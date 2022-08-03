Read on www.eastidahonews.com
Charlene Lynn Sanders
Charlene Lynn Sanders, 64, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Charlie, as she was known by her family and friends, was born in Coos Bay, Oregon on October 7, 1957, to Charles and Clara Gale Fairbanks. She spent her younger years in Oregon before moving to Battle Mountain, Nevada, and eventually to Arco, Idaho where she raised her family.
Kathy Reed
Kathleen Lanette Shepherd Reed, 59, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. She was under the care of Solace Hospice. A Celebration of Life for Kathy will be held on August 13, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. at 3650 Jill Street, Idaho Falls, Idaho. Condolences...
Four Idaho Falls firefighters sent to Nevada to help wildland fires
IDAHO FALLS — Four local firefighters are in Nevada helping fight wildland fires as the state has struggled with hot and dry conditions. Mark Pitcher, a captain with the Idaho Falls Fire Department, and three others from the department left Idaho Falls last week with a fire engine to spend two weeks in Nevada.
Complex to be named in honor of east Idaho sheriff killed on duty 50 years ago
RIGBY – Howard Shaffer was Idaho’s longest serving sheriff when he was killed on March 25, 1972. Shaffer, who was first elected Jefferson County Sheriff in 1950, was on duty when he was hit by an oncoming train at the Lincoln railroad crossing off Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls. To this day, no one knows for sure what he was doing.
Farrell Dillon, the comedy magician from Idaho with a Vegas show, answers 7 Questions with Emmy
7 Questions with Emmy is brought to you by Idaho Falls Pediatrics, whose specialty is your child's health and happiness. Its doctors and staff are dedicated to providing the best, cutting edge solutions for your child's medical condition in a friendly, clean and respectful atmosphere. Every week I’m interviewing fascinating...
Jefferson superintendent reflects on school shooting: ‘It was hell, in all honesty’
BOISE (Idaho Ed News) — Chad Martin never thought he’d find himself cleaning up a student’s blood in the aftermath of a school shooting. But, not wanting to put that burden on others, the superintendent of the Jefferson County School District 251 and members of his staff did just that after a May 2021 shooting at the district’s Rigby Middle School that left two students and a staff member injured.
UPDATE: Missing local man found dead in Teton County
TETONIA — Tetonia resident Mitch Smaellie remains missing Friday afternoon as the Teton County Sheriff’s Office, Teton County Search and Rescue and a host of family and friends continue the search for the 66-year-old man. According to the sheriff’s office, Smaellie was last seen in Tetonia at 11...
A Feel Good Friday surprise for a garbage man who goes above and beyond for his customers
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received a few emails about a man named Austin who collects garbage for Dump It. One of...
East Idaho Eats: Patrons across the globe enjoy fresh menu at Trouthunter Bar & Grill
ISLAND PARK – Trouthunter Bar & Grill at 3327 U.S. Highway 20 in Island Park is a destination for customers all over the world. Beginning in late May or early June, Jon Stiehl, one of the managing partners, tells EastIdahoNews.com the restaurant, lodge and fly shop, which sits on the bank of the Henrys Fork, is a big draw for anglers hoping to lure an early catch before the fishing season opens up elsewhere.
Family begs for answers as teen’s painful hiccups have not stopped for over 8 months
IDAHO FALLS — Abigail Harris just wants to know what’s wrong. Every day, for overeight months, the 18-year-old has been in pain and nobody has answers. It all started the day after Thanksgiving when Abigail got hiccups that would not stop. Her mom, Angela Harris, posted about it on Facebook five days later.
Idaho Falls City Council approves tentative budget for fiscal year 2023
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls City Council tentatively approved the fiscal 2022/2023 budget last Thursday night during their regularly scheduled City Council meeting. The tentative budget focuses on advancing the needs of a growing community and continuing to provide essential services for residents. The not to exceed budget outlines how $333,416,302 will be allocated among the City’s 11 departments with six enterprise funds.
Search underway for missing Tetonia man last seen on ATV
TETONIA — Tetonia resident Mitch Smaellie remains missing Friday afternoon as the Teton County Sheriff Office, Teton County Search and Rescue and a host of family and friends continue the search for the 66-year-old man. According to the sheriff’s office, Smaellie was last seen in Tetonia at 11 a.m....
Sewer district continues to curtail new connections due to capacity issues
SHELLEY — Many building projects in the area are in limbo due to people being unable to connect to a sewer system, so contractors, builders and community members are expressing their concerns and frustration. A crowded meeting on Thursday lasted a little over three hours in Shelley City Hall,...
Ammon Days hot air balloon event postponed a day due to weather
AMMON — A hot air balloon event originally planned to kickoff Ammon Days Friday night has been postponed due to weather. Instead of being the kickoff event, “Ammon Glow” will now be the grand finale of Ammon Days on Saturday. The five hot air balloons will glow and be attached to the ground. The hot air balloons will then liftoff on Sunday morning at 7 a.m.
Woman sentenced for her role in death of deputy; family says justice not served
IDAHO FALLS – Emotions were high as Jenna Holm, who was charged with felony aggravated assault in the death of a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to one and a half years concurrent after accepting a plea agreement. During a court hearing before District...
Wydaho Film Festival aims to capture the Western spirit
VICTOR — In its second year, the creators of the Wydaho Film Festival look toward independent films to celebrate the lives that define adventure and courage. Hosted over two nights, the festival will kick off on Aug. 12 at Highpoint Cider north of Victor with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. for happy hour followed by raffles and five independent short films. The festival will pick back up again on Aug. 13 at Victor City Park with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. and seven films slated that evening.
Man appears in court after allegedly stalking a woman and threatening to kill her roommate
IDAHO FALLS – A Lewiston man appeared in court Thursday after he reportedly stalked a woman who had a protection order against him, and threatened to kill her male roommate. Van Dakota Atkins, 40, was charged with felony first-degree stalking on July 21. On July 19, Idaho Falls Police...
LIVE: Woman appears in court after being charged with aggravated assault related to death of deputy
IDAHO FALLS – Jenna Holm, who was charged with felony aggravated assault related to the death of a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy, will appear in court on Thursday. Jenna Holm was charged with involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after Deputy Wyatt Maser died in May 2020. She originally pleaded not guilty to the crimes.
