ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisport, KY

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
City
Frankfort, KY
City
Lewisport, KY
City
Harrodsburg, KY
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
City
Manchester, KY
State
Alabama State
Local
Kentucky Society
Frankfort, KY
Society
wdrb.com

With stage 4 cancer, Louisville woman choosing ‘hope’ by leading ‘Race to Cure Sarcoma’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- “To always have hope no matter what comes up, you can either choose fear or hope, and I feel like hope is always the best option.”. Alexis Carrico was diagnosed with stage 4 Alveolar soft part sarcoma in March 2019 at the age of 24. Three years later, she’s leading an annual fundraiser, the Race to Cure Sarcoma, to support others dealing with daunting diagnoses.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Planking Traveler

Explore the Noah's Ark Encounter in Kentucky

Since its opening in 2016, the Ark Encounter has become quite the popular attraction and the local hotels have jacked up their prices accordingly, making it difficult to find a hotel for under $100 per night in Williamstown. For that reason, I’d recommend booking something in nearby Dry Ridge where we stayed, which is about 15-20 minutes away from the Ark. There are plenty of affordable Airbnb options like this farm stay or this one in a B&B. Everything is so green and I know you will enjoy the beautiful rolling hills of Kentucky as much as we did!
WILLIAMSTOWN, KY
whvoradio.com

Biden Bound For East Kentucky Next Monday

The death toll in Eastern Kentucky’s historic flooding remains at 37 as of Friday afternoon, per Governor Andy Beshear, as stabilization efforts continue in the tattered region. Of those fatalities, eight are in Breathitt, two are in Clay, 17 are in Knott, three are in Letcher and seven are...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Christ
My 1053 WJLT

Mystery Falls-The Stunning Kentucky Waterfall You Can Only Get to By Boat

Kentucky is full of stunning spots and scenic secrets, and this may just be one of Kentucky's best-kept secrets!. There's just something magical about waterfalls. Many people love finding a good waterfall to sit and enjoy for a while. In Kentucky, there are several stunning waterfalls just waiting for you to find them. Several beautiful Kentucky waterfalls are located in the Lake Cumberland area.
EVANSVILLE, IN
vincennespbs.org

German festival in Jasper this weekend

It’s a weekend full of festivals in southern Indiana. Here in Vincennes is the annual Knox County Chamber of Commerce Watermelon Festival and the 137th annual Old Settler’s Days is happening in Odon in Daviess County. Another big event is the annual Strassenfest in downtown Jasper. Spokesperson Kelsie...
JASPER, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Pastor#Bob Said#Georgetown College#Providence Baptist Church#Frankfort High School#Campbellsville University#Christian
WTVW

Owensboro residents feeling crime concerns

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- Parents across the country generally want the same things for their kids: good schools, opportunities to grow, and safe communities. However, people in some Owensboro neighborhoods say it’s becoming harder and harder to keep their kids safe amid a rise in violent crime. On Wednesday, the...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

More stores are expected to come to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Developers celebrated the official groundbreaking for a new retail space along Burkhardt Road on the city’s eastside today. The space, known as Louis Pointe, will be part of Promenade Evansville near the intersection of Burkhardt and Oak Grove Road. Project leaders say they’re very excited to get started. “It is an […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

Owensboro Native Rescues an Adorable Baby Owl and Gets to Set It Free

I love a good animal rescue story and this certainly fits the bill. Or should I say that it certainly fits the beak?. Laci Pierce, who's formerly of Owensboro, KY, but now lives on a farm in Milltown, IN, was on her way to work recently and found a pair of fledglings. They were in the road and had apparently been blown out of one of the big oak trees on the property during a storm. Sadly, one of the baby owls had passed away by the time that Laci got to them, but she was able to rescue the other and take him to the Raptors Rise Rehabilitation Center in Bedford, Indiana.
OWENSBORO, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Religion
city-countyobserver.com

Learn About The Discovery Of An Underwater Castle In Scotland

EVANSVILLE, IN (08/04/2022) Have you ever wondered what it’s like to discover an underwater castle? Did you know there even was such a thing? Registration is now open for a free, virtual chat with Dr. Emily Stammitti, a British-American underwater archaeologist. During this event, Stammitti will share her personal experience of finding a lost castle in Scotland and the treasures it revealed.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

2 winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Kentucky in one week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two second-prize Mega Millions tickets were sold in Kentucky during the same week. The Kentucky Lottery said a $1 million ticket was sold in Erlanger, Kentucky, for Friday's Mega Millions drawing. The ticket matched all five white ball winning numbers but not the Mega Ball. Friday's...
ERLANGER, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy