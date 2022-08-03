Read on www.southsaltlakejournal.com
Resident greenthumbs enjoy fresh produce from Fitts Park Community Garden
At the July 13 City Council meeting, the council approved the name of the new community garden at 3065 S. 400 East as the Fitts Park Community Garden. The garden is full of green vegetables at this midpoint of the growing season. Soon the harvest will be ready. There is...
Parade, festival and fun for city’s July 4th celebration
Every year, South Salt Lake holds a Fourth of July parade and festival from 2250 South 300 East to Fitts Park. However, this year, with a global pandemic and fear of fire hazards during a looming drought, the parade was not only cut short in time and distance, but the festival that followed at Fitts Park lacked fireworks.
Super Chefs win youth cookoff with tabbouleh and Egyptian koshary
The delicious smell of spices filled the Salt Lake Culinary for Culinary Education (SLICE) rooms July 6 at the first-ever Great Summer Cookoff. Four-person teams from various Promise South Salt City programs and the Salt Lake County Youth Services were competitors. After 90 minutes, the Super Chefs from Promise SSL...
Never forget, never again: Event to remember Bosnian genocide hopes to bring more awareness
An event took place July 18, at the Salt Lake County Government Center on South State Street, to detail the horrific experience that had taken place 27 years ago: the Bosnian genocide of 1995. The Emerald Project, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization operating in the Salt Lake City region has been...
Folk punk artist brings his American Dream to South Salt Lake
With an acoustic guitar and a canorously bellowing voice, musician Bryan McPherson stopped by Tailgate Tavern in South Salt Lake as part of his tour to help promote his new album, “How to Draw Everything.”. Originating from Boston, Massachusetts and then moving to California before migrating to Montana to...
South Salt Lake home to new Famous Dave’s Quick ‘Que
What do Coon Rapids, Minnesota, Las Vegas and South Salt Lake City have in common?. Each has a Famous Dave’s “Line-service model” restaurant called “Quick ‘Que,” as in quick barbeque. However, the SSL location is the first drive-thru. The drive-thru is on the corner of Morris Avenue and State Street. It is just south of I-80 in a building that was once a KFC. The drive-thru is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sundays.
Grid City Music Fest features two spectacular performances for a special night
Grid City Music Festival captivated audiences with some amazing talent from musicians to local vendors at The Commonwealth Room on the weekend of July 16. However, on the following night, many spectators had witnessed something truly special. It seemed that many of the attendees came to see the psychedelic, folk-rock...
