to make up your mind on that one. The device also maintains the company’s midtier pricing (though it’s begun edging a bit toward the higher end in recent years), starting at $649 for the 8 GB/128 GB version and $749 for 16 GB/256 GB.
Phone Arena
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Preview: Peak Android
So, it's almost here - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 - the Korean giant's most ambitious phone, and arguably the most exciting 2022 smartphone in general. Now that its release is closing up and we know a good deal about it, it's time to do a preview based on all our intel.
Review: Is the OnePlus Nord N20 5G the Best Budget Phone of 2022?
Click here to read the full article. Table of Contents Specifications Included in the Box OnePlus Nord N20 5G Design OnePlus Nord N20 5G Display OnePlus Nord N20 5G Software OnePlus Nord N20 5G Performance Is Typical for a Budget Phone Testing the OnePlus Nord N20 5G Cameras OnePlus Nord N20 5G Battery Life Our Verdict: Should You Buy the OnePlus Nord N20 5G? “Never Settle.” That was the slogan that OnePlus kept reminding us of during its early years of offering high-end flagship smartphones at non-flagship prices. Looking now at how its last few phones have increased in price, those days are behind us. Well, it looks like OnePlus heard...
CNET
OnePlus Nord N20 5G Review: A $300 Value Pick That's Missing a Spark
The OnePlus Nord N20 5G's $300 price matches up with the original OnePlus One from 2014, but beyond that, much has changed from what OnePlus now offers at this lower price. The 2014 $299 "flagship killer" phone was built as rival to the best devices from Samsung, Apple and HTC, complete with a "Never Settle" mantra.
NFL・
notebookcheck.net
Leaker reveals numerous Samsung Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Watch5 Pro details
WinFuture has leaked many key specifications for the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro, both due on August 10. Seemingly, the Galaxy Watch5 series will barely differ from the Galaxy Watch4 series in many areas. Android Galaxy S Smartwatch Leaks / Rumors. Roland Quandt has managed to obtain almost...
NFL・
OnePlus 10T smartphone gets unboxed (Video)
The new OnePlus 10T smartphone is now official, we heard all about the handset’s specifications earlier and now we have a video of the handset. The unboxing video below from Tech Spurt gives us a look at the new OnePlus 10T smartphone and its range of features. . As...
Digital Trends
OnePlus gives us our first look at OxygenOS 13, and the phones getting it
The open beta version of OnePlus’s next operating system, OxygenOS 13, will be available this month. What makes it exciting is it’s built on Google’s Android 13, and will be one of the first opportunities to try out the next major overhaul of the mobile operating system. However, while we know OxygenOS 13 is coming very soon and the devices getting it, we don’t know much about it or its look yet.
Comments / 0