Top Photo: (File Photo) SEHS Seniors will be led from Village Green Park to their first day of school Monday by Millbrook Police. Monday, August 8, 2022, will be the first day back to school for students here in Millbrook and across Elmore County. There will be more traffic on the roadways beginning that morning, as school buses, parents transporting children and students licensed to drive will be making their way to school.

MILLBROOK, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO