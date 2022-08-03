MIAMI Realtors® 20 Under 40 Awards Recognizes Young Realtors® Making a Difference

Read on www.miamirealtors.com
floridapolitics.com
Philippe Bien-Aime outraises, outspends Miami-Dade Commission field with more real estate cash
He and five others are running to replace longtime Commissioner Jean Monestime, who reaches term limits this year. North Miami Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime put further financial distance between himself and five other candidates for the District 2 seat on the Miami-Dade County Commission last month, when he collected almost $100,000 in donations from real estate businesses.
The Jills Zeder Group's Hillary Hertzberg Helps Heat Up Miami's Red Hot Real Estate Market
While many industries have yet to fully rebound from the economic devastation brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, the U.S. real estate market has held strong. In fact, real estate in many American cities actually flourished throughout the global health crisis. Though the industry experienced a brief dip at the pandemic’s onset, real estate’s bounceback was swift. Home sales were 20.5% higher in February 2021 year-over-year than 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. As agents and investors moved 6.12 million properties in 2021, the highest number of existing homes sold in the country since 2006, it is safe to...
irei.com
Ivanhoe Cambridge JV sells premier retail and dining destination center in Miami for $216m
Rockpoint and Ivanhoe Cambridge have sold Mary Brickell Village, a 200,503-square-foot, Publix-anchored, mixed-use retail center with an 875-space parking garage in Miami’s Brickell district, for $216 million. RPT Realty acquired the center. Mary Brickell Village is anchored by a high-volume Publix and Miami’s only LA Fitness Signature Club. The...
wlrn.org
Affordable housing at the cost of the Agricultural Reserve, and a plan to rehome the homeless on Virginia Key
On July 28, the Palm Beach County Commission voted 5-1 to approve plans for an affordable housing complex in the Agricultural Reserve. The project includes 357-market rate apartments and 119 workforce housing units — which would be income restricted. According to the Palm Beach County website, The Agricultural Reserve...
entrepreneursbreak.com
The Largest Industries in Miami Area
Miami is one of the most important cities in Florida. It’s also the gateway to Latin America, so it’s no wonder that Miami has a huge impact on trade and commerce throughout the region. With such a large amount of business going through this city, you might wonder which industries influence the most. This post will look at some of the biggest industries in Miami.
businessobserverfl.com
Born from experience: A new twist on senior housing
Key takeaway: A Fort Lauderdale company believes it has found a way to balance the needs of senior citizens wanting to live alone with the reality of their situations. Core challenge: As seniors get older, the desire is often to age in place, to grow old in the place they know. Unfortunately, that’s not always possible as their needs change.
riviera-maya-news.com
American Airlines cancelling direct Miami to Chetumal route
Chetumal, Q.R. — The direct Miami to Chetumal flight offered by American Airlines is scheduled for cancellation. The test route, which began in December of 2021, is being canceled due to a lack of interest. The airline says the last flight will be offered August 13 after which time,...
pointpubs.com
LIGHTHOUSE POINT TOWNHOME PROJECT TO BREAK GROUND SOON
Rendering of new townhome community planned for the southwest corner of Lighthouse Drive and NE 39th Street. LIGHTHOUSE POINT TOWNHOME PROJECT: SeKai Residences, the 12-unit townhome community that is planned for the vacant lot on the southwest corner of NE 23rd Avenue (Lighthouse Drive) and NE 39th Street, is slated to start construction soon, after being on hold for the past several years.
Coming soon: The Salty finally has opening date in West Palm; Chow Won Korean Steakhouse headed to Fort Lauderdale
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. The Salty, West Palm Beach Started in 2015 in Wynwood by Amanda Pizarro and Andy Rodriguez, The Salty is scheduled to host a grand opening for its seventh location on Aug. 19 at trendy Rosemary Square. The Salty specializes in over-the-top, ...
Miami New Times
Three Miami Women Join Hawaiian Class Action Lawsuit Against Big Banks
Three Miami women who say big banks fraudulently foreclosed on their homes claim they can't get justice in Florida courts. Having run out of possible remedies in the Sunshine State, they're headed to the Aloha State to join a class-action lawsuit unfolding in a Hawaiian federal court. Ana Lazara Rodriguez,...
Local realtor is first in state to receive electric F-150 Lightning
Wilton Manors – When Ron Falk placed his reservation for an electric F-150 more than a year ago, he didn’t know when it would arrive. His wait ended last week when it was delivered from the Rouge F-150 plant in Dearborn, Michigan to the Grieco Ford dealership in Fort Lauderdale.
Now open: New Vicky Bakery in Fort Lauderdale, plus Foxtail Coffee arrives in Boca
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Vicky Bakery, Fort Lauderdale This Miami-based brand now has a bakery in downtown Fort Lauderdale, on Las Olas Boulevard at the base of the ...
Regalado says “hell no” to island homeless camp, threatens lawsuit
County Commissioner Raquel Regalado said Thursday she’d support legal action to revoke a property deed and reassert control of a barrier island if the City of Miami doesn’t back off a plan to put a homeless camp on Virginia Key. “I want to be on the record as a ‘hell no’ for this,” Regalado said […]
Miami New Times
Five Miami Spice Brunch Deals Worth Savoring
Miami Spice is officially upon us, and there's no better time than these next few weeks to get out and sample our city's best restaurants. While there are certainly plenty of deals to keep you busy come lunch and dinner during the week, we couldn't help but ask: What about brunch?
WSVN-TV
Residents, local groups voice opposition to proposed homeless encampment on Virginia Key
VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents in Virginia Key took to the streets to voice their outrage over city officials’ proposal to turn part of the island into a homeless encampment area. Concerned parents and local groups held a protest on Saturday to make their voices heard against the...
restaurantclicks.com
Miami Indian Restaurants You Need to Try
Miami is world-famous for its beaches, but there are plenty of other fun activities in the city, from Zoo Miami to the beautiful Vizcaya Museum and Gardens. Everglades National Park borders the city, providing the perfect opportunity to enjoy the beach and a tropical wetland on the same day. All...
NBC Miami
Dozens Protest Proposed Homeless Encampment On Virginia Key
Protestors held a rally Saturday morning, voicing concerns about the city of Miami’s plan to move its homeless population to a camp at Virginia Key Beach North Point Park. Esther Alonso owns a business there. “We’re gonna be kicked out of here,” said Alonso, owner of Virginia Key Outdoor...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Thai Food in Miami
Are you visiting Miami over the summer or during your vacation?. If so, you will enjoy spending time on the beach, going for a swim, or even renting a kayak to spend some time right on the water. Miami also has a great restaurant scene with live music performances. If...
Mario Cristobal’s hard work pushes Hurricanes’ recruiting class to old heights
What has made the Hurricanes’ recruiting efforts under Mario Cristobal so effective the last few months? Assistant coach Jahmile Addae isn’t telling. “I can’t give the secret sauce,” Addae said, laughing, at Miami’s media day on Tuesday. What the Hurricanes’ first-year secondary coach would reveal, though, is that Cristobal’s effort on the trail makes the difference. “He outworks everybody,” ...
Sean Taylor’s No. 26 ‘should be honored,’ says Miami coach Mario Cristobal
No one on the Hurricanes roster this season is wearing No. 26, which the late Miami legend Sean Taylor wore. The former UM star had his number retired by the Washington Commanders last year, but first-year Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal said he did not think that will be the correct approach for UM. “I don’t know if numbers should be retired, in general,” Cristobal said. “They should be ...
