Rock Music

BLACK ANVIL Announce New Album “Regenesis”, Unveil First Single

By tarjavirmakari
metalshockfinland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
NME

Listen to Carly Rae Jepsen’s upbeat new song ‘Beach House’

Carly Rae Jepsen has today (August 5) shared a new song – listen to ‘Beach House’ below. It’s the latest offering from Jepsen’s upcoming new album, ‘The Loneliest Time‘, which the musician announced earlier this week. The album will arrive on October 21...
MUSIC
The FADER

Watch the video for U.S. Girls’ “So Typically Now”

Until today, it had been almost 20 months since Toronto-based singer-songwriter-producer Meg Remy released her most recent single as U.S. Girls — a Santa Clause diss track featuring Rich Morel — and nearly two-and-a-half years since the arrival of Heavy Light, her seventh studio album under the misleading moniker. The wait ended this afternoon, when Remy dropped a new track titled “So Typically Now” alongside a sleek, self-directed music video.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Poison Not Touring Until 2025; Bret Michaels Planning for His Own 2023 Tour

Poison is currently traveling across the United States for their "The Stadium Tour" in collaboration with Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Joan Jett, and the Blackhearts, and Classless Act, but frontman Bret Michaels confirmed that this would be their last for now. In an interview with Eddie Trunk of SiriusXM's "Trunk...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

The Mars Volta’s First Album Since 2012 Will Drop This Year

Click here to read the full article. After releasing a pair of new songs, the Mars Volta finally confirmed that they will drop their first album in a decade, The Mars Volta, on Sept. 16.  Accompanying the album announcement, the band has shared another new tune, “Vigil,” which arrived with a music video directed by guitarist Omar Rodríguez-López. Vocalist/lyricist Cedric Bixler-Zavala shared a line from the tender and swooning new tune in lieu of an actual statement, “And the obits wait for a perfect name.” “Vigil” marks the third offering from The Mars Volta following the previously-released “Graveyard Love” and “Blacklight Shine,”...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Louder

Every Stone Temple Pilots album ranked worst to best

Originally fronted by the charismatic Scott Weiland, Stone Temple Pilots were one of the most successful US rock bands of the '90s, and are now enjoying a second act with new vocalist Jeff Gutt. This is their catalogue ranked
MUSIC
Loudwire

Slipknot Members Can’t Help But Smile Watching Their Sons Perform

Like fathers, like sons — Slipknot dads Corey Taylor and Shawn "Clown" Crahan seemed awfully pleased with their respective kiddos, Griffin Taylor and Simon Crahan, as the latter two musicians played onstage in their own band, Vended, during a recent European gig. Fan-captured footage reported by Blabbermouth last week...
MUSIC
Billboard

‘Lost’ Creedence Clearwater Revival 1970 Royal Albert Hall Show Coming Out for First Time: Exclusive

Click here to read the full article. On April 14, 1970, Creedence Clearwater Revival—fresh off of three top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 in less than a year—stepped onto the stage of London’s Royal Albert Hall for the first of two shows. Now, more than 52 years later, that concert by the revered rock band is being released in its entirety for the first time on Concord’s Craft Recordings on Sept. 16. The release serves as the audio companion to the Jeff Bridges-narrated documentary, Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall, which will be released on the same...
ROCK MUSIC
NME

Panic! At The Disco share upbeat new single, ‘Local God’

Panic! At The Disco have shared an upbeat new single called ‘Local God’ – check it out below. The song is the final single to be shared from their upcoming new album, ‘Viva Las Vengeance’ after the title track was previously shared and last single, ‘Middle Of A Breakup‘.
MUSIC

