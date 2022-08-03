This Mercedes’ Motorsport Legend is on His Way to Becoming a Billionaire

Read on www.topspeed.com
How Michael Schumacher ‘cries’ when he sees beautiful things and watches F1 races with pals at his home
MICHAEL Schumacher has not been seen or heard from for nearly nine years with total secrecy surrounding his health. But a few key clues have been hinted at by his friends and family which offer a fleeting insight into the reclusive F1 legend's life. Schumacher suffered a traumatic brain injury...
Toto Wolff claims Lewis Hamilton could be left with brain damage by propoising Mercedes
Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has made a sensational claim that Lewis Hamilton could be left with brain damage by his porpoising Mercedes. Hamilton and his teammate George Russell have been experiencing severe bouncing whilst driving their cars on track all season. As a result, the team find themselves well off the pace of championship rivals Red Bull and Ferrari.
Formula 1: Ferrari situation gets worse with latest update
Ferrari’s Hungarian Grand Prix disaster leaves them with little hope of ending their long Formula 1 driver and constructor world championship droughts. Following a French Grand Prix they should have won, Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring was supposed to be Ferrari’s bounce-back race, one in which they closed the 82-point gap to Red Bull in the Formula 1 constructor standings and one in which Charles Leclerc closed the 63-point gap to Max Verstappen in the driver standings.
With Contract Talks Suspended F1 Driver Mick Schumacher’s Future Could be in Doubt
Schumacher scored his first points in F1 earlier this season. The son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher has been with Haas for 18 months. His teammate Kevin Magnussen has already been signed to a multi-year contract. The contract talks between Mick Schumacher and Haas have suspended for Formula 1’s August...
FIA set to impose stricter roll hoop tests for 2023 F1 cars after Zhou Guanyu’s crash at Silverstone
The FIA are set to impose stricter tests on the roll hoop of next year’s Formula 1 cars after Zhou Guanyu’s frightening crash at Silverstone last month. The Chinese driver escaped unharmed after his Alfa Romeo flipped following contact from George Russell, before skidding across the tarmac and gravel and flipping again above the tyre barrier and into the catchment fencing.The rookie escaped unscathed, his head protected from serious injury by the titanium Halo device that rings the cockpit.But the roll hoop failed after contact with the track via a force previously unforeseen and Alfa have been working with...
Daniel Ricciardo and Mick Shumacher are close to losing their F1 jobs. Here is what we know — and what is rumored — about all 20 F1 seats for the 2023 season.
It looks like McLaren is trying to force Daniel Ricciardo out to open a spot for super-prospect Oscar Piastri.
Formula 1: Full driver lineup prediction for 2023
Formula 1 silly season has gotten crazy already, despite the fact that there haven’t been a ton of confirmations. What will the driver lineup look like in 2023?. When four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel announced that he had made the decision to retire after the 2022 season, not many expected it to start a massive domino effect.
F1 chief Stefano Domenicali hints at role for Sebastian Vettel to stay in the sport post-retirement
Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has hinted that a role will be offered to Sebastian Vettel to stay in the sport in some capacity after he announced his retirement last week. The four-time world champion announced before the Hungarian Grand Prix that this season with Aston Martin would be his last in F1, with the German keen to pursue other interests and spend more time with his family. Domenicali, who was Ferrari boss while Vettel won his World Championships at Red Bull, admitted he was surprised by the news but revealed that he is keen for Vettel’s and...
Ducati DesertX Becomes Lighter, Faster, & More Powerful Thanks To SC-Project
The DesertX is Ducati’s first proper off-roader in a long time. It has gained attention globally from enthusiasts, potential customers, and even famous accessory giants like SC-Project. As a result, the renowned exhaust maker has unveiled the Rally Raid muffler for the DesertX, which helps you make the bike even more fun.
McLaren to drop their only Formula 1 winner since 2012
McLaren plan to cut ties with Daniel Ricciardo, despite the fact that he is under contract with the team through the end of the 2023 Formula 1 season. “Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.” And that’s exactly what is happening at the McLaren Formula 1 team.
You Could Relive the 90s with this Porsche 928 GTS
The Porsche 928, the top-of-the-line Porsche from the late 90s, was intended to be the heir apparent to the 911, but was never given the spotlight Porsche desired. However, unlike the 911’s full-blown performance and engaging drive, the 928 offered a much subtler, GT-like vibe. Also, Porsche has outdone itself by building the 928 from scratch, which was not initially appreciated because it never looked like a traditional Porsche. The 928 was intended to be a more practical Porsche for families, but it was over-engineered at its core. Although having extra luxury, comfort, and features, it retained the fundamental Porsche dynamics. The most potent of the 928 lineup, the GTS, is up for auction during RM Sotheby’s Monterey auction from August 18-20, 2022, and it could fetch more than a quarter-million dollars when the hammer drops.
