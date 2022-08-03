Rising costs of food and housing bring new clients to Las Vegas food pantry

Read on www.npr.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Rising rent inflation hurts low-income Las Vegas residents the most
Rent inflation hurts low-income Las Vegas residents the most. New report shows the high cost of living in Las Vegas.
TripAdvisor Blog
Crust & Roux - Gourmet Pie Company, Las Vegas
Amazing food and ambiance. The pizza and pie was outstanding . I ordered the Greek pizza and the strawberry pie ala mode and I instantly went into a food coma. I’ll be back many times!
New beauty salon shines light on Black-owned businesses in North Las Vegas
Owners of a new, Black-owned wig salon in North Las Vegas shared their journey to success and taking inspiration from tragedy.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas baby now on transplant list in Southern California
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Franky and Esmeralda Garcia take life day by day as they deal with their eight-week-old daughter Amelia who needs a new heart. “Amelia has been listed on the transplant list,” Esmeralda recently told FOX5. She says Amelia has also been taken off oxygen support...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Food Beast
Las Vegas is Getting Its First 24/7 Bacon-Inspired Restaurant
In a city like Las Vegas, one can bet on indulging themselves in all types of food. So why has it taken so long for a restaurant that's dedicated strictly to bacon to pop up in Sin City? Just the thought of stumbling into an establishment at 4am just to gorge myself on nothing but bacon after a night of cashing in at the casino seems like an ideal time to spend in Vegas, right?
Westside Mario’s finishes deal for building, hosts backpack drive
A building that sat unused for about eight months is open today, distributing backpacks just before school begins next week.
Fox5 KVVU
Nationwide teacher shortage impacting Las Vegas schools; what CCSD is doing to address the issue
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Just last month superintendent Jesus Jara said that this shortage is a challenge for CCSD and that the district is working with the teacher’s union along with human resources recruitment department to address the issue. CCSD said it has more than 1,300 teacher vacancies...
Back-to-school reminder: Nevada law requires students to be immunized
With classes set to begin Monday, it's a reminder that Nevada law requires students to be immunized unless they are excused because of religious belief or medical condition.
RELATED PEOPLE
cwlasvegas.com
From homeless to teacher, how former Las Vegas valley student is giving back to community
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Three years ago, we shared a story about a homeless CCSD student with a passion in the kitchen. Today, there is a heartwarming update: He will be welcoming students as a new teacher on Monday at Rancho High School. "I've been doing a lot of...
news3lv.com
Clark County returns to medium COVID-19 community level as cases drop
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County is back to what's considered a medium level for COVID-19 as case rates decline, health officials say. The county had spent nearly the last two months at a "high level" of community spread before Friday's announcement from the Southern Nevada Health District. "We...
Health department announces 'medium' COVID-19 level for Clark County
The Southern Nevada Health Department announced that Clark County is now at a medium level for COVID-19 community transmission, as local case rates continue to decline.
KDWN
9 Dog-Friendly Restaurants In Las Vegas
Las Vegas is full of expensive break-the-bank restaurants, mom and pop shops and small local eateries. Being a pet owner, the question that always comes up is, “Can I bring my dog?” Finding a restaurant that not only seats people but our furry companions can be troublesome. Vegas, Henderson and the other surrounding cities are very pet friendly with dog oriented parks and pet businesses catered just for dog owners.
IN THIS ARTICLE
One Green Planet
Las Vegas Venue Cancels Magic Show Using Live Animals After Receiving Hundreds of Letters of Disapproval
Las Vegas event space Notoriety Live has decided to cancel a magic show that includes animals exploited for entertainment after receiving hundreds of letters asking him not to. Source: FOX5 Las Vegas/Youtube. The Downtown Las Vegas venue was interested in having magician Dirk Arthur and his big cats perform at...
Las Vegas' Newest Attraction Goes Down the Rabbit Hole
When it comes to spectacular entertainment, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place to experience it than Las Vegas. Known for its playground of casinos, decadent buffets, and jewel-encrusted performances, it's a perfect vacation spot for those looking to lose themselves in the neon lights and enjoy some indulgences.
KOLO TV Reno
Las Vegas-based rental firm faces probes over pandemic evictions
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A Las Vegas-based corporate owner of thousands of residential rental properties in several U.S. states is facing investigations about whether it improperly evicted tenants during the coronavirus pandemic while receiving millions of federal dollars aimed at keeping people in their homes. Probes of The Siegel Group...
Dinner for Whales: Inside the Epic, Exclusive Vegas Dining Series the Wynn Is Hosting This Fall
Click here to read the full article. A single seat at one of three Las Vegas wine pairing dinners this fall will cost $10,000, attendance is capped at 20 and only half the seats are for sale. But for the wine connoisseurs languishing on a years-long waiting list for bottles from Domain H. William Harlan, and Wynn Las Vegas devotees trying to milk their special connections for tough-to-get reservations at venues like Delilah, $10,000 is a bargain. Wynn and Harlan are joining forces to create three multi-course wine pairing dinners around the resort starting September 10, an event series that has been...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
City of Las Vegas launches initiative to eliminate all traffic fatalities
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas launched the Vision Zero Initiative with the goal of eliminating all traffic fatalities and severe injuries on Las Vegas roads by 2050. Vision Zero is an international strategy to eliminate traffic fatalities and severe injuries while increasing safe, healthy, and equitable mobility. The initiative was first […]
New mental health clinic set to open in Summerlin
Serenity Mental Health Centers announced the opening of their first mental health clinic in Las Vegas on Tuesday.
CCSD meal program offers free, reduced lunches for students
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As CCSD schools prepare to begin classes again Aug. 8, the CCSD Food Service Department reminds parents and guardians that free and reduced healthy meals can be made available for students. The National School Lunch Program, a federally assisted meal program, operates in the Clark County School District. CCSD will also […]
luxury-houses.net
A Luxurious Custom Home in Henderson with Impeccable Design and Stunning Entertainers Delight Backyard on The Market for $4.5 Million
The Home in Henderson, a luxurious custom estate located inside prestigious McDonald’s Highlands with stunning entertainers delight backyard is now available for sale. This home located at 1465 Macdonald Ranch Dr, Henderson, Nevada offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Jillian M Batchelor (Phone: 702-595-8036) at Simply Vegas for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Henderson.
Comments / 0