ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

A Couple In New Jersey Unearthed Depression-Era Cash While Landscaping Their Yard

By Austin Harvey
allthatsinteresting.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on allthatsinteresting.com

Comments / 6

Related
allthatsinteresting.com

This Week In History News, Jul. 31 – Aug. 6

Fashionable Viking accessories found in Denmark, Depression-era cash hoard unearthed in New Jersey, giant-headed prehistoric amphibian discovered in Germany. Researchers Find That Beaver Pelts Were The Ultimate Fashion Accessory For Vikings In 10th-Century Denmark. By the time of the Viking age, the beaver had already been extinct in Denmark for...
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
CBS New York

96-year-old NYC landlord can't evict tenant who hasn't paid rent in almost 3 years

NEW YORK -- For months, CBS2 has been reporting on landlords of smaller properties, "mom and pop" landlords, who say their tenants have not paid rent in years. The problem was exacerbated by the pandemic. Monday, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke with an elderly landlord who still can't evict, even though the eviction moratorium was lifted months ago. "It's disrupting my family and everything else. It's a nightmare," Bill Pantano said. We first interviewed Pantano early in 2021. The 96-year-old landlord said his tenant had not paid rent since September 2019. "I've spent $130,000. I cannot afford to keep this man on this property," Pantano...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Nj Advance Media
Q 105.7

This Great White Came Up On A New York Beach On Wednesday

In the latest incident in the 'summer of shark' on the southern beaches of New York State, the corpse of a great white shark washed ashore on Wednesday in Quogue, New York. There have been four confirmed shark attacks on the beaches of Long Island in the month of July alone. Swimmers, as well as government officials have been very concerned that the next one could be deadly.
QUOGUE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping

Comments / 0

Community Policy