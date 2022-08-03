Read on fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Free Food & Fun Activities at this Plymouth Community Party!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Video Shows Whale Smacking Small Boat in Cape Cod BayDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Enjoy Local Food in Nature at this "Farm-to-Table" FundraiserDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Last Chance for Citizens to Oppose "Radioactive Water" Discharged into Cape Cod BayDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Related
vineyardgazette.com
Off-Cape Freight Service Draws No Bids
Since mid-March, nearly 50 potential contractors have looked at the Steamship Authority’s request for proposals to start a freight service to the Vineyard from New Bedford or another port not located on Cape Cod, according to an announcement from the SSA Friday afternoon, but when the deadline for responses came on August 2, not one of the 47 companies had indicated any interest in pursuing the contract, SSA communications director Sean Driscoll wrote.
$20.5 Million Massachusetts Estate on Boston’s North Shore Lets You Live the Great Gatsby Lifestyle
This place is understandably called Rock Edge, in the prestigious Prides Crossing neighborhood of Beverly on the North Shore of Boston. Built in 1911, this $20.5 million home is a multi-million dollar beauty that takes you back to the gilded age, at least from the outside. I most definitely think...
Boston Globe
Tell us: Who serves the best fried clams in Massachusetts?
Let us know where to get a batch. It was once said that “clams are to New England what barbecue is to the South.” If you live in Massachusetts, it’s hard to dispute that: stopping by a clam shack and picking up a box of crispy fried clams, with a side of tartar sauce, can be so satisfying. Crunchy and slightly briny, they are a specialty of the region, with the Ipswich and Essex fried clams being especially well known.
Two Sisters Bringing Portuguese Takeout to New Dartmouth Spot
Two Portuguese sisters from New Bedford have been working hard for the better part of a decade to find the perfect storefront. Now at last they've found one -- in Dartmouth. Caitlyn Fontes thought up the duo's current food truck idea about seven years ago, you could say before food trucks were cool. I'm pretty sure their Portuguese-style food truck was the first of its kind in the area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Feast of Blessed Sacrament in New Bedford returns
Thursday marks the return of the Feast of the Blessed Sacrament for the first time since before the pandemic.
mybackyardnews.com
PLAINVILLE, MASSACHUSETTS – REX TRAILER – BOOMTOWN
Discussion on Cowboy Town by PHC member Kristine Moore. Sunday, August 14th, 2022, at 4:00pm in the Plainville Town Hall Meeting Room. The Plainville Historical Commission is thrilled to host Kristine Moore as she leads a discussion on the history of Cowboy Town, a western theme park that operated in Plainville from 1957-1960.
country1025.com
14 Awesome Things Invented in Massachusetts
Time to flex a little Massachusetts pride. A lot of great things came from Massachusetts besides our super-attractive Mass accent (Hollywood can’t get enough of it!). Here’s a list of 14 Awesome Things Invented in Massachusetts!. Chocolate Chip Cookies. Ruth Graves Wakefield of Whitman, Mass. invented the chocolate...
Rehoboth Facebook Group Suggests There’s a Black Bear in Town
Another summer, another black bear sighting on the SouthCoast, this time in the town of Rehoboth – at least, if you believe social media. Last year, we followed the return of “Boo Boo” the bear to Southeastern Massachusetts, followed by his apparent unfortunate meeting with a van while crossing Interstate 195 and subsequent death.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former WBZ-TV meteorologist Bruce Schwoegler dies at 80
BOSTON - Former WBZ-TV meteorologist Bruce Schwoegler has died at the age of 80. Schwoegler worked at WBZ for 33 years.A Navy veteran, author and teacher, Schwoegler had a knack for making complicated weather events simple with the help of his vibrant laugh. Schwoegler was at WBZ for the Blizzard of '78. "I did that for five days in a row," he recalled in 2018. "The other guys couldn't get in."He won New England's first Emmy Award for Outstanding Meteorologist and eventually earned a spot in the Massachusetts Broadcaster's Hall of Fame, along with co-workers Jack Williams, Liz Walker and Bob Lobel.
