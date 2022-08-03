Read on thefullpint.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Another World actress Anne Heche involved in fiery auto accidentCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Is Last Crumb Cookies Worth their $150 Price for a dozen?Chicago Food King
How to get Free Pink's Hot Dogs this WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Corona, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorCorona, CA
Big Bang Theory Actor Lists His LA Home For Almost $12MBryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
Related
BEST EATS: Biscuits and eggs covered in country gravy in Newport Beach
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Even when traveling, 17 News Director Michael Trihey sticks to meals similar to the classics he enjoys in town. Trihey, who loves the phenomenal biscuits and gravy served at 24th Street Cafe, ordered a slightly different take on the dish with the “The Urson,” served at Mutt Lynch’s restaurant in Newport […]
southocbeaches.com
San Clemente South OC Cars and Coffee Features Porsche Club of America Saturday August 6 2022
San Clemente Cars & Coffee Features Porsche Club of America on Saturday August 6 2022. San Clemente’s Cars & Coffee is Saturday mornings in 2022. South OC Cars and Coffee reports that, “Porsche Club of America will be out in full force, they’re bringing around 50 vehicles.”
irvineweekly.com
Find This Baklava Cheesecake At Apola Greek Grill In Irvine
While many will find the French-fry stuffed gyros and authentic, pork, beef and lamb pita wraps and kebab plates at Apola Greek Grill in Irvine an Instagramable treasure, the chain has introduced another photo-worthy (and delicious) food phenomenon — baklava cheesecake. Apola’s baklava cheesecake is a representation of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
southocbeaches.com
Huntington Beach Vans US Open of Surfing Guide Saturday August 6 2022
Huntington Beach Vans US Open of Surfing Guide Saturday August 6 2022. Huntington Beach Vans US Open of Surfing is ongoing thru Sunday August 7 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy Huntington Beach Vans US Open of Surfing!. Info on Schedule/Parking/Live Stream/Family Friendly Events/BMX...
thefullpint.com
Eppig Brewing Announces Expansion Into Orange County, CA
(SAN DIEGO, CA) – Eppig Brewing, known for their expertly-crafted lagers and ales, is expanding their footprint into Orange County. The Vista-based brewery will offer their lineup of brews on draft and in 16oz cans where fine craft beer is sold in partnership with their San Diego distributor Scout Distribution.
3 Great Pizza Places in California
If you live in California or you travel to California often and you are looking for new places where you can enjoy a tasty pizza, then you have come to the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in California that you should definitely visit if you are a pizza lover. All of these places use high-quality ingredients, have amazing service, an even better atmosphere, and affordable prices for the delicious food they are serving. Do you need any more reasons to pay them a visit if you haven't already? Probably not, so here is the list of three amazing pizza spots in California that you should definitely visit if you love eating good food in a nice company.
sanclementetimes.com
Dana Wharf Fish Report: 70-Degree Waters Bring Out Bass
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Is The Flying Dutchman At In-N-Out?
In-N-Out Burger is a West Coast staple that has become ingrained in California culture. Founded in 1948 in the Los Angeles suburb of Baldwin Park by husband-wife team Harry and Esther Snyder, the iconic eatery is well known for its indulgent food, speedy service, and notable innovations. In fact, according to the company, the name "In-N-Out" comes from its introduction of two-way speaker boxes in drive-thru lanes, a now quintessential factor of fast food service.
southocbeaches.com
Orange County Features Journey Tribute Band Saturday August 6 2022
OC Fair Features Rebelution Good Vibes Summer Tour at The Pacific Amphitheatre and Journey Tribute Band at the Hangar on Saturday August 6 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy the Orange County Fair!. Orange County Fair Guide For Summer 2022. The Orange County Fair...
