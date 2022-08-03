Read on www.titaninsider.com
Mariota on 'Lesson Learned' With Titans
A starting quarterback for the first time in three years, the second pick in the 2015 NFL Draft knows he has to prove himself repeatedly.
Yardbarker
Bills Tight End O.J. Howard: Josh Allen's a Dog
It's no secret that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is one of the best at his position in the NFL. Currently pegged as the MVP favorite, players that have spent a while playing with Allen know just how good he is. But, don't get it twisted, players across the NFL...
Tom Brady Won't Play in Buccaneers Preseason Opener Against Miami Dolphins
Bucs' quarterback Tom Brady will not participate in the team's preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins, per head coach Todd Bowles.
Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin returns, Mike Evans injured
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin returned to the practice field Friday for the first time since his 2021 ACL tear. Fellow wide receiver Mike Evans left the session early due to an injury. "It was good to see him running around and getting some...
Titans patient as QB Malik Willis makes jump from Liberty
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Malik Willis is experiencing some growing pains as the Tennessee Titans rookie works through his first training camp. Willis threw a deep pass to Josh Malone for a nice connection Friday and came back by finding Mason Kinsey across the middle in coverage. Needing a touchdown to wrap up practice, Willis completed two of his first three passes before running and sliding down around the 10.
Matt Manning, Tigers look to square series with Rays
It was nearly a lost season for Detroit right-hander Matt Manning. Manning missed 3 1/2 months due to right shoulder
Starting QB Marcus Mariota: Right Decision For Falcons?
Mariota was named the starter after the first day of training camp.
Yardbarker
Saints Placing OL Jerald Hawkins On Injured Reserve
Hawkins, 28, is a former fourth-round pick out of LSU by the Steelers in the 2016 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $2.87 million rookie contract and was set to earn a base salary of $720,000 when the Steelers traded him to the Buccaneers. Hawkins...
Former Vanderbilt broadcaster Joe Fisher returning to Nashville radio on WNSR
Veteran Vanderbilt broadcaster Joe Fisher will make his return to local radio on Nashville Sports Radio (WNSR 560-AM/95.9-FM/107.9-FM). Fisher will be the play-by-play announcer for the station’s Midstate Checkdown High School Football Game of the Week starting Aug. 19. Greg Pogue will handle the analysis. Games will be selected on a week-to-week basis. ...
Titans place Daniel Munyer on IR among 4 moves
The Tennessee Titans made four roster moves during their off day from training camp on Wednesday. The team announced it has placed backup center Daniel Munyer on Injured Reserve and waived cornerback Chris Williamson with an injury designation after both players suffered undisclosed injuries during Tuesday’s practice. In corresponding...
