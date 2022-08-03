Unveiled in 2019, the GLB is a relatively new model. But despite only being three years old, the GLB - just like every other model in Mercedes’ lineup - is due for an update. A first prototype was caught testing on the streets of Germany, and just as expected, it wears very little camouflage. This means the changes will be minimal, with the only updates being an attempt to keep the GLB fresh for a few more years.

