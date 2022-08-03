ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellaire, TX

News Channel 25

Houston teens charged in capital murder: Police

HOUSTON — Police reported two teenagers are charged with capital murder after shooting two male adults early on Monday at a convenience store on10658 Monroe Road in Houston. The Houston Police Department said Evan Scott Redmond, 18, and Camren Keith Johnson, 19, arrived around 1:35 a.m. in a black Nissan Altima where a white Mercedes Benz with the two male victims inside was parked in the store's lot. Police said Redmond exited the black car and entered the Benz, where surveillance video showed at least one was fired.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Apartments called 'deplorable' by residents back up to code; Community leaders, activists provide school supplies for those families

HOUSTON – Big changes are happening at the Sterlingshire Apartments in northeast Houston. Since June, KPRC 2 has reported about residents who were living in deplorable conditions. Since then, community activists and city leaders have stepped up to help. On Saturday, the Rainbow Push Coalition and several other organizers...
HOUSTON, TX
12newsnow.com

Man killed by a tire on Houston freeway was a father of 5

HOUSTON — Five children lost their father Thursday night in a horrific accident on the North Freeway in Spring. A tire flew off a large truck on I-45 north near Louetta, bounced off the hood of the victim's car and crashed through his windshield. The force of the impact sheared off part of the vehicle's roof.
HOUSTON, TX
NewsBreak
Health
realtynewsreport.com

Investors Grab Apartment Complex

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) — New York-based Sunsail Capital and Dallas-based ZaneCRE announced the joint acquisition of Sarah at Lake Houston, a garden-style community located in Humble on the northside of the Houston area. Completed in 2020, the Sarah at Lake Houston is a 350-unit community features...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HIDDEN GEM: Houston neighborhood libraries

HOUSTON — Complete with cozy chairs, friendly smiles and, of course, loads of books, Houston's library system has dozens of these little libraries tucked in neighborhoods all over the city. "Neighborhood libraries serve as an anchor to communities," said Roberto Zapata, the assistant director of customer experience for the...
HOUSTON, TX

