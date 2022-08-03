VICTOR — In its second year, the creators of the Wydaho Film Festival look toward independent films to celebrate the lives that define adventure and courage. Hosted over two nights, the festival will kick off on Aug. 12 at Highpoint Cider north of Victor with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. for happy hour followed by raffles and five independent short films. The festival will pick back up again on Aug. 13 at Victor City Park with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. and seven films slated that evening.

