ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southsaltlakejournal.com

Super Chefs win youth cookoff with tabbouleh and Egyptian koshary

The delicious smell of spices filled the Salt Lake Culinary for Culinary Education (SLICE) rooms July 6 at the first-ever Great Summer Cookoff. Four-person teams from various Promise South Salt City programs and the Salt Lake County Youth Services were competitors. After 90 minutes, the Super Chefs from Promise SSL...
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
ABC4

Raising Cane’s expands to Midvale, hiring 130+ employees

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is expanding to Midvale, with the location set to open in early September at 890 East Fort Union Boulevard.  Representatives say that the chain’s Midvale restaurant will feature the new Raising Cane’s Restaurant design, “which provides a faster, more convenient experience for guests.” The venue will feature […]
MIDVALE, UT
idesignarch.com

Modern English Style Cottage in Utah with Mountain Background

Inspired by English country cottages, this family home in Highland, Utah south of Salt Lake City features architectural and design details of a modern house in the countryside. The property was designed by Bradford R. Houston Design, built by Jackson & LeRoy and Establish.Design was responsible for the interior decorating.
HIGHLAND, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Society
Salt Lake City, UT
Education
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Society
State
Utah State
Local
Utah Education
midvalejournal.com

Low-cost dental clinic helps transform smiles for children and adults

In 2019, the Charitable Health Clinic operated by Midvale Community Building Community (CBC) was busy: an average of 200 medical or dental visits per month. A few months into the pandemic that number increased, and now the number of total visits has doubled. “June (2021) is when we started getting...
MIDVALE, UT
visitogden.com

Walking the Walk in Ogden, Utah

Ogden’s abundance of high-quality events and its growing arts scene has made it the go-to destination for quick, Wasatch Front getaways. Whether you’re visiting for some fresh, local produce at Farmers Market or enjoying one of the many sold-out Twilight Concert Series shows, there’s always a bit more to do while you’re here, so plan some extra time.
OGDEN, UT
southsaltlakejournal.com

Parade, festival and fun for city’s July 4th celebration

Every year, South Salt Lake holds a Fourth of July parade and festival from 2250 South 300 East to Fitts Park. However, this year, with a global pandemic and fear of fire hazards during a looming drought, the parade was not only cut short in time and distance, but the festival that followed at Fitts Park lacked fireworks.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Hunger#Gas Prices#Charity#Community Food Pantries#The Utah Food Bank
southsaltlakejournal.com

South Salt Lake home to new Famous Dave’s Quick ‘Que

What do Coon Rapids, Minnesota, Las Vegas and South Salt Lake City have in common?. Each has a Famous Dave’s “Line-service model” restaurant called “Quick ‘Que,” as in quick barbeque. However, the SSL location is the first drive-thru. The drive-thru is on the corner of Morris Avenue and State Street. It is just south of I-80 in a building that was once a KFC. The drive-thru is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sundays.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
utahbusiness.com

Colliers brokers a historic Utah land deal in Pleasant Grove

Pleasant Grove— 47.3 acres, located directly adjacent to I-15 in the heart of Utah County, was sold to Baltimore-based St. John Properties. The transaction registers as one of the largest and most significant Utah land deals in state history. Colliers Brandon Fugal and Josh Smith represented the seller, Atrium Hospitality, with Cameron Simonsen and Lori Coburn representing the buyer.
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
travelawaits.com

My 4 Favorite Places To RV In Utah

My husband and I just wrapped up a few months of RV life in Utah, and wow, were we surprised and pleased. I can’t speak highly enough about the state of Utah, which is way more than what I think the rest of the world knows. You don’t have to be a rockhound, mountain climber, or National Park enthusiast to visit the Beehive State, but rest assured that you might not want to leave once you get here. There’s something extraordinary about Utah and these four places to RV on your journey. Take a look!
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
ABC4

Target shooting temporarily banned in these Utah wildlife areas

UTAH (ABC4) – A temporary ban on target shooting has been activated on 25 Utah wildlife areas due to continuing wildfire concerns. The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) says temporary restrictions on recreational target shooting with a firearm will be effective beginning Friday.  DWR hopes the ban will decrease the risk of wildfires being […]
kslnewsradio.com

Breeze Airways debuts service out of Provo City Airport

PROVO, Utah — Breeze Airways debuted service out of Provo City Airport on Thursday. The airline also began service out of San Bernardino, California on Thursday as well. The airline will offer daily nonstop flights from the two cities to San Francisco. Additionally, the airline will also offer one-stop/no plane change between Provo and San Bernardino via San Francisco.
PROVO, UT
southsaltlakejournal.com

Folk punk artist brings his American Dream to South Salt Lake

With an acoustic guitar and a canorously bellowing voice, musician Bryan McPherson stopped by Tailgate Tavern in South Salt Lake as part of his tour to help promote his new album, “How to Draw Everything.”. Originating from Boston, Massachusetts and then moving to California before migrating to Montana to...
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy