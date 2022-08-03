ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

MIAMI Realtors® 20 Under 40 Awards Recognizes Young Realtors® Making a Difference

By Chris Umpierre
miamirealtors.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.miamirealtors.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
floridapolitics.com

Philippe Bien-Aime outraises, outspends Miami-Dade Commission field with more real estate cash

He and five others are running to replace longtime Commissioner Jean Monestime, who reaches term limits this year. North Miami Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime put further financial distance between himself and five other candidates for the District 2 seat on the Miami-Dade County Commission last month, when he collected almost $100,000 in donations from real estate businesses.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
OK! Magazine

The Jills Zeder Group's Hillary Hertzberg Helps Heat Up Miami's Red Hot Real Estate Market

While many industries have yet to fully rebound from the economic devastation brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, the U.S. real estate market has held strong. In fact, real estate in many American cities actually flourished throughout the global health crisis. Though the industry experienced a brief dip at the pandemic’s onset, real estate’s bounceback was swift. Home sales were 20.5% higher in February 2021 year-over-year than 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. As agents and investors moved 6.12 million properties in 2021, the highest number of existing homes sold in the country since 2006, it is safe to...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Miami, FL
Real Estate
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Real Estate
Miami, FL
Business
entrepreneursbreak.com

The Largest Industries in Miami Area

Miami is one of the most important cities in Florida. It’s also the gateway to Latin America, so it’s no wonder that Miami has a huge impact on trade and commerce throughout the region. With such a large amount of business going through this city, you might wonder which industries influence the most. This post will look at some of the biggest industries in Miami.
MIAMI, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Born from experience: A new twist on senior housing

Key takeaway: A Fort Lauderdale company believes it has found a way to balance the needs of senior citizens wanting to live alone with the reality of their situations. Core challenge: As seniors get older, the desire is often to age in place, to grow old in the place they know. Unfortunately, that’s not always possible as their needs change.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
riviera-maya-news.com

American Airlines cancelling direct Miami to Chetumal route

Chetumal, Q.R. — The direct Miami to Chetumal flight offered by American Airlines is scheduled for cancellation. The test route, which began in December of 2021, is being canceled due to a lack of interest. The airline says the last flight will be offered August 13 after which time,...
MIAMI, FL
pointpubs.com

LIGHTHOUSE POINT TOWNHOME PROJECT TO BREAK GROUND SOON

Rendering of new townhome community planned for the southwest corner of Lighthouse Drive and NE 39th Street. LIGHTHOUSE POINT TOWNHOME PROJECT: SeKai Residences, the 12-unit townhome community that is planned for the vacant lot on the southwest corner of NE 23rd Avenue (Lighthouse Drive) and NE 39th Street, is slated to start construction soon, after being on hold for the past several years.
LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miguel Pinto
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: The Salty finally has opening date in West Palm; Chow Won Korean Steakhouse headed to Fort Lauderdale

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. The Salty, West Palm Beach Started in 2015 in Wynwood by Amanda Pizarro and Andy Rodriguez, The Salty is scheduled to host a grand opening for its seventh location on Aug. 19 at trendy Rosemary Square. The Salty specializes in over-the-top, ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Miami New Times

Three Miami Women Join Hawaiian Class Action Lawsuit Against Big Banks

Three Miami women who say big banks fraudulently foreclosed on their homes claim they can't get justice in Florida courts. Having run out of possible remedies in the Sunshine State, they're headed to the Aloha State to join a class-action lawsuit unfolding in a Hawaiian federal court. Ana Lazara Rodriguez,...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Now open: New Vicky Bakery in Fort Lauderdale, plus Foxtail Coffee arrives in Boca

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Vicky Bakery, Fort Lauderdale This Miami-based brand now has a bakery in downtown Fort Lauderdale, on Las Olas Boulevard at the base of the ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Miami Realtors#Miami Ypn Realtors#Pure Investments#Luxe Properties#Seafarer Realty Llc#Related Isg Realty#Lang Realty#Avanti Way Realty#Graber Realty Group#Apex Capital Realty
Miami New Times

Five Miami Spice Brunch Deals Worth Savoring

Miami Spice is officially upon us, and there's no better time than these next few weeks to get out and sample our city's best restaurants. While there are certainly plenty of deals to keep you busy come lunch and dinner during the week, we couldn't help but ask: What about brunch?
MIAMI, FL
restaurantclicks.com

Miami Indian Restaurants You Need to Try

Miami is world-famous for its beaches, but there are plenty of other fun activities in the city, from Zoo Miami to the beautiful Vizcaya Museum and Gardens. Everglades National Park borders the city, providing the perfect opportunity to enjoy the beach and a tropical wetland on the same day. All...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Marketing
NBC Miami

Dozens Protest Proposed Homeless Encampment On Virginia Key

Protestors held a rally Saturday morning, voicing concerns about the city of Miami’s plan to move its homeless population to a camp at Virginia Key Beach North Point Park. Esther Alonso owns a business there. “We’re gonna be kicked out of here,” said Alonso, owner of Virginia Key Outdoor...
MIAMI, FL
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Thai Food in Miami

Are you visiting Miami over the summer or during your vacation?. If so, you will enjoy spending time on the beach, going for a swim, or even renting a kayak to spend some time right on the water. Miami also has a great restaurant scene with live music performances. If...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Mario Cristobal’s hard work pushes Hurricanes’ recruiting class to old heights

What has made the Hurricanes’ recruiting efforts under Mario Cristobal so effective the last few months? Assistant coach Jahmile Addae isn’t telling. “I can’t give the secret sauce,” Addae said, laughing, at Miami’s media day on Tuesday. What the Hurricanes’ first-year secondary coach would reveal, though, is that Cristobal’s effort on the trail makes the difference. “He outworks everybody,” ...
CORAL GABLES, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Sean Taylor’s No. 26 ‘should be honored,’ says Miami coach Mario Cristobal

No one on the Hurricanes roster this season is wearing No. 26, which the late Miami legend Sean Taylor wore. The former UM star had his number retired by the Washington Commanders last year, but first-year Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal said he did not think that will be the correct approach for UM. “I don’t know if numbers should be retired, in general,” Cristobal said. “They should be ...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy