XT.com Lists INRT (INRT) With USDT Trading Pair

Legendary investor Jim Rogers on crypto: "It's going to be government money" Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. The Shiba Inu community has been quite surprised by SHIB’s price performance for the last seven days. During the aforementioned period, the token has been moving in one straight line on its daily chart, not changing by even 1%. The asset demonstrated the lowest level of average daily volatility in its entire trading history, which is an unseen price performance for such a historically volatile asset like Shiba Inu. Such changes in SHIB’s behavior could be tied to the relatively low volume of token burnings, but the exact reason behind the anemic price movement remains unclear.
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has dismissed concerns regarding the brewing civil war within the community, Fortune reports. The Canadian programmer believes that potential hard forks are not going to cause any significant harm to Ethereum. Buterin says that the members of the community have rallied around the upgrade, which means that any attempts to launch competing versions of the chain are unlikely to gain much traction with disgruntled miners.
Following the unpleasant story with UST stablecoin developed by Luna, traders and investors around the world are worried about the safety of their funds in stablecoin solutions like Tether that took a significant hit with millions of outflows appearing momentarily. Thanks to the most recent research, blockchain sleuths found an...
The 4th Edition of Connected Banking will be held in Nairobi, Kenya this year. Africa is fully embracing the potential of financial technology, in spite of various challenges. There have also been several positive developments that give hope to steer towards a more financially inclusive environment, such as the rise of the mobile money economy and improving infrastructure, as well as the recognition by national governments to support the design and implementation of digital identity schemes.
Crypto observer Jack Niewold, founder of the Crypto Pragmatist newsletter, has taken to Twitter to share his thoughts about possible risks and opportunities the Merge brings to the global blockchain community. Crypto civil war?. As per Mr. Niewold's. , there are three groups of risks associated with the Merge activation...
While the weekly active weekend crypto market is not spoiling investors with events, the fun this August Saturday is brought by Ripple's CTO and proclaimed architect of all project infrastructure, David Schwartz. This crypto enthusiast was clearly in a competitive spirit when, commenting on a Twitter post this morning with Connecticut's "XRP • XLM" license plates, he noted that the dot separating both tickers should have been replaced by an ">."
WhaleStats, a portal that tracks the activity of major Ethereum (ETH) holders, has shared data on the composition of the top 2,000 ETH whales' positions. According to the data, in addition to stablecoins and Ethereum itself, SHIB holds the largest portion of whales' portfolio. The token's share is 10% of the total and equals $660 million. By comparison, the entire capitalization of the Shiba Inu project is in the neighborhood of $6.6 billion. Thus, it turns out that by holding 10% of their portfolio in SHIB, the top 2,000 ETH holders hold 10% of the entire capitalization of Shiba Inu.
All segments of the global Web3 ecosystem are still affected by the aftermath of the painful Terra (LUNA) ecosystem collapse. However, some major smart contracts hosting platforms wintessed double-digit TVL upsurges. DeFi segment sees 22% increase in TVL in last 30 days. According to DappRadar Blockchain Industry Report – July...
Second-layer solutions on top of the Ethereum (ETH) network become increasingly popular in 2022; L2 majors Optimism and Arbitrum are hosting over 160 protocols combined. Optimism (OP) now exceeds Polygon (MATIC) by this crucial metric. Optimism (OP), a largest rollup-based second-layer scaling solution for the Ethereum (ETH) network, has accomplished...
Technology is fast becoming a central factor in the banking and financial services industry generating new opportunities and contributing to the region’s financial sector. Financial institutions in the last decade have witnessed dramatic changes owing to rising competition, growing customer expectations, innovative compliance regulations, and more. The last year has also witnessed a drastic acceleration and shift to a cashless digital economy, with extraordinary growth in the number of e-payment transactions.
In a recent interview with cryptocurrency-focused YouTube channel AltcoinDaily, billionaire Mark Cuban said that he still thinks that Dogecoin, the largest meme cryptocurrency, has more applications than Cardano. Cuban said:. The opportunity for Cardano is greater until Doge really becomes a platform for applications. The "Shark Tank" star took a...
