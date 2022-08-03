Read on www.gatesvillemessenger.com
$1.1 million grant awarded to help Central Texas children
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network, through its Klaras Center for Families, was recently awarded $1.1 million by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC). The organization said in a press release on Thursday morning that this grant for the provision of child and adolescent mental health crisis […]
Williamson County homeowners concerned about growing rock crushing operations
Wilco Aggregates recently filed an application with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for an air quality permit to operate on the Armadillo Ranch on County Road 284.
KWTX
Haircut prices are going up in Central Texas
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - If you’re thinking of getting those back to school haircuts, like most things, get ready to pay up. KWTX News 10 called over 20 Central Texas salons and barber shops and more than 75% of them said they have raised prices over the last few weeks.
O'Rourke stops in Waco for his 'Drive for Texas' gubernatorial campaign
Texas Democratic candidate Beto O'Rourke visited Waco Saturday evening as part of his 'Drive for Texas' campaign.
15 Texas Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
From 2010 to 2020, Texas' population grew by 4 million -- more than any other state, according to moveBuddha. As population booms, typically, so do home prices, and that's definitely been the case for...
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Solar in Waco; New Starbucks; Baylor's trustworthiness; $1 million bathrooms
Apparently Waco is becoming quite the sun worshipper. An entity called Environment Texas Research & Policy Center wrote glowingly in a press release on a report it recently published, saying Waco has more than doubled its solar generation capacity in just two years. The city is now home to 5.8 megawatts of solar capacity total, which amounts to about 41 watts per person, an explainer says.
KWTX
Dozens show up to Temple council meeting voicing support, dismay with special commission
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - There was a lot of back-and-forth in Thursday night in Bell County over three words: diversity, equity and inclusion. Those words brought Temple residents to city hall to voice their anger and disappointment with the city council. This follows a move earlier this week by the...
TxDOT: All remaining I-35 mainlanes expected to reopen next week
WACO, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation plans to complete work on adding overhead signage on the I-35 mainlanes next week, allowing all four mainlanes to open, according to TxDOT. From Aug. 8 to Aug.10, TxDOT will close all southbound I-35 mainlanes between N Loop 340 and BUS...
WacoTrib.com
Marlin, Gatesville prisons without complete air conditioning pose danger to inmates, staff
State prison units, including in Marlin and Gatesville, without substantial air conditioning expose incarcerated people to risk of heat-related illnesses, advocates say. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice, which runs the state’s prisons, has mitigation measures and respite plans in place. But the combination of an acute staffing crisis in many institutions with an unusually hot summer mean some incarcerated people, and the corrections personnel who supervise them, may not always get access to needed cooling, placing them all at risk of heat-related illnesses, outside experts and advocates say.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.4.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WacoTrib.com
1 Bedroom Home in Waco - $149,000
Attention investors! Build your dream home and bring income from your rentals. Fully fenced 2.97 acres. Animals welcome. Approximately half of the property is wooded with mature oaks, the other half is cleared utility easement. The easement area can be used for animals or gardens, (no structures). Completed main cabin. Custom built to owners specs. Upgraded vinyl plank flooring, 8' walls, spray foam insulate ceiling, R-13 walls, double pane windows, PEX plumbing. Queen loft, single loft, full sized bath, oversized deck and outdoor area. Multi-flush toilet, large shower, 360 paddle fan for great air circulation, as well, control the A/C from your smart phone. Comes furnished, including the smart TV. This cabin is turn key. Water meter installed, co-op water is clean and inexpensive. Electrical pole installed. Panel on main cabin is designed for future power the second (unfinished) cabin, (no power to unfinished cabin). Water is installed in the main cabin, and also already stubbed up next to the unfinished cabin. 4 layers of road base, rock, and culvert installed for road. Large pond in wet season. Property elevation is high with good drainage toward pond. (No flooding) County zoned property with low taxes and few restrictions. Cleared area for large home. 40'-50' ready to build on. Aerobic 750 GPD Septic installed (2 years old) for both cabins and an additional 3 bath house. Unfinished cabin can be completed to your specs. A/C is prepped and ready to install. Possible short term rentals, 2.7 miles to Waco Surf.
dailytrib.com
TROUBLED WATERS: When the river runs dry
UPDATE: Since this article was written and published in August 2022 issue of The Picayune Magazine, the Williamson County Commissioners Court failed to approve the resolution presented by the Central Texas Water Coalition that has so far been approved by commissioners in Travis and Burnet counties. It died for lack of a second at the Aug. 2 meeting. The resolution is on the agenda for the Hays County Commissioners Court meeting on Aug. 9. The Central Texas Water Coalition is still working on setting a date with the Llano County Commissioners Court.
Over $100,000 Bond Set for Killeen, Texas Woman After Attack of Officer
A wild dispute at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights, Texas resulted in a patient being jailed on over $100,000 bond. The fight started when a woman didn't want to leave the hospital, even though she had been medically cleared to go home. Seton Medical Center Altercation. The Killeen Daily...
Will Central Texas See a Repeat of the February 2021 Winter Storm?
I'm not sure what the Farmers Almanac had planned for Killeen or Temple, Texas for the summer of 2022, but I do hope they have it right for the winter months cause it's so hot outside, I saw a chicken lay a hard boiled egg. So what does the Farmers...
dallasexpress.com
Three Children Missing, Mother in Custody
Three young children who disappeared nearly two months ago in Lampasas County remain missing, though their mother turned herself into authorities last week. An Amber Alert was issued for siblings Christopher Robertson, 6, Christine Robertson, 4, and Kristen Robertson, 3. The children disappeared with their mother, Kristine Whitehead, 35, on June 3 and were last seen together in Kempner.
WacoTrib.com
Remnants of Lions Park, Kiddieland in Waco being cleared away
Remnants of Lions Park and Kiddieland are in the midst of being demolished, a process that will last about a month, according to parks officials. Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Tom Balk said demolition work will continue for most of August, followed by backfill and grading work to make the site more level.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Search Continues For Missing Woman in Erath County
Investigators are continuing the search for a missing Stephenville woman who was last seen on July 29. Sharla Shaffer, 48, was last seen on her Stephenville property on June 29 when speaking with her daughter, Erath County Sheriff Matt Coates said in a press release Tuesday. A photo of Shaffer...
1 Man Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Killeen (Killeen, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety officials reported a multi-vehicle accident which led to one pickup truck rolling over several times on the main highway through Killeen. The accident took place on Tuesday at noon on I-14 near the Clear Creek overpass, where a 2009 Chevrolet Avalanche was carrying an [..]
KWTX
Temple Fire and Rescue responding to brushfire on HK Dodger Loop
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A 15 acre brushfire is underway with Temple firefighters at the scene. Temple firefighters responded to to the fire at 2:23 p.m. Aug. 6 in the 5500 Block of SW HK Dodger Loop. Morgan’s Point Resort Fire Department and Moffat Fire Department are also on scene...
Wildflower Fire: 10 acres burning, multiple units respond to grass fire
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Fire Department is reporting to a grass fire in an open field. Named the Wildflower Fire, it is located off of Highway 36 in Temple near Wildflower Country Club. As of now, authorities say approximately ten acres have burned since the initial call was received...
