Elliott Management Is Betting Big on PayPal (PYPL) Stock

7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns
Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
Why Is Magic Empire Global (MEGL) Stock Up 2,000% Today?
The company announced the pricing of its initial public offering (IPO) yesterday at $4 and has since surged to the $90 level. Speculative buying appears to be at play alongside another Hong Kong-based company, AMTD Digital (HKD). On an otherwise down day in the market, some stocks are seeing incredible...
Pay Less Now or Pay More Later for PayPal Stock
Payments processor PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) recently made headlines as activist investor Elliott Investment Management took a position in PYPL stock. The firm is likely trying to influence the company. Also, investors are digesting a strong Q2 earnings release from earlier this week. Earnings season is charging ahead like a bull. There...
The 7 Best Stocks to Buy for August 2022
The best stocks to buy in August will all gain substantially more than the S&P 500. Nucor (NUE): Nucor continues to generate record results in 2022. Disney (DIS): The Parks business and Disney+ will keep momentum in August. Bath & Body Works (BBWI): It remains very cheap despite July’s significant...
5 Top Stocks Cathie Wood Bought This Week
Cathie Wood’s exchange-traded funds (ETFs) received a breath of fresh air this week. The ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT:ARKK) ended the period up over 12%. Wood did admit that she believes the U.S. is currently in a recession. However, the ETF manager also believes that growth stocks have bottomed, while inflation has peaked. She said:
Why Is FuboTV (FUBO) Stock Up 18% Today?
That's despite the company seeing mixed results for the period. FuboTV also announced strategic plans for its wagering platform. FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) stock is climbing higher on Friday following the release of the streaming service’s earnings report for the second quarter of 2022. Helping out FUBO stock today is the...
3 Large-Cap Tech Stocks to Sell Now
This earnings season has definitely highlighted the winners and losers on Wall Street. It has also helped investors identify large-cap tech stocks to sell now. Over the last few days, investors have gained confidence thanks to positive economic data, better-than-expected earnings, and Federal Reserve optimism. The trio of upbeat information drove two-month highs in the large-cap S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq indices earlier this week.
Why Is Twilio (TWLO) Stock Down 15% Today?
Specializing in communications API (application programming interface) platforms, Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) allows enterprises such as ride-sharing facilitator Uber (NYSE:UBER) to custom-build automated messaging channels. However, TWLO stock was only communicating pain on Friday despite the underlying company delivering a top-and-bottom beat for the second quarter. Analysts took a dim view of Twilio’s third-quarter outlook, regarding it as a broader warning about brewing economic pressures.
7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
After the July rate hike, investor sentiment is improving. As a result, these are attractive stocks to buy and hold now. Best Buy (BBY): Is well-positioned to benefit from its unparalleled status in the consumer electronics market. JinkoSolar (JKS): Well-positioned to get a big lift from strong demand for solar...
TSLA Stock News: 5 Biggest Headlines That Tesla Investors Need to Know This Week
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock is poised to end the week in the red after some exciting gains. Fans and investors alike were eagerly awaiting the shareholder meeting, rebranded as the Cyber Roundup. This meeting brought the updates that Wall Street had been waiting for weeks; the 3-for-1 stock split has been approved by Tesla’s shareholders. Elon Musk also discussed other aspects of Tesla’s business, such as the long-awaited Cyber Truck. On top of it, the company is ramping up production at its gigafactories in Berlin and Austin, Texas despite the recent shutdowns. Musk also hinted that the company might be able to announce another factory location later this year,” though he provided no further details.
Why Is Plug Power (PLUG) Stock Powering Up Today?
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) stock rose overnight on expectations of an energy deal in Congress and a sales agreement with LNG supplier New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE). PLUG stock rose 20% after Sen. Joe Manchin signed on to climate legislation last month. The decision by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to support the bill, announced late on Aug. 4, seems to assure passage.
What Is Going on With Carvana (CVNA) Stock Today?
The company missed on revenues and profit but managed to impress investors with higher profit margins and sales volume. On track for its strongest day in years, CVNA stock is still down 80% year-to-date (YTD). Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) stock is soaring today, up 40% this afternoon after the company’s second-quarter earnings...
Why Is Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Stock Down 14% Today?
Revenue came in below analyst estimates. The company also plans to combine Discovery+ and HBO Max. Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) stock is slipping on Friday following the release of the entertainment company’s earnings report for the second quarter of 2022. One of the biggest bits of news from the...
Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday
We're covering all the latest news behind Friday's biggest pre-market stock movers. That includes heavy trading pushing Assure (IONM) stock higher. We’re starting off the last day of trading this week with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!. Earnings reports, sale rumors, and an offer...
What Is Going on With Pineapple Energy (PEGY) Stock Today?
Today’s move in small cap renewable energy company Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) is rather incredible. Indeed, a move of more than 30% in any stock on a given day is noteworthy. However, the fact that PEGY stock is making this move on an otherwise down day in the market is even more notable.
TWTR Stock: Why Did Twitter Just Subpoena Hedge Fund Giant Ken Griffin?
Shares of TWTR stock are down about 2% year-to-date (YTD). Ken Griffin and Citadel are in focus today after Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) issued the hedge fund manager a subpoena. Griffin founded Citadel in 1990. Today, the hedge fund manages more than $480 billion in 13F securities. Citadel currently owns call options,...
IRBT Stock Alert: 6 Things to Know About the Amazon iRobot Buyout Deal
This has Amazon paying $61 per share for IRBT stock. The total value of the deal is $1.7 billion. Irobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) stock is climbing higher on Friday after the Roomba-maker announced that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is buying the company. Let’s go over everything investors in IRBT stock need to know about...
FLOW Crypto Sees 45% Boost Thanks to Meta Platforms’ NFT Push
The Flow (FLOW-USD) network is seeing some of the biggest price movement the crypto market has experienced in months. With prices up by 45% this morning, FLOW crypto holders are surely jumping for joy. This massive upswing comes on the back of some help from the tech industry. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) can be thanked for Flow’s gains as it reaches further into the blockchain space.
What Is Going on With Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Stock Today?
Shares are seeing heavy trading compared to their daily average trading volume. Up more than 25% as of this writing, BBBY stock has been the target of meme traders all this week. Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) stock is soaring higher on Friday despite a lack of news from the...
