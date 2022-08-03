Letter to the Editor: Hannibal-LaGrange University is a good university getting better

Read on muddyrivernews.com
Stormwater woes, and how rain gardens can help
MACOMB, Ill. — What is a watershed?. No matter where you live, you are in a watershed. All of Illinois, minus that sliver of land bordering Lake Michigan, is in the Mississippi River Watershed. But we can break down this massive watershed into more local streams and rivers. For...
KSDK
Man from Centralia, Missouri, charged with bringing gun to Jan. 6 riot
WASHINGTON — Federal authorities have charged a central Missouri man accused of taking a weapon with him to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Jerod Thomas Bargar, 36, of Centralia, was arrested Wednesday in Osage Beach, Missouri, the U.S. Justice Department said. He was charged with entering a restricted building or grounds with a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm on Capitol grounds or buildings, along with related misdemeanors.
Sinnock ‘can’t imagine not being a part’ of annual Quincy-to-Peoria run that raises funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
QUINCY— It’s not about the running, it’s about the cause. And April Sinnock is a perfect example. Sinnock is taking part in her 10th St. Jude Quincy-to-Peoria Run this weekend. The event benefits the work of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn. “I’m a...
kjfmradio.com
Forest and woodland workshop in Lincoln County
MOSCOW MILLS, Mo. — Landowners and property managers will be able to take the mystery out of managing their stands of forests and woodlands, thanks to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and its conservation partners. MDC is co-sponsoring a two part Forest & Woodland Workshop and Farm Tour...
Historical re-enactors, rededication of Grant marker part of HSQAC event Aug. 13-14
QUINCY — The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County will be the host of a program combining tours of the Greek revival style Gov. John Wood Mansion with presentations by historical re-enactors on Aug. 13-14. “Meet Lincoln, Grant and Twain” will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, in the Gov. John Wood Mansion in honor of the 200th anniversary of the birth of Ulysses S. Grant in 1822.
A look at state, federal gun laws after mid-Missouri man charged in Washington, D.C.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Authorities arrested a Centralia man Wednesday for his suspected role in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. Prosecutors charged Jerod Bargar for bringing a gun into the District of Columbia with out a permit and on restricted grounds at the U.S Capitol. Bargar claimed he did not know that it was illegal to The post A look at state, federal gun laws after mid-Missouri man charged in Washington, D.C. appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Quincy Art Center changes hours after community survey
QUINCY — Quincy Art Center now is open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. The new hours are a result of a community survey asking the public what days of the week they preferred to visit the Art Center and what hours of the day worked best for them. The survey found that Fridays and Saturdays were a popular choice for open hours, as well as the evening hours of 4 to 6 p.m. The Art Center can also be open by appointment by calling (217) 223-5900.
Hancock County to begin updating Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan
CARTHAGE, Ill. — Hancock County is updating the Multi-Jurisdictional Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan. Jack Curfman, Hancock County ESDA coordinator, says the current plan, adopted in 2018, will be expiring in 2023. “The Federal Emergency Management Agency requires that each jurisdiction has an approved Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan to be...
Amtrak to use chartered buses as substitute for Carl Sandburg trains through Tuesday
QUINCY — Chartered buses will be used as substitute transportation for Carl Sandburg trains 381 (from Chicago to Quincy in the mornings) and 382 (from Quincy to Chicago in the evenings) through Tuesday, Aug. 9. Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said this decision will allow Amtrak’s shop forces more time...
Illinois Attorney General’s Office: “Adams County has acknowledged that its closed session discussions…were improper”
QUINCY — The Illinois Attorney General’s office has received the recordings of the closed sessions of the Adams County Board and Finance Committee meetings for May and acknowledged the board’s actions during those meetings were “improper”. In a statement e-mailed from the AG’s communications office...
‘Everything’s going to stay status quo’: New owner of Hess Auto Agency has no plans for change
QUINCY — The new owner of Hess Auto Agency says he has no plans to change what’s going on at the car dealership at 1124 N. 24th. Cloyd Barden Properties LLC, owned by Cloyd Barden of Quincy, bought the business from Boland Properties LLC of Hannibal, Mo., on July 15 for $650,000.
QPD Blotter for Aug. 5, 2022
Matthew C Schroder, 36, Adams County original warrant for Theft at N 10th St and Spruce St. Lodged 147. Jeffrey G Lematty, 54, 1120 Lind St, Retail Theft at 5211 Broadway St and Forgery at 2600 Maine St. Lodged 145. Matt Ghirarda, 46, 2105 Adams St, reports the theft of...
Tree falls on utility truck, nearly hits two workers in Lincoln County, Mo.
One local utility company dealt with a dangerous situation Wednesday night after a tree fell on a utility truck and nearly hit two workers.
CLUB MUDDY: Elephants and asses in the room
Frankie, Bobby and Ashley try to put a bow on the Adams County Board controversy in an extended dance mix version of Club Muddy. PARENTAL GUIDANCE!!! Bobby also drops an f-bomb that he shoudn’t have, but he will use the Hamilton musical as his defense. Miss Clipping Out Stories...
Two from Plainville arrested in Hull on drug charges
HULL, Ill. — A man and a woman from Plainville were arrested July 15 on drug charges. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department, while working for the Village of Hull, conducted a traffic stop at 4:42 p.m. July 15 on State Highway 106 on the west edge of Hull on a silver 2007 Dodge truck.
