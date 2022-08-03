Commonwealth Games: NI's Carly McNaul, Jude Gallagher and Eireann Nugent guaranteed boxing medals

Read on www.bbc.com
Diamond League: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce runs world leading 10.66 seconds for 100m
World champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has run the fastest women's 100m of the year, clocking 10.66 seconds to win at the Diamond League in Silesia, Poland. Jamaican Fraser-Pryce, 35, who won a record fifth women's 100m world title last month in Oregon, skipped the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. American Aleia Hobbs...
Commonwealth Games: Gemma Frizelle claims rhythmic gymnastics gold
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Rhythmic gymnast Gemma Frizelle has won Wales' fifth Commonwealth Games gold in Birmingham in...
Commonwealth Games: Reaction to England's historic hockey gold, plus boxing
Joe Rindl, Emily Salley, Ros Satar, Jess Anderson and Harry Poole. England's Fred Wright on finishing fifth in the men's road race: "I am pretty disappointed, I'm not going to lie. I feel like I have let the lads down a little bit, you know. "Me and Ben [Watson] had...
'As I no travel go abroad go run, my pikin don do am for us’ - Tobi Amusan parents react to victory
Parents of Nigerian Hundred Metres Hurdler Oluwatobiloba Amusan dey happy as dia daughter set world record for athletics. Tobi Amusan win di 100 metres women’s Hurdles event for di Commonwealth Games wey dey happun for Birmingham, England. She set new Games Record of 12.30 seconds to win Gold medal...
Woman born with one arm and very short legs after mum's failed abortion wants to live life to the fullest
A 25-year-old woman with severe disabilities has revealed how she refuses to be held back and wants to 'live life to the fullest'. Charlie Rousseau, from Quebec in Canada, revealed how she learnt the reason for her disabilities when her mother told her that she had tried to have an abortion and claimed it went wrong.
Scottish island of Pladda on sale for price of a city flat
A tiny Scottish island in the Firth of Clyde has gone on sale for £350,000. The isle of Pladda, off the coast of Arran, includes a five-bedroom house, a helipad and lighthouse dating back to the 1790s. It has an asking price that could buy a three-bedroom flat in...
Nicky Campbell teacher admits schoolboy abuse in court documents
A retired teacher fighting extradition from South Africa has admitted abusing schoolboys in Edinburgh, according to court documents seen by the BBC. Broadcaster Nicky Campbell is one of a number of former pupils who have made allegations about the 83-year-old. The man - who the BBC is not naming for...
Delicious Orie inspired by Anthony Joshua as he targets Commonwealth Games gold
England’s Delicious Orie is hoping a good luck message from former sparring partner and “inspiration” Anthony Joshua will boost his bid for Commonwealth Games gold.Super-heavyweight Orie secured a medal in his home city on Thursday night with an impressive display against experienced Trinidadian Nigel Paul, a 2021 World Championships bronze medallist.Orie, one of eight English boxers to guarantee themselves a medal at Birmingham, faces New Zealand’s Leuila Mau’u in his semi-final on Saturday.“If Anthony Joshua sees this I’d say ‘please give me a message’,” said Orie, who was born in Russia before moving to Birmingham with his parents when he...
England’s cricketers miss out on bronze after thumping defeat to New Zealand
England’s batting capitulated and with it their hopes of salvaging a bronze medal from cricket’s Commonwealth Games debut went up in smoke after defeat to New Zealand at Edgbaston.Stand-in skipper Nat Sciver, deputising for the injured Heather Knight, admitted her side did not deserve to win after being humbled by eight wickets.The hangover from an agonising four-run semi-final loss to India on Saturday still loomed large as England crawled to 110-9 from their 20 overs with Sciver’s 27 and 26 for wicket-keeper Amy Jones the only contributions of note.Sciver’s counterpart Sarah Devine stole the show for the White Ferns, taking...
Commonwealth Games: Matty Lee & Noah Williams win synchronised 10m platform gold after Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding's 3m springboard title
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Matty Lee and Noah Williams won synchronised 10m platform gold after England team-mate Jack...
Paralympic growth could be 'jeopardised' by any Olympic merger
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. The International Paralympic Committee says Paralympic growth could be "jeopardised" if the Games was...
Hamida Banu: Missing India woman found in Pakistan 'can't wait to go home'
An Indian woman who was missing for 20 years has been found in Pakistan with the help of a video on social media. Hamida Banu left India in 2002 after a recruitment agent promised to get her the job of a cook in Dubai. Instead, she says, she was tricked and trafficked to Pakistan.
Watch: Commonwealth Games - Gold for Goodfellow in diving finals
Amy Lofthouse, Jonathan Jurejko, Craig Nelson and Tom Mallows. You can catch up on all of today's action with Today at the Games, which is streaming at the top of this page. There's also reports, analysis and videos galore of everything that's gone down in Birmingham. We'll be back from...
United Rugby Championship: BBC Sport NI to broadcast six Ulster home games live
BBC Sport NI will broadcast six of Ulster's home games live during the forthcoming United Rugby Championship season. The matches will be shown on BBC Two NI, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. First up will be Ulster's opening game of the campaign against Connacht on 17 September, followed...
Commonwealth Games: England denied dramatic relay gold by disqualification
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England were denied a dramatic 4x400m Commonwealth relay gold after officials ruled they committed...
England win first hockey gold but cricket and netball bids end in disappointment
England won Commonwealth Games hockey gold for the first time but there was heartache for the cricket and netball teams in their bronze medal matches.Here, the PA news agency reflects on Sunday’s early action and looks forward to the highlights that remain on the final day of the Games:Hockey history for EnglandEngland had reached the final of the women’s hockey three times previously but lost on every occasion, most recently in a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat against Australia at Glasgow 2014.But second-quarter goals from Holly Hunt and Tess Howard sealed a 2-1 win over the Hockeyroos, who were outthought, outfought...
Commonwealth Games: England's Liam Pitchford and Paul Drinkhall retain doubles table tennis title
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England's Liam Pitchford and Paul Drinkhall retained their Commonwealth Games men's doubles table tennis...
Archie Battersbee: Family devastated as legal routes exhausted
The family of Archie Battersbee were "devastated" that all legal routes have been exhausted, campaign group Christian Concern has said. The 12-year-old must spend his final days in hospital after the High Court ruled he could not move to a hospice. The family requested the European Court of Human Rights...
Commonwealth Games: Michaela Walsh and Aidan Walsh among boxers going for gold
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Northern Irish boxer Michaela Walsh says going for a Commonwealth Games gold on the...
Natasha Jonas: Briton to face Sweden's Patricia Berghult in unified super-welterweight championship fight
Natasha Jonas will bid to become a unified world champion against Sweden's Patricia Berghult on 3 September in Liverpool. Jonas, 38, is the WBO super-welterweight champion and fights to add Berghult's WBC title to her collection. Berghult is unbeaten in her 15-fight career, ten years Jonas' junior and has a...
