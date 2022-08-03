BLACK ANVIL Announce New Album “Regenesis”, Unveil First Single

Read on metalshockfinland.com
IDLES Drops New Video for “Stockholm Syndrome,” Announce New Tour Dates
Acclaimed rock band IDLES dropped a new music video for their single “Stockholm Syndrome.”. The song comes from the band’s latest LP, Crawler, which dropped last fall. It arrives on the heels of the band’s recent performances at Coachella and Lollapalooza. The release of the new video...
The Mars Volta announce first album in a decade
A self-titled Mars Volta album will be released in September - watch the video for uplifting new single Vigil now
NME
The 1975 share “fun” new single ‘Happiness’ and announce North American tour
The 1975 have released a new single called ‘Happiness’ – you can listen to it below. The song is the latest preview of the Manchester group’s fifth album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, which is due to arrive on October 14 via Dirty Hit. It follows on from the recent comeback track ‘Part Of The Band’.
NME
Listen to Carly Rae Jepsen’s upbeat new song ‘Beach House’
Carly Rae Jepsen has today (August 5) shared a new song – listen to ‘Beach House’ below. It’s the latest offering from Jepsen’s upcoming new album, ‘The Loneliest Time‘, which the musician announced earlier this week. The album will arrive on October 21...
The FADER
Watch the video for U.S. Girls’ “So Typically Now”
Until today, it had been almost 20 months since Toronto-based singer-songwriter-producer Meg Remy released her most recent single as U.S. Girls — a Santa Clause diss track featuring Rich Morel — and nearly two-and-a-half years since the arrival of Heavy Light, her seventh studio album under the misleading moniker. The wait ended this afternoon, when Remy dropped a new track titled “So Typically Now” alongside a sleek, self-directed music video.
Watch Slipknot play new single The Dying Song (Time to Sing) for the first time
Slipknot played The Dying Song (Time to Sing) for the first time last night in the Czech Republic, dismiss break-up rumours
musictimes.com
Poison Not Touring Until 2025; Bret Michaels Planning for His Own 2023 Tour
Poison is currently traveling across the United States for their "The Stadium Tour" in collaboration with Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Joan Jett, and the Blackhearts, and Classless Act, but frontman Bret Michaels confirmed that this would be their last for now. In an interview with Eddie Trunk of SiriusXM's "Trunk...
The Mars Volta’s First Album Since 2012 Will Drop This Year
Click here to read the full article. After releasing a pair of new songs, the Mars Volta finally confirmed that they will drop their first album in a decade, The Mars Volta, on Sept. 16. Accompanying the album announcement, the band has shared another new tune, “Vigil,” which arrived with a music video directed by guitarist Omar Rodríguez-López. Vocalist/lyricist Cedric Bixler-Zavala shared a line from the tender and swooning new tune in lieu of an actual statement, “And the obits wait for a perfect name.” “Vigil” marks the third offering from The Mars Volta following the previously-released “Graveyard Love” and “Blacklight Shine,”...
Every Stone Temple Pilots album ranked worst to best
Originally fronted by the charismatic Scott Weiland, Stone Temple Pilots were one of the most successful US rock bands of the '90s, and are now enjoying a second act with new vocalist Jeff Gutt. This is their catalogue ranked
Bryan Adams to Release ‘So Happy It Hurts’ Super Deluxe Edition
On October 28th, acclaimed songwriter and performer Bryan Adams will release, So Happy It Hurts (Super Deluxe), a 2-CD set featuring his latest studio album. The package includes a second disc featuring 12 re-recorded classic hits paired with So Happy It Hurts. This is his fourth album release this year,...
Exclusive Clip: Jack Black Talks Intervention, Flying Tenacious D Bandmate Kyle Gass Directly to Rehab Facility
When Kyle Gass was becoming heavily dependent on drugs in 2021, his Tenacious D partner, and musical other half, Jack Black, hired a private jet to scoot his bandmate directly to the doors of a rehabilitation center in the mountains. “I said, ‘dude, we’re just worried about you, [and] we...
Slipknot Members Can’t Help But Smile Watching Their Sons Perform
Like fathers, like sons — Slipknot dads Corey Taylor and Shawn "Clown" Crahan seemed awfully pleased with their respective kiddos, Griffin Taylor and Simon Crahan, as the latter two musicians played onstage in their own band, Vended, during a recent European gig. Fan-captured footage reported by Blabbermouth last week...
NME
Metallica and ‘Stranger Things’ launch new Hellfire Club-inspired merchandise
Metallica have teamed up with Stranger Things to launch a new line of Hellfire Club-themed merchandise. The metal band have been enjoying a huge resurgence of their 1986 track ‘Master Of Puppets’ of late after it soundtracked a pivotal scene in the finale of the Netflix show’s fourth season.
‘Lost’ Creedence Clearwater Revival 1970 Royal Albert Hall Show Coming Out for First Time: Exclusive
Click here to read the full article. On April 14, 1970, Creedence Clearwater Revival—fresh off of three top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 in less than a year—stepped onto the stage of London’s Royal Albert Hall for the first of two shows. Now, more than 52 years later, that concert by the revered rock band is being released in its entirety for the first time on Concord’s Craft Recordings on Sept. 16. The release serves as the audio companion to the Jeff Bridges-narrated documentary, Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall, which will be released on the same...
Watch the trailer for Big Big Train's Summer Shall Not Fade – Live At Loreley
Big Big Train's 2018 live performance at Night Of The Prog is out in October – plus band announce tickets for intimate September warm-up show in Hampshire
NME
Panic! At The Disco share upbeat new single, ‘Local God’
Panic! At The Disco have shared an upbeat new single called ‘Local God’ – check it out below. The song is the final single to be shared from their upcoming new album, ‘Viva Las Vengeance’ after the title track was previously shared and last single, ‘Middle Of A Breakup‘.
NME
Listen to Soccer Mommy’s new “Simlish version” of ‘Shotgun’
Soccer Mommy has shared a “Simlish version” of ‘Shotgun’ as part of the new ‘High School Years’ expansion pack for The Sims 4. The original song appears on the Nashville singer-songwriter’s third studio album ‘Sometimes, Forever’, which came out in June.
