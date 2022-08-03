Housing prices dip statewide — but Fresno sees gains. Here’s what is driving the trend

Read on www.aol.com
Low-Income Californians Face Difficulty Buying, Charging Electric Vehicles
When Tulare resident Quentin Nelms heard California was offering a hefty state subsidy to help lower-income residents buy electric cars, he applied right away. But it wasn’t as easy as he thought it would be. Nelms spent four months on a waitlist before he was accepted into one of...
Where is the real center of California?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Search the center point of California online and you will likely be directed to a plaque outside of North Fork. The Madera County community famously advertises itself as the center point of the Golden State on its entrance sign (just below the name itself). A little bit more digging and you […]
Bakersfield Californian
North Carolina company's move to Bakersfield advances local push for tech jobs
Bakersfield's efforts to become a center of energy innovation have attracted a North Carolina company developing battery-charging technology that could one day serve California's goal of better connecting electric vehicles to the state power grid. SineWatts Inc.'s work on power inverters and electronics design have won it a series of...
californiaagtoday.com
Confirmation of New Citrus Virus in California
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed positive identifications of Citrus yellow vein clearing virus (CYVCV) in the city of Tulare detected during California Department of Food and Agriculture’s (CDFA) routine multi-pest survey. This is the first detection of CYVCV in the United States. CDFA is surveying for the disease in Tulare County residential and commercial properties and will survey in Fresno and Kings counties in the coming months to fully determine the extent of the disease’s presence (which is currently limited to the city of Tulare). The survey results will inform the regulatory approach taken by CDFA and APHIS.
KCRA.com
A million Californians are eligible for federal student loan relief, only 10k have been reimbursed, lawmakers say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California state leaders are working to lessen the burden of the millions of residents in student loan debt. Lawmakers are creating a PSA to heighten awareness of the already in place Public Service Loan Program. The program is federally funded and forgives the remainder of a...
Fresno rent prices drop, buck nationwide trend
It's a small victory but at least the numbers are trending in the right direction.
KTLA.com
Is it legal to break a hot car window to rescue a pet in California?
Summer can be a beautiful time of year to take your pets out. But when temperatures start to get dangerously high, doing so can pose a serious threat to animals, especially if they are left alone in a vehicle with the windows up. The San Diego Humane Society, a nonprofit...
parentherald.com
At Least 1 Dead, 11 People Sickened in Napa County After Legionnaires' Disease Outbreak in California
According to California health officials, at least one person died and 11 others were sickened by Legionnaires' disease in Napa County, including three people who are still hospitalized with the rare illness. The county health department said that the Legionella bacteria that causes the disease has been detected in the...
1 Woman Killed After A Fatal Crash in Fresno (Fresno, CA)
The Fresno Police have reported a fatal crash that occurred on Thursday afternoon. The incident took place in Central Fresno, where a woman was killed in the crash. According to the official’s statement, the crash happened at [..]
Charming locals to find backroad stories, the secrets to California travel from John Bartell
"John knows more about California than any other Californian."
Do you support the idea of California counties seceding from the state?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — San Bernardino County residents now have the opportunity to vote on whether they want to potentially secede from California. The county’s board of supervisors agreed to put the question on the ballot in November. County leaders say San Bernardino is owed more state and federal funds than they currently receive. Despite […]
Wrangling over renewables: Counties push back on Newsom administration usurping local control
The state can expedite approval of renewable energy projects but rural counties say they already do their part with solar and wind farms. “We’re in the crosshairs, but we don’t think we are the right target here,” one rural advocate says.
spectrumnews1.com
LA city controller says cost of living is in crisis
Even before the pandemic, a surprising percentage of Los Angeles residents lived in poverty, according to the new “LA’s Cost of Living Crisis" report from LA Controller Ron Galperin. “Now, as high inflation impacts families and economic uncertainty lingers, the reality of soaring food, gas and housing prices...
California Lawmakers Approve Drug Injection Sites for Los Angeles, Oakland, San Francisco
Aiming to prevent overdose deaths, California lawmakers have again given approval for its major cities to experiment with supervised injection facilities that would provide users a place to inject drugs under the supervision of health workers. California's state Senate passed S.B. 57 on Monday, joining the Assembly (which passed it...
capitalandmain.com
California Quietly Stored 500,000 Pounds of Contaminated Soil in Jurupa Valley. Then Residents Found Out.
For four years, thousands of soil samples and paint chips taken from homes, schools, parks and parkways near the former Exide battery facility have been stored inside shipping containers at a Superfund site. Without consulting local officials or residents, California’s Department of Toxic Substances Control transported the samples to the Stringfellow facility, an Inland Empire quarry that once served as an industrial dumping ground — one that leaked toxic chemicals into groundwater and soil over several decades.
GV Wire
Fresno Wakes Up to Rain. How Will It Affect Weekend Temperatures?
No, you are not having a fever dream brought on by the summer’s extreme heat. It really is raining in Fresno this morning. Monsoonal moisture from the Gulf of California brought rain across the Valley and Sierra starting Thursday night and continuing into Friday morning. The rains are forecast to taper off by midday Friday, said J.T. Kalb, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hanford.
SFGate
Who's to blame for a factory shutdown: A company, or California?
VERNON, Calif. — Teresa Robles begins her shift around dawn most days at a pork processing plant in an industrial corridor 4 miles south of downtown Los Angeles. She spends eight hours on her feet cutting tripe, a repetitive motion that has given her constant joint pain, but also a $17.85-an-hour income that supports her family.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Motorcycle Crash Involving Big Rig on I-5 in Fresno County
According to the California Highway Patrol, a biker was recently killed in a crash in Fresno County. The incident occurred on Saturday, July 30, 2022, on Interstate 5 in the vicinity of Highway 168 on the western side of Fresno County. Details on the Crash on Interstate 5 That Killed...
What you need to know before floating in California’s rivers
The Clackamas River has been a summertime destination for innertube floating for years. But like any body of water, it can be dangerous.
California Deploys “Water Police” to Impose Water-Wasting Fines Amid Drought
Much of the U.S. West Coast has been suffering from an ongoing drought — especially the state of California. For several summers in a row, the Golden State has gone into a "drought emergency," due to lack of precipitation, relentless wildfires, and unbearable heatwaves. So to combat the shortage...
