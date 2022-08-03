This Mercedes’ Motorsport Legend is on His Way to Becoming a Billionaire

The Porsche 928, the top-of-the-line Porsche from the late 90s, was intended to be the heir apparent to the 911, but was never given the spotlight Porsche desired. However, unlike the 911’s full-blown performance and engaging drive, the 928 offered a much subtler, GT-like vibe. Also, Porsche has outdone itself by building the 928 from scratch, which was not initially appreciated because it never looked like a traditional Porsche. The 928 was intended to be a more practical Porsche for families, but it was over-engineered at its core. Although having extra luxury, comfort, and features, it retained the fundamental Porsche dynamics. The most potent of the 928 lineup, the GTS, is up for auction during RM Sotheby’s Monterey auction from August 18-20, 2022, and it could fetch more than a quarter-million dollars when the hammer drops.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO