FOX Sports
WWE SmackDown: Karrion Kross returns with message for Reigns
Karrion Kross surprised the wrestling world with a return to WWE on SmackDown — and he had a message for Roman Reigns. — Ricochet defeated Happy Corbin via pinfall due to Corbin being distracted by Pat McAfee at the announcer's desk. — Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Ludwig Kaiser via pinfall.
411mania.com
Various News: The Undertaker Poses For Photo With Andrade, AEW Teases Hookhausen In Match Graphic, New Roman Reigns Shirt Avaiable
– Following Ric Flair’s Last Match last Sunday, The Undertaker posed for a photo with Andrade el Idolo backstage. Andrade wrote: “Never imagine it! thank you for your words Sir #Undertaker #Andrade #RicFlairsLastMatch #legend”. – In recent match graphics for AEW Quake by the Lake, it seems the...
Yardbarker
WCW offered Tommy Dreamer $75,000 to become an American Male, Paul Heyman cried to get him to stay in ECW
Brian Hebner welcomed Tommy Dreamer as his guest this week on the "Reffin' It Up" podcast. Dreamer talked about his career, including his time in ECW, WWE, and what he is currently doing in Impact Wrestling. Dreamer talked about the various opportunities he had to jump from ECW to WCW:
PWMania
Lana Speaks Out on the Allegations Made Towards Vince McMahon
Former WWE star CJ Perry aka Lana recently spoke with Liam Alexander-Stewart of ITRWrestling.com for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Lana commented on the Vince McMahon allegations:. “Oh, gosh, it’s I feel like such a controversial issue right now and it’s really unfortunate everything, to be...
PWMania
Backstage News on WWE Changing Wrestlers Who Were Miscast
Since Vince McMahon left his position as WWE Chairman and Triple H assumed control of the creative team, WWE has undergone significant changes. Prior to his departure, McMahon shared final decision-making authority with Bruce Prichard over NXT creative, with Shawn Michaels managing day-to-day operations. The final decision now rests with Triple H.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (8/5/22)
Tonight, WWE SmackDown on FOX will broadcast live from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, for the post-SummerSlam episode. As of the time of writing, WWE has not revealed any matches or segments for tonight’s SmackDown, but it appears like the buildup to Clash at The Castle will start as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre are both advertised on the WWE Events website.
wrestlinginc.com
Mick Foley Comments On His Son Dewey’s Future Following WWE Exit
WWE Hall Famer Mick Foley has commented on his son Dewey’s future following his exit from WWE. He was released in June of this year. Foley mentioned that he feels like his son would be able to work better if he had fewer constraints, given his good track record. He said that he wouldn’t be surprised if Dewey ended up working somewhere else, given that he was working extreme hours while still part of WWE.
stillrealtous.com
Bryan Danielson On When He Found Out Claudio Castagnoli Was Signed With AEW
Bryan Danielson had to spend a few months sitting on the sidelines after he suffered an injury during the Double or Nothing pay-per-view back in May, and he had to be replaced at Forbidden Door. Bryan was replaced by Claudio Castagnoli, and it sounds like Claudio’s debut came together in an interesting way.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On Riddle’s WWE Return
Riddle is reportedly expected to return to in-ring action at two WWE live events this weekend. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Riddle will wrestle Seth Rollins at the “Saturday Night’s Main Event” show in North Charleston, SC, and then the “Sunday Stunner” event in Fayetteville, NC. Although the matches were previously advertised locally, there was uncertainty over Riddle’s availability due to the storyline injury he suffered on the 7/25 “WWE Raw” episode.
Yardbarker
Booker T comments on Lex Luger potentially going into the WWE Hall Of Fame, why you won't see Harlem Heat in the ring again
On the latest "Hall Of Fame" podcast, Booker T commented on Lex Luger potentially going into the WWE Hall Of Fame. Luger recently said that if he got the call to be inducted, he would attempt to walk across the stage. Booker said, "I was reading an article and it...
PWMania
Backstage Latest on Karrion Kross Returning to WWE Under the Triple H Regime
After Vince McMahon announced his retirement from the WWE in late 2021, there have been rumors that Karrion Kross will return. The possibility of bringing Kross back to WWE has been discussed in the company. Many in the industry outright expect his comeback, and one source claimed they knew it...
ComicBook
Claudio Castagnoli Retains ROH World Title at AEW's Battle of the Belts 3
AEW's Battle of the Belts 3 delivered three stellar matches for Title gold, and after Wardlow retained the TNT Championship and Thunder Rosa retained the AEW Women's World Championship, it was time for Claudio Castagnoli to defend his ROH World Championship against the challenger Konosuke Takeshita. The two put on a technical wrestling clinic throughout, with several near falls coming down to the last second, but ultimately it was Castagnoli who would deliver the final blow and come away with the win, retaining his ROH World Championship.
wrestlinginc.com
Madison Rayne Comments On Her First Day Working For AEW
Madison Rayne is feeling good following her first full day in AEW. “Today was such an incredible day,” Rayne said in a post on Twitter. AEW announced on Wednesday that Rayne has joined the company as a coach in its women’s division. Her hiring was announced as part of a list of promotions that expand AEW’s talent relations department — Sonjay Dutt and QT Marshall were promoted to Vice Presidents of Show and Creative Coordination, Pat Buck was promoted to Vice President of Talent Development, and Tony Schiavone was promoted to Senior Producer and Special Advisor to Talent.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Changes Longstanding Rule About “Dirty Words”
Get your scripts updated. WWE has been undergoing a variety of changes and some of them are going to be felt for a long time to come. Most of these changes have been behind the scenes, but a good many of those are going to have an impact on what happens in front of the camera. That seems to be the case again, as some longstanding rules might be relaxed a bit.
Yardbarker
Backstage news on Karrion Kross’ WWE return, big pitch from USA Network
Karrion Kross and Scarlett returned to WWE on Friday’s episode of SmackDown by attacking Drew McIntyre, who was having a promo segment with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns ahead of their Clash at the Castle match. Scarlett turned over the hourglass, and Kross told Reigns that time was...
Yardbarker
WWE nixed Raw segment after Roman Reigns’ promo went long
WWE had to make a change to the July 25th edition of WWE Monday Night Raw due to Roman Reigns’ segment going over time. This SummerSlam go-home edition of Raw from Madison Square Garden featured Drew McIntyre wrestling Theory in a singles match where McIntyre went over via disqualification after he was attacked by the Brawling Brutes.
wrestlinginc.com
Claudio Castagnoli Comments On Jonathan Gresham Quitting ROH/AEW
Claudio Castagnoli unseated Jonathan Gresham for the ROH World Title at Death Before Dishonor, and now the former champion is all but gone from ROH and AEW. Castagnoli joined the media after having his “Insight” panel with Chris Van Vliet at Starrcast V, and the first question to be asked was about “The Octopus'” desire to leave AEW following his reported argument with Tony Khan.
PWMania
Backstage Latest on Mance Warner’s Status Following AEW Debut
According to reports, Mance Warner will continue to work dates for MLW. On Thursday’s AEW Dark: Elevation Special show, Warner made his debut and defeated Serpentico. The bout was recorded on Wednesday night in Columbus, Ohio, prior to Dynamite. On tomorrow’s live Rampage show, Warner will now compete against Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in a World Title Eliminator Match.
AEW Announces Date For Battle Of The Belts IV Taping
The next Battle of the Belts special has been announced. AEW announced the company will hold tapings at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, DC on Wednesday, October 5 and Friday, October 7. The Wednesday show will be a live episode of AEW Dynamite and the Friday show will be a live episode of AEW Rampage along with a Battle of the Belts IV taping.
