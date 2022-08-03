Read on troytrojans.com
Related
troytrojans.com
Women’s Soccer Opens Season at Samford in Exhibition Match
TROY, Ala. –The Troy women's soccer team opens their 2022 season with an exhibition match against Samford on Sunday at 6 p.m. at the Shauna Yelton Field. Troy comes off a 3-0 spring season that included a victory over Samford, 1-0. Before that, the Trojans finished 2021 with a 7-10-1 record for ninth in the Sun Belt Conference.
Troy Messenger
Former Trojan Rick Stetson remembered
Rick Stetson always looked forward to his next birthday. Another year older and he still was not an old man running along the side of the road. Stetson was not a road runner. He liked to run fast. He like to race. At age 77, Stetson was very fast. Rick...
tallasseetribune.com
Elmore County's Segrest stays close to home, commits to Faulkner softball
Elmore County’s Anna Catherine Segrest cares about her family more than anything, so she picked a college program close to home. Segrest, a rising senior at Elmore County, recently committed to play college softball at Faulkner University in Montgomery. The star shortstop picked the Eagles over multiple offers and will begin with the team in the fall of 2023.
Why Alabama players are tucking in their shirts during camp
Alabama’s fall camp practices in grueling August heat might not quite be a leisurely afternoon at the country club, but the dress code is all the same. Amid a renewed emphasis on leadership and discipline, players are reminding each other to keep their shirts tucked in around the practice facility.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
elmoreautauganews.com
Expect Heavy Traffic for First Day of School; SEHS Seniors continue Tradition with Escort to School
Top Photo: (File Photo) SEHS Seniors will be led from Village Green Park to their first day of school Monday by Millbrook Police. Monday, August 8, 2022, will be the first day back to school for students here in Millbrook and across Elmore County. There will be more traffic on the roadways beginning that morning, as school buses, parents transporting children and students licensed to drive will be making their way to school.
alabamanews.net
Macon County Couple Open ‘Pick Your Own’ Flower Field
A Macon County woman’s dreams have bloomed into reality. Arely Kloss, along with her husband David Kloss, created the Circle of Colors Cut Flower Garden to provide people a place they can go out and pick their own bouquet right from the ground. The flower field was officially opened in June of 2022.
WSFA
Downtown Montgomery restaurant recovers after vandalization, robbery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bibb Street Pizza Company in downtown Montgomery is recovering after being vandalized and robbed Thursday. Restaurant owner Ian Walters said the incident took place around 4 a.m. on August 4. Walters said the robber climbed onto the roof of their building and broke in through a window. The robber then tried to break through the restaurant’s ceiling, Walters recalled.
alabamanews.net
Native Son Donates $25k to Union Springs
Residents in Union Springs celebrated their inaugural Family and Friends day at the Montgomery Street recreational park. The event was from 1 to 3PM. Kids and families came out to get snow cones , play basketball , jump on the bouncy houses, and enjoy the music played by a local DJ.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSFA
1 dead in Saturday Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that left a man dead. According to Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman, authorities responded to the 2600 block of Zelda Road around 12:20 p.m. in reference to a person shot. 26-year-old Christopher Thomas, of Montgomery, was pronounced dead at the scene, Coleman said.
tallasseetribune.com
Work on high school continues as first day of school approaches
Alarm clocks are set and the first day of school is Monday. Tallassee City Schools Superintendent Dr. Brock Nolin said the new school year brings a few changes and work continues on the new Tallassee High School. “Progress is being made,” Nolin said. “Contractors are working.”. There have...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Man Killed in Wreck
A Montgomery man is dead after a wreck on Atlanta Highway. Police say 66-year-old Leonard Turner died in a two-car crash that happened Saturday around 1PM. The wreck was in the 5400 block of Atlanta Highway, near the Carol Villa Shopping Center, not far from Faulkner University. Police have released...
outdooralabama.com
Renovations Coming to Crenshaw County Public Fishing Lake
Crenshaw County Public Fishing Lake near Luverne, Alabama, will close this fall for renovations. During the closure, the aging dam structure will be evaluated and repaired by the Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR). The lake will also be restocked to improve fishing quality.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
elmoreautauganews.com
Elmore Public Schools begin Monday, Autauga Public Schools on Aug. 10
Editor’s Note: For those in the Millbrook area that will be traveling early along Main Street, remember the Seniors will be led to school by the Millbrook Police Department from Village Green, along Main Street, to the entrance of Stanhope Elmore High School. The Seniors will be led to school beginning at 7:30 a.m. sharp!
3 more juveniles charged following shooting death of 16-year-old in south Alabama
Three more juveniles have been arrested following a shooting in south Alabama that left a teen dead. The Enterprise Police Department on Friday said the juveniles – whose ages have not been released – are charged with obstructing government operations. Enterprise police responded about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to...
Woman recants story police were involved in deaths of Alabama teens who vanished in 1999
A woman whose claims about police being involved in the decades-old killings of two Alabama teens found dead in a car trunk fueled a social media frenzy several years ago now says she was lying the whole time. Rena Crumb, 53, recanted her allegations Thursday as she testified during a...
alabamanews.net
Prattville Police Arrest Theft Suspect after Chase that Ended in Millbrook
Prattville police say a theft suspect has been arrested after a chase that ended in Millbrook. Police say they have been working on several felony cases involving 21-year-old Collin Dean of Prattville over recent weeks. They considered him armed and dangerous. This afternoon around 4PM, they spotted Dean in a...
WSFA
Person of interest sought in Montgomery homicide
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Investigators have named a person of interest in a late March Montgomery shooting that later became a homicide. Now, they’re asking for the public’s help finding the man. Montgomery police have released a photo of Curtis King, 57, whom they now say is a...
wdhn.com
3 new suspects charged in Enterprise teen’s killing
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Around noon on Friday, Enterprise Police arrested three juveniles in connection to the killing of a teenage boy from Tartan Pines. They are charged with obstructing governmental operations. No names have been released since the suspects are underage and charged as juveniles. Tuesday, Hayden Townsend,...
Wetumpka Herald
Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Forgery was reported on Wilson Street. • Domestic violence was reported on South Pine Street. • Identity theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. July 27. • Criminal mischief and theft were reported on Main Street.
wdhn.com
Enterprise contractor allegedly ripped off customers
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—An Enterprise home contractor faces charges stemming from work he allegedly didn’t perform. Police say Efrain Hernandez-Ruiz faces two counts of first-degree insurance fraud. and a count of home repair fraud. Authorities say he intentionally entered a contract with the victim for home repairs. But, the...
Comments / 0