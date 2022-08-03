Read on www.topspeed.com
Two Modified German Performance Sedans Settle A Decades-long Rivalry
You’ll probably agree that when it comes to performance cars, there aren’t many rivalries as epic as Mercedes AMG versus BMW M. With that said, Officially Gassed has gathered two of the hottest offerings from both camps so they can clash in an epic drag battle. It’s the BMW M3 F80 versus the Mercedes AMG C63S W205. Both performance sedans have been built to Stage 3 and make supercar power, but that’s where the similarities end.
Ford Mustang Caged By Ringbrothers - A True One-Off Restomod with Soul
Ford announced the Mustang for the first time back in 1961 when the first Mustang I concept was revealed. production of the Mustang didn’t start until later in 1965, but for the 1964.5 model year, the Mustang saw a non-traditional introduction. The units built during that period were offered as a two-door hardtop or convertible, and they were slightly different from the model that went into production in 1965. It’s exactly that 1964.5 model that Ringbrothers tried to revive with its latest Mustang "Caged" one-off restomod.
Spy Shots: An Early Look at the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB
Unveiled in 2019, the GLB is a relatively new model. But despite only being three years old, the GLB - just like every other model in Mercedes’ lineup - is due for an update. A first prototype was caught testing on the streets of Germany, and just as expected, it wears very little camouflage. This means the changes will be minimal, with the only updates being an attempt to keep the GLB fresh for a few more years.
A Celebration of the Motorcycle Sidecar
For many years, the motorcycle sidecar combination was the mainstay of a family’s means of transport, before the small car became popular in the post-war years. They can still be bought new and can be either the most frightening or exhilarating thing to ride in. Here, we celebrate the humble sidecar with some interesting facts.
2022 BMW i4 M50 Review: A True Unicorn in the Wild
In May of 2009, I drove my first EV. It was a Cube-based Nissan prototype propelled by an all-electric platform that spawned the LEAF three years later; America’s first modern electric car. A decade later and I’m not sure what’s more astonishing: that electric cars like this new i4 offer such incredible performance or that with such a large lead Nissan still can’t get the ARIYA to market?
2023 BMW i7 Is Wildly Out Of Its Comfort Zone On The Nurburgring
BMW used to be near the forefront of automotive electrification, especially back when the initial i3 was launched in 2011. However, they are now somewhat trying to play catchup with the issue of having to uphold their "Ultimate Driving Machine" slogan, while also having to build big, heavy, and comfortable luxury EVs. The upcoming i7 electric luxury sedan was spied running some last-minute testing laps around the Nurburgring to make slight adjustments before customer deliveries begin this fall, and it does not look all that great.
