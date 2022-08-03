ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills Tight End O.J. Howard: Josh Allen's a Dog

It's no secret that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is one of the best at his position in the NFL. Currently pegged as the MVP favorite, players that have spent a while playing with Allen know just how good he is. But, don't get it twisted, players across the NFL...
Titans patient as QB Malik Willis makes jump from Liberty

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Malik Willis is experiencing some growing pains as the Tennessee Titans rookie works through his first training camp. Willis threw a deep pass to Josh Malone for a nice connection Friday and came back by finding Mason Kinsey across the middle in coverage. Needing a touchdown to wrap up practice, Willis completed two of his first three passes before running and sliding down around the 10.
Saints Placing OL Jerald Hawkins On Injured Reserve

Hawkins, 28, is a former fourth-round pick out of LSU by the Steelers in the 2016 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $2.87 million rookie contract and was set to earn a base salary of $720,000 when the Steelers traded him to the Buccaneers. Hawkins...
Titans place Daniel Munyer on IR among 4 moves

The Tennessee Titans made four roster moves during their off day from training camp on Wednesday. The team announced it has placed backup center Daniel Munyer on Injured Reserve and waived cornerback Chris Williamson with an injury designation after both players suffered undisclosed injuries during Tuesday’s practice. In corresponding...