ABC6.com
Department of Health closes four beaches for swimming
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed four beaches for swimming Thursday. The Department of Health said bacteria levels at Camp Hoffman Beach and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston, Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter, and Kent County YMCA Beach in Warwick returned to safe levels.
whatsupnewp.com
Six Picks Events: What to do in RI this weekend (August 5-7)
With another heat wave expected, here’s our weekly preview of some cool events happening around RI this weekend. There’s something for everyone this weekend – check out “Six Picks Events” for August 5-7, 2022. All weekend: The Charlestown Seaford Festival returns to Ninigret Park for...
Norwood woman blames mice infestation on landlord, nearby hospital
NORWOOD, Mass. — Patty Ross slowly pulled her kitchen appliances back from the wall, revealing piles of mouse droppings in almost every corner. She pointed to teeth marks on the inside of her cabinet doors and explained why she has to keep all her food sealed safely away inside the refrigerator.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rochester Waste Plant Catches Fire
ROCHESTER — Rochester firefighters put out a fire in the shredder processer at the Covanta waste to energy plant on Route 28 Thursday night. The Rochester fire department wrote in a statement that crews were called to the plant for a blaze burning trash underneath a broken conveyor belt on Thursday at around 9:40 p.m.
WCVB
Police chief on leave in Brookline, Massachusetts, amid allegations of policy violations
BROOKLINE, Mass. — Officials in the Massachusetts town of Brookline have placed the chief of police on leave after he was accused of violating a town policy. Brookline Town Administrator Mel Kleckner said in a statement that last week, town officials were made aware of multiple allegations that police Chief Ashley Gonzalez violated the town's policy against discrimination, sexual harassment and retaliation.
Taunton Family Frustrated After Being Hit with Waste Violation Warning
A Taunton woman was left fuming after she says the city refused to take her trash and instead left her with a citation that claimed her trash weighed over 50 pounds, more than the acceptable amount. Carla Bazalar, however, says the city was mistaken and Fun 107's Michael Rock predicts...
Medical Helicopter Flies Burn Victim to Boston Hospital
FRAMINGHAM – A medical helicopter flew a burn victim, 36, to a Boston hospital on Thursday night, said Framingham Police Chief Michael Dutcher. Framingham Fire Engine 1 and Brewster Ambulance 2 responded to Chautauqua Avenue last night, August 4. The road is located off of Dudley Road in South Framingham.
WCVB adds David Williams as weekend meteorologist
The hire comes after longtime forecaster Harvey Leonard left the station at the end of May. Following the retirement of longtime meteorologist Harvey Leonard in May, WCVB-TV has added a new name to its team of forecasters. David Williams will join StormTeam 5 as part of the station’s weekend evening...
GoLocalProv
Tobin Rescinds Priest Assignment After GoLocal Report
On Monday, GoLocal unveiled that priest Eric Silva has been assigned to a Narragansett church. Previously, Silva had been removed from two other churches earlier in the year for asking children "inappropriate questions" about sex. For much of the week, the head of the Diocese of Providence defended the assignment...
fallriverreporter.com
Recover Fall River to hold Stand Against Stigma event across the city
Fall River will be holding an event to try and help break the stigma of drug addiction and overdoses. On Saturday, August 13th, 2022, Recover Fall River will stand together with members of the community to support individuals and family members who have been impacted by addiction and overdose. The event will support families who have lost loved ones and highlight the significant impact of addiction and overdose on not only the individual, but also their families and our entire community.
whatsupnewp.com
Liquor store, Food Magazine, and other businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island
The latest listings on BizBuySell, LoopNet, and Kirby Properties show all kinds of businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island. Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or not having time to actively run the business. The names and...
Comments / 0