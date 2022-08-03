▶️ Fairever Friends: Meet the animals of the Deschutes County Fair and Rodeo

Read on centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Fun, food, livestock and laughs at the Deschutes County Fair
The Deschutes County Fair and Rodeo continues in Redmond through Sunday. We at Central Oregon Daily News had a lot of fun out there this week broadcasting live. We’ve received a lot of great feedback about our intrepid reporter Eric Lindstrom checking out the sights, the smells and the sounds of the fair, and talking to Central Oregonians young and old while putting a little humorous flavor into it all.
Three generations of family win blue ribbons at Deschutes County Fair
The Martin family has been participating in county fairs for more than a decade, and at this year's Deschutes County Fair, a mother, daughter and granddaughter all took home blue ribbons. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
▶️ Mess of fun: Pie eating contest at Deschutes County Fair gets wild
As part of the fun at the Deschutes County Fair and Rodeo this week, Central Oregon Daily News is taking part in the “US Cellular Presents Central Oregon’s Pie Eating Contest.”. Meteorologist Dorrell Wenninger took part in the first round of competition on Thursday, which required contestants to...
Furry Friends: We’re introducing you to Betty!
Betty is a high energy 5-year-old Yorkie who loves to be the Queen of the house. She is active and social with both kids and strangers, but needs to be the only pet. She would love for you to meet her at BrightSide Animal Center in Redmond.
Fallen hero exhibit at Deschutes County Fair touches hearts, souls
Amid all the fun, games and interactive displays at this year’s fair, there is one exhibit that is meant to make people stop and think about military service members past and present. If you are looking for a break from the hustle and bustle of the fair, you’ll find...
▶️ Open house for trail to connect parks in Northeast Bend
A picture perfect Saturday for a walk or bike ride. Perfect timing for the Bend Park and Recreation District to hold a trail side open house. The info session for the North Unit Canal Trail Project was held at Pine Nursery Park in Northeast Bend. The district is working to...
Oktoberfest returns to downtown Bend, teams up with First Interstate Fall FEst
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oktoberfest is back! The Downtown Bend Business Association is joining forces with Lay It Out Events to provide a larger, family-friendly event!. This year, the First Interstate Fall Fest will be in Downtown Bend from Friday, September 30th until Sunday, October 2nd. Oktoberfest day will be part of Fall Fest’s events on Saturday, October 1st, at participating downtown businesses.
Bend Plans To Ban Pet Store Animal Sales
BEND, OR -- Bend City Council appears ready to ban the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits at pet stores. Councilor Megan Perkins says she proposed the ordinance after hearing repeatedly from a group concerned about puppy mills, "We’re sort of doing two things. One, is making a statement that Bend doesn’t want to see these types of pets from these irresponsible breeders in our stores and in our community. And, second, we want to encourage, as a community, that we should all be supporting our rescue organizations." She tells KBND News, "So far, there are no pet stores in Bend that are selling dogs, kittens and bunnies from these puppy mills. We’re just putting this ordinance through that would just say that this is not something we want to see in the future."
▶️ ‘Dogust 1st’ event seeks to find loving homes for rescue dogs
August is national dog month. To kick it off, the Humane Society of the Ochocos in Prineville is celebrating “Dogust 1st.”. August 1 is considered the universal birthday for all rescue dogs. “Dogust 1st” is part of a partnership with North Shore Animal League America and Baby Doge to...
▶️ ‘Grow and Give’ gives excess food from farmers to those in need
Grow and Give. A simple concept at the local farmers market. “We go around and we collect excess produce that farmers donate to us,” said Community Food Access Coordinator with the High Desert Food and Farm Alliance Abigail Gustke. “So, it is food that they either don’t want to look resale or that might go to waste. So, we kind of work to combat food waste and help support out local hunger relief agencies.”
▶️ Cascade Lakes Relay 2022 enjoys clear skies before moving to June
They came, they ran, and they rode around in van. Hundreds of runners took part in the 15th outing of the Cascade Lakes Relay Friday and Saturday. Teams started at Diamond Lake and weaved their way to Bend. The annual event takes runners through some Central Oregon’s most beautiful scenery....
▶️ Bend High School holding job fair and zamboni races
Bend High School is holding a job fair. Bend-La Pine School District is searching for applicants interested in performing custodial duties or jobs in the district lunch program. The job fair offers a free in-depth tour of the school’s production kitchen, showcasing the different kinds of equipment and how the...
Cedar Creek Fire brings serious smoke to Bend for first time this summer
A fast-growing new wildfire in rugged, hard-to-access terrain on the Willamette National Forest 18 miles east of Oakridge was growing fast -- 500 acres at last report -- and sending smoke over the mountains and into the Bend area Wednesday afternoon, Central Oregon fire officials confirmed. The post Cedar Creek Fire brings serious smoke to Bend for first time this summer appeared first on KTVZ.
USFS issues decision on 6-mile paved path from Knott Road in Bend to Lava Lands Visitor Center
The Deschutes National Forest said this week it has issued its environmental assessment and draft decision notice for a final objection period for a planned 6.1-mile paved path from Knott Road in southern Bend to the Lava Lands Visitor Center. The post USFS issues decision on 6-mile paved path from Knott Road in Bend to Lava Lands Visitor Center appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ No private signs on Redmond property, city reminds residents
The City of Redmond wants to remind the community of the rules of posting private signs on public property. Redmond city code says signage such as ballot measures, political candidates and yard sale signs are not allowed on public property or right of ways throughout the city. Right of ways are are generally considered the space from the street to the sidewalk. It also includes roundabouts and medians.
▶️ Popular car show pulled from Drake Park over wear and tear concerns
The Flashback Cruzers Car Club was formed in 1981, originally under the name Graffiti Nights. The car show started in downtown Bend, but for the last 15 years, it has been held at Drake Park. For this year’s show, that was not an option. “Were having some compaction issues...
These Luxury Cabins On The Metolius River Are Perfect For A Weekend Getaway
If you’re into the relaxing sound of a river soothing you to sleep, cabins nestled between groves of aspens and ponderosa pines, and stunning views of the night sky, the Metolius River Resort is a must when visiting Central Oregon. The Metolius River Resort In Camp Sherman Oregon. Privacy...
From Portland to Bend, Smash Burger Location Opens
Popular Portland-based smash burger truck is now open in Old Town Bend. MidCity SmashBurger had its soft opening in mid July at its new location adjacent to Boneyard Beer’s original taproom on Lake Place (not Boneyard’s pub). After starting out as a pop-up in New Orleans, owner Mike...
Bend North falls 10-1 in Little League World Series regional game
The Bend North Little League team lost a tough one today in San Bernardino, CA 10-1. It was the their first game in the Northwest Region Tournament for a chance to advance to the Little League Baseball World Series. They faced a team from Bonney Lake, WA in the Saturday...
Bend City Council discusses where and when unhoused people can camp in city
The Bend City Council on Wednesday started the long process of creating new code to determine when, where and how unhoused people would be allowed to camp in the city. While Wednesday’s meeting was just the first of a handful of work sessions, council members showed early disagreements on what a final draft might look like, all before an expectedly contentious public engagement process has begun.