Adam Peaty calls for better sport funding amid Games and Euro success
Birmingham gold medallist Adam Peaty has called for better investment in sport as he urged the Government to capitalise on the success of the Commonwealth Games and England’s Euro 2022 triumph.The England swimmer, who won the Commonwealth Games 50 metres breaststroke on Wednesday and added to his collection the only major title he was missing, said those in power must stop closing pools and facilities.“This has to be a platform,” the 27-year-old told the Daily Mirror.“We really need the people in power to stop closing pools and facilities. We should hold the Government and councils accountable to make sure we invest...
Alpine boss admits age was a factor in not offering Fernando Alonso a long-term contract
Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer has admitted that Fernando Alonso’s ability in the car as he progreses into his 40s was a factor in not offering the Spaniard a long-term contract. Two-time world champion Alonso stunned F1 and his own team by accepting a “multi-year contract” to race for Aston Martin from next year, leaving Alpine with a spare seat to partner Esteban Ocon in 2023. While reserve driver Oscar Piastri was their first choice and Alpine announced him as their driver, Piastri has since insisted he has not signed a contract and won’t be racing for Alpine next year....
Opinion: Ricciardo’s situation at McLaren exposes F1’s brutal nature
It looks like Daniel Ricciardo is facing the axe at McLaren. How did it come to this for F1’s most popular figure?. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. When Daniel Ricciardo moved to McLaren at the start of 2021 it looked like a match made in heaven: a sensationally fast driver joining a team on the rise, ready to fulfil his potential at long last.
McLaren in Ricciardo exit talks before Piastri announcement
McLaren is in negotiations with Daniel Ricciardo about his departure from the team and trying to facilitate a move to another Formula 1 outfit before it announces Oscar Piastri’s arrival. RACER understands McLaren feels it has a valid contract with Piastri for 2023 after Alpine failed to complete formalities...
The Bentley Mulliner Bacalar GT is Bespoke to the Extreme
Out of the three low-volume "exotic" Volkswagen Group Brands, Bentley was the only one without a limited run bespoke model. Bugatti launched multiple variants of their Chiron platform with the Divo and Centodieci, and Lamborghini has enjoyed a slew of bespoke models from the recent Sian to older projects such as the Centenario, Veneno, and Countach revival. Bentley has bolstered its historic Mulliner division, once known for its coach-building, to once again produce limited-run bespoke models. The first model of this revival is the now complete Mulliner Bacalar GT, and the details are out of this world.
Formula 1 Star Daniel Ricciardo on Making His Own Wine and Life After Racing
Click here to read the full article. If you meet enough Aussies in your life, you’ll eventually encounter one who will drink booze out of their own shoe. And if you know the Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo, you’ve already met an aficionado of what is dubbed the “shoey.” The fun-loving Australian race car driver has punctuated his wins (of which he has eight in the top tier of the sport) by chugging the celebratory Champagne from his racing boot and getting others on the podium to join in with him. Some might be surprised that a person so well versed in...
Formula 1: The McLaren vs. Alpine rivalry just got serious
McLaren and Alpine are separated by just four points in the Formula 1 constructor stanings, and the Oscar Piastri debacle has intensified the rivalry. The 2022 Formula 1 season has so far been underwhelming in the eyes of the McLaren faithful. Daniel Ricciardo hasn’t turned out to be the competitive driver of past seasons with Red Bull and Renault, Lando Norris has shown frustration with the MCL36, and the car has struggled to be even remotely competitive with the big three teams of Red Bull, Ferrari, and Mercedes.
Watch the 2024 Corvette Corvette C8 E-Ray Put in Work on the Nürburgring
Launched in April 2019, the eighth-generation Corvette is now due to go hybrid. The name "E-Ray" was trademarked back in 2015, but it took the company more than six years to start testing the real deal. Starting October 2021 we spotted all kind of E-Ray prototypes both on the streets and outside the famous Nurburgring track. Of course, this intense testing is not uneventful: just recently an E-Ray prototype testing somewhere in Spain burnt to the ground after the engine bay caught fire. It seems that Chevrolet forgotten about this misfortune, as it took not one, but three Corvette E-Ray prototypes for some testing at the Nurburgring track.
Spy Shots: An Early Look at the 2023 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder RS
Porsche’s future is going to be all-electric, and while the 911 will still be offered with internal-combustion engines, the 718 lineup is not going to share the same fate: starting in 2025 it will go will electric. However, it seems that Porsche is not ready to let the 718 go just yet, and it is preparing a hardcore version of the open-top 718. The model has been spotted many times before, but the prototype caught testing today on the back roads of Spain looks ready for production.
