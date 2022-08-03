Letter to the Editor: Hannibal-LaGrange University is a good university getting better

QUINCY — Quincy Art Center now is open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. The new hours are a result of a community survey asking the public what days of the week they preferred to visit the Art Center and what hours of the day worked best for them. The survey found that Fridays and Saturdays were a popular choice for open hours, as well as the evening hours of 4 to 6 p.m. The Art Center can also be open by appointment by calling (217) 223-5900.

QUINCY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO