NBA rumors: Ben Simmons Sixers exit had nothing to do with Doc Rivers?

Sixers star Joel Embiid ranked as 2nd most dominant center in the NBA
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is one of the top players in the league. At 7-feet tall, he does so many elite things on the floor. He can put the ball on the floor and dribble past defenders. He can knock down jumpers, and he is skilled in the post.
The 76ers traded Ben Simmons months ago and Doc Rivers is still deflecting blame for chasing him out
The bridge between Ben Simmons and the 76ers is completely burned down and will (probably) never be rebuilt. We know that. It’s been that way ever since he showed up to practice with Philly last year. But that hasn’t stopped anyone from continuously revisiting the ground it once stood...
Yardbarker
Randle for Russ? A Lakers-Knicks Trade Could Shake Up The NBA
A former MVP to NYC? The Los Angeles Lakers might be desperate enough to make it happen. The New York Knicks are among five candidates listed in a Bleacher Report compilation honestly admitting that the Lake Show could be forced into a deal to unload the $47 million-plus attached to Russell Westbrook and his expiring contract.
Sixers star James Harden continues to light it up at Rico Hines runs
Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden has constantly been in the gym all summer as he prepares for his first full year with the Sixers in the 2022-23 season. Harden has been dealing with a hamstring issue, but this has been his first summer to be able to rest the injury as well as get some work in.
Kevin Durant trade to Suns? Phoenix not 'interesting' enough result for Brooklyn Nets star
The Phoenix Suns have never won an NBA title. They went 64-18 in the regular season last season, the best record in the NBA. They are the preferred trade destination for Kevin Durant, who has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. ...
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Kevin O'Connor Claims The Lakers Are Better Off Without Kyrie Irving: "I Might Rather Have Buddy Hield And Myles Turner"
The Los Angeles Lakers have been mentioned in many rumors this offseason after a tumultuous 2021/22 NBA season. The Purple and Gold struggled to find their best moment with Russell Westbrook on the roster, even failing to make it to the play-in tournament. They have been linked with Kyrie Irving...
Former Nets guard Mike James lists Sixers' Joel Embiid as top 5 player
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has earned a ton of respect around the league as he is one of the top players in the game regardless of position and he has been able to show off his skills on a nightly basis. The big man led the league in scoring...
Sixers star Tobias Harris’ hilarious Boban Marjanovic confession during his wedding day
Philadelphia 76ers star Tobias Harris celebrated a momentous occasion in his life on Saturday when he tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Jasmine Winton. Harris, however, had to make a hilarious clarification after his wedding day tweet went viral for all the wrong reasons. After Harris claimed that he was...
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis And Ben Simmons Spotted Hanging Out In Los Angeles Amid Trade Rumors
The 2022 NBA offseason has brought us many rumors, especially regarding the top title favorites before the start of last season. The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets were a complete disaster last campaign, getting zero playoff wins combined after looking like the best candidates to come out of their respective conferences.
Sixers coach Doc Rivers reveals Tyrese Maxey finally took first vacation
At this point, everybody knows about Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey and his maniacal work ethic. The rising star is constantly in the gym and working on parts of his game in order to improve as an overall player. His hard work has paid off. He is one of Philadelphia’s...
Yardbarker
Knicks Discuss 3-Way Donovan Mitchell Trade with Lakers, Jazz
The New York Knicks’ offseason has slowed to a crawl in recent weeks after the team backed off the Utah Jazz’s major asking price for star guard Donovan Mitchell in trade talks. That could be changing soon, though, as HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reports the Knicks have had three-way...
Yardbarker
Building The Perfect NBA Center: Nikola Jokic's Basketball IQ, Joel Embiid's Scoring
We are here with our final installment of building the perfect players by position using players from the 2021-22 season. The final position we will be making today is the center position. The 2021-22 season was spectacular for centers around the NBA. For the first time in 20 years, a player at the center position led the NBA in scoring. A center was named back-to-back MVP for the first time since Moses Malone. The big man is officially back in the NBA, and fans should be excited about what will come next.
NBA・
Doc Rivers drops bold 21-year claim on Tyrese Maxey Sixers fans will love
Tyrese Maxey is quickly becoming one of the most beloved players in the Philadelphia 76ers right now. On the court, the young guard displays a level of athleticism and scoring not seen in Philly for a long time. He’s emerged as a capable third to the dynamic duo of Joel Embiid and James Harden. Off the court, Maxey is one of the most fun players to follow, as the Sixers guard’s energy and positivity is just infectious.
Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey takes it to the kids at his basketball camp
While the Sixers are very much the house Joel Embiid build, Tyrese Maxey is the furnace that warms everyone up and keeps it feeling homely. When the team is feeling down, the Kentucky product is always there to bring a little levity. When the team is hungry, Maxey brings extra wings on the plane to […] The post Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey takes it to the kids at his basketball camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA・
UFC on ESPN 40 results: Jamahal Hill TKOs Thiago Santos after wild exchange as event makes history
LAS VEGAS – It wasn’t easy, but Jamahal Hill got the job done Saturday in Las Vegas. In the UFC on ESPN 40 main event, Hill (11-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC) defeated Thiago Santos (22-11 MMA, 14-10 UFC) via TKO at 2:31 of Round 4 at the UFC Apex.
Sixers star Tyrese Maxey ready to build chemistry with James Harden
PHILADELPHIA–When a team makes such a huge addition like James Harden in the middle of the season, it sends shockwaves throughout the entire roster. Everybody has to change roles and then adjust to what Harden brings to the floor. For the Philadelphia 76ers, they had to battle through all...
Tyrese Maxey gives thoughts on PJ Tucker, other new additions to Sixers
PHILADELPHIA–The Philadelphia 76ers are going to be one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference heading into the 2022-23 season as they have one of the more talented rosters in the NBA. They are led by a star duo in the form of Joel Embiid and James Harden,...
ESPN gives Sixers an 'A' grade for their 2022 offseason additions
The Philadelphia 76ers had themselves a busy offseason when they brought in De’Anthony Melton, PJ Tucker, and Danuel House Jr. in order to improve their depth and the supporting cast around stars Joel Embiid and James Harden. The Sixers needed more toughness as well as players who can produce...
Tobias Harris has great Boban Marjanovic joke on wedding day
Tobias Harris is getting married on Saturday, as he eagerly announced on Twitter. That announcement, however, had to come with a slight clarification. On Saturday, Harris tweeted his excitement at getting to “marry my best friend.” To many, the Philadelphia 76ers forward’s best friend is Boban Marjanovic, as the two have a famous bromance dating back over half a decade. Part of that is due to how frequently the two were traded together, as they were both included in deals taking them to Detroit to the Los Angeles Clippers, then from there to Philadelphia. The two even starred in a commercial for Goldfish together.
Yardbarker
NBA Fan Attacks Joel Embiid While Defending Ben Simmons During 2021 Hawks Series: "Very Few People Talk About The Fact That Joel Embiid Had 16 Turnovers In The Final 2 Games Of That Series."
The Philadelphia 76ers currently is one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. With a superstar like Joel Embiid leading the way and an experienced guard like James Harden supporting him, Philly looks like a probable contender for next season. Before the James Harden trade, though, the 76ers had...
