Happening Now: Raffle for Stanton, KY woman paralyzed in diving accident
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A charity raffle is being held Saturday by Diamond Pressure Washing Services in Lexington for a Stanton Kentucky woman who was paralyzed during a swimming accident on Memorial Day weekend. 21-year-old Kayla Lacy has been in recovery from her diving accident since May. To help...
Madisonville Fire Department celebrates promotions
The Madisonville Fire Department has a reason to celebrate.
Power of the Pope drives donations for Kentucky priest collecting for flood victims
RICHMOND, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's always that house in a neighborhood where the Amazon truck seems to just park. Rev. Jim Sichko lives in that house in one Richmond subdivision. "This is a lot of stuff," an Amazon driver could be heard saying during a recent drop-off. All of the...
“Rock Relief” fundraiser raises money, supplies for Eastern Kentucky flooding victims
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Kathy Hall didn’t hear from her family in Knott County for days after the flooding. In fact, she didn’t even know if they were still alive. “My uncle, he lost his home. Actually, his son, who lives in a different part of beaver, lost his home. I’ve had friends, neighbors, that’s lost everything they’ve had,” said Hall.
With stage 4 cancer, Louisville woman choosing ‘hope’ by leading ‘Race to Cure Sarcoma’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- “To always have hope no matter what comes up, you can either choose fear or hope, and I feel like hope is always the best option.”. Alexis Carrico was diagnosed with stage 4 Alveolar soft part sarcoma in March 2019 at the age of 24. Three years later, she’s leading an annual fundraiser, the Race to Cure Sarcoma, to support others dealing with daunting diagnoses.
Explore the Noah's Ark Encounter in Kentucky
Since its opening in 2016, the Ark Encounter has become quite the popular attraction and the local hotels have jacked up their prices accordingly, making it difficult to find a hotel for under $100 per night in Williamstown. For that reason, I’d recommend booking something in nearby Dry Ridge where we stayed, which is about 15-20 minutes away from the Ark. There are plenty of affordable Airbnb options like this farm stay or this one in a B&B. Everything is so green and I know you will enjoy the beautiful rolling hills of Kentucky as much as we did!
Lexington organizations saving eastern Kentucky horses
In the midst of chaos, an eastern Kentucky woman wanted to do right by her horses to ensure they get the proper care while she focuses on rebuilding.
Biden Bound For East Kentucky Next Monday
The death toll in Eastern Kentucky’s historic flooding remains at 37 as of Friday afternoon, per Governor Andy Beshear, as stabilization efforts continue in the tattered region. Of those fatalities, eight are in Breathitt, two are in Clay, 17 are in Knott, three are in Letcher and seven are...
Mystery Falls-The Stunning Kentucky Waterfall You Can Only Get to By Boat
Kentucky is full of stunning spots and scenic secrets, and this may just be one of Kentucky's best-kept secrets!. There's just something magical about waterfalls. Many people love finding a good waterfall to sit and enjoy for a while. In Kentucky, there are several stunning waterfalls just waiting for you to find them. Several beautiful Kentucky waterfalls are located in the Lake Cumberland area.
German festival in Jasper this weekend
It’s a weekend full of festivals in southern Indiana. Here in Vincennes is the annual Knox County Chamber of Commerce Watermelon Festival and the 137th annual Old Settler’s Days is happening in Odon in Daviess County. Another big event is the annual Strassenfest in downtown Jasper. Spokesperson Kelsie...
Marine Corps holding donation drive to help families in eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Marine Corps is collecting donations for people impacted by the flood in eastern Kentucky, and they need the community's support. “All Marines, this is what we do. We don't ever leave another brother behind. If it's something that they need, here we come,” said Michael Rice.
YouTube Paranormal Investigators Are Hosting Overnight Stay at Kentucky’s Waverly Hills Sanatorium
If you're from the Tri-State area, there's a pretty good chance you've heard of the haunted Waverly Hills Sanatorium, it's said to be one of the most haunted places in the U.S. Why is Waverly Hills so chilling?. Waverly Hills Sanatorium is located just outside of Louisville. Waverly Hills is...
Owensboro residents feeling crime concerns
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- Parents across the country generally want the same things for their kids: good schools, opportunities to grow, and safe communities. However, people in some Owensboro neighborhoods say it’s becoming harder and harder to keep their kids safe amid a rise in violent crime. On Wednesday, the...
More stores are expected to come to Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Developers celebrated the official groundbreaking for a new retail space along Burkhardt Road on the city’s eastside today. The space, known as Louis Pointe, will be part of Promenade Evansville near the intersection of Burkhardt and Oak Grove Road. Project leaders say they’re very excited to get started. “It is an […]
Owensboro Native Rescues an Adorable Baby Owl and Gets to Set It Free
I love a good animal rescue story and this certainly fits the bill. Or should I say that it certainly fits the beak?. Laci Pierce, who's formerly of Owensboro, KY, but now lives on a farm in Milltown, IN, was on her way to work recently and found a pair of fledglings. They were in the road and had apparently been blown out of one of the big oak trees on the property during a storm. Sadly, one of the baby owls had passed away by the time that Laci got to them, but she was able to rescue the other and take him to the Raptors Rise Rehabilitation Center in Bedford, Indiana.
Owensboro man sentenced for 2 counts of manslaughter
An Owensboro man, Brandon Lashbrook, 27, who pleaded guilty but mentally ill, was indicted on Friday on two counts of manslaughter by the Daviess County grand jury. Each count carries a seven year sentence for a combined total of 14 years in prison.
30 beagles arrive to KY Humane Society in Louisville after being rescued from Virginia
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of beagles were rescued from a massive breeding facility, and 30 of them are now being cared for at the Kentucky Humane Society. The 15 adults and 15 puppies arrived Thursday evening in Louisville. All of them are female. The 4,000 beagles come from a...
Learn About The Discovery Of An Underwater Castle In Scotland
EVANSVILLE, IN (08/04/2022) Have you ever wondered what it’s like to discover an underwater castle? Did you know there even was such a thing? Registration is now open for a free, virtual chat with Dr. Emily Stammitti, a British-American underwater archaeologist. During this event, Stammitti will share her personal experience of finding a lost castle in Scotland and the treasures it revealed.
Boonville man accused of child molestation
An affidavit from the Evansville Police department says a Boonville man is accused of molesting a four year old girl.
2 winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Kentucky in one week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two second-prize Mega Millions tickets were sold in Kentucky during the same week. The Kentucky Lottery said a $1 million ticket was sold in Erlanger, Kentucky, for Friday's Mega Millions drawing. The ticket matched all five white ball winning numbers but not the Mega Ball. Friday's...