The Bungalow Kitchen Belmont Shore
A direct descendant of the infamous beachside drinking hole in Santa Monica, The Bungalow Kitchen Belmont Shore is where to head for a civilized day-drinking situation in Long Beach. It’s tucked in the back corner of an outdoor shopping mall and has several dining areas lined with chic lounge chairs, velvet booths, and fuzzy pillows. You’re going to want to sit out on the patio, which overlooks the scenic Marina filled with boats. Whether you come for a boozy brunch or a fun dinner, you’ll probably need to book a reservation ahead of time.
fullertonobserver.com
The Downtown Report: August Edition
Here are some downtown locations where you can find live music. Rather than list all the websites please just do a search on the name for more info. • The Olde Ship continues its tradition of live music Friday nights and the first and third Tuesday of every month, plus you will often hear acoustic rock and blues on Saturdays. All shows start at 7pm.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
orangecountytribune.com
Mr. Nguyen followed that dream
There’s a famous quote by Elvis Presley that states “Ambition is a dream with a V8 engine.”a. And while 46 -year-old Robert Nguyen of Santa Ana, never considered his path in life or ambition was influenced by the King of Rock and Roll, Presley’s quote simply implies that if you want your dreams to go anywhere, you’ve got to rev them up yourself.
Orange County Business Journal
H Mart to Open Second Irvine Location
H Mart said it will open its second Irvine location on August 12 at Westpark Plaza, near the corner of Alton Pkwy and Culver Dr. The nearly 60,000-square-foot store marks the specialty grocer’s 15th location in California. Its food court will feature Korean-style Chinese noodle restaurant Lee Mangu Noodle, Japanese ramen joint Menya Sandaime, Korean-style hotdog chain Myungrang Hotdog, among others.
southocbeaches.com
Orange County Free Concerts In The Park Features Big Bad Voodoo Daddy Thursday August 4 2022
Orange County Parks Free Summer Concerts features Big Bad Voodoo Daddy on Thursday August 4 2022 in Fountain Valley California. Orange County Parks Summer Concerts 2022 offer Free Family Friendly Music at the Orange County Parks during the Summer of 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you...
Here’s where parklets in Long Beach could become permanent
Many parklets in Long Beach have come down but dozens of business owners have expressed interest in making theirs permanent. The post Here’s where parklets in Long Beach could become permanent appeared first on Long Beach Post.
SoCal to see slight chance of thunderstorms in some parts this weekend
Southern California this weekend will see warm to hot temperatures, with some parts seeing a slight chance of thunderstorms.
nypressnews.com
Salvador Avila, bracero turned Mexican restaurant baron, dies at 99
One day during the 1970s, Maria Elena Avila served her family some artichokes. She, her siblings and parents had found success with their family restaurant, Avila’s El Ranchito in Huntington Park, and were beginning to expand into Long Beach and Orange County. But the years of struggle and sacrifice...
The Top 20 Power Lunch Spots in L.A. Now
A.O.C. Brentwood This Mediterranean mecca is from Caroline Styne and Suzanne Goin — key figures behind Hollywood’s favorite philanthropic culinary event, L.A. Loves Alex’s Lemonade. Angelini The original Fairfax location first gained an industry following thanks in large part to late Hollywood publicist David Horowitz, who would hold court there. A Palisades outpost opened this year.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Greatest (and Worst) Power Lunches in Hollywood HistoryThe New L.A. Power Lunch: Longer, Boozier and Still Alive!Will This Avenue Become the Next Hot Block in Los Angeles? E. baldi Chef Edoardo “Edo” Baldi’s Canon Drive outpost, specializing in Tuscan recipes, is a staple for restaurant row...
natureworldnews.com
Flash Floods Possible for San Diego, Los Angeles as Thunderstorms Approach Following Two Months of Drought
As thunderstorms start to move into the area after about two months of extreme drought, flash floods are a possibility for cities like San Diego and Los Angeles. Due to the increase in moisture associated with the North American monsoon, coastal regions from the Mexico border all the way up to the mountains north of Los Angeles might experience their first shower or thunderstorm In May or June.
Comments / 0