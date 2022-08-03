Read on kogt.com
OC Marriage Licenses
Orange County Marriage Licenses Issued For the week of August 1 , 2022 thru August 5, 2022 By The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk.
Deana Landers
Deana Landers, 49, a long time resident of Orange, Texas passed away August 2, 2022 in Kyle, Texas. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Pastor Lloyd Thurman of Community Church. The family will begin accepting friends, at 1:00 p.m.
Joyce Katherine Kelley
Joyce Katherine Kelley, 80, of Vidor, passed away on August 4, 2022, at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Officiating will be Brother Terry. Burial will follow at Davis Cemetery in Beulah Springs, Texas. Visitation...
Bobbie Fay “Nanny” Lonadier Philen
Bobbie Fay “Nanny” Lonadier Philen, 78, of Bridge City, passed away on August 4, 2022, at home surround by her loving family. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 12, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Officiating will be Chaplain Mark Dubon of Groves Community Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.
Rain Stays In Forecast
The National Weather Service out of Lake Charles says an upper level disturbance moving slowly to the west will continue to produce off and on rain, sometimes heavy, into next week.
Sheriff Busts Two More Game Rooms
On Thursday, August 4, 2022, Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division performed two separate game room compliance checks. The first was at The Getaway Game Room located at 2610 North Main Street, Vidor, Orange County, Texas, The second was the Rose City Fuel Mart Game Room, which is at 23841 Interstate 10 in Rose City.
Jaime Alonzo, Jr.
Jaime Alonzo, Jr., 52, of Orange, passed away on August 3, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont. Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m., Monday, August 8, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., Monday, August 8, at Claybar Funeral Home in...
