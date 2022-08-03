Read on www.yardbarker.com
WCW offered Tommy Dreamer $75,000 to become an American Male, Paul Heyman cried to get him to stay in ECW
Brian Hebner welcomed Tommy Dreamer as his guest this week on the "Reffin' It Up" podcast. Dreamer talked about his career, including his time in ECW, WWE, and what he is currently doing in Impact Wrestling. Dreamer talked about the various opportunities he had to jump from ECW to WCW:
Booker T comments on Lex Luger potentially going into the WWE Hall Of Fame, why you won't see Harlem Heat in the ring again
On the latest "Hall Of Fame" podcast, Booker T commented on Lex Luger potentially going into the WWE Hall Of Fame. Luger recently said that if he got the call to be inducted, he would attempt to walk across the stage. Booker said, "I was reading an article and it...
Sasha Banks shows off new look ahead of WWE return
WrestlingNews.co was the first to report that Banks and Naomi’s WWE return is imminent after they agreed to come back. WWE announced on SmackDown that the Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament will finally take place as it starts this Monday on Raw. Before Triple H took over creative from Vince McMahon, who resigned, there had been no talk within WWE regarding this tournament, originally announced in May after Banks and Naomi were stripped of the Women’s Tag Team Titles.
