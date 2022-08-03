ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBA rumors: Ben Simmons Sixers exit had nothing to do with Doc Rivers?

HoopsHype
 3 days ago
Read on hoopshype.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Randle for Russ? A Lakers-Knicks Trade Could Shake Up The NBA

A former MVP to NYC? The Los Angeles Lakers might be desperate enough to make it happen. The New York Knicks are among five candidates listed in a Bleacher Report compilation honestly admitting that the Lake Show could be forced into a deal to unload the $47 million-plus attached to Russell Westbrook and his expiring contract.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Brooklyn Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Doc Rivers
Yardbarker

Knicks Discuss 3-Way Donovan Mitchell Trade with Lakers, Jazz

The New York Knicks’ offseason has slowed to a crawl in recent weeks after the team backed off the Utah Jazz’s major asking price for star guard Donovan Mitchell in trade talks. That could be changing soon, though, as HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reports the Knicks have had three-way...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Building The Perfect NBA Center: Nikola Jokic's Basketball IQ, Joel Embiid's Scoring

We are here with our final installment of building the perfect players by position using players from the 2021-22 season. The final position we will be making today is the center position. The 2021-22 season was spectacular for centers around the NBA. For the first time in 20 years, a player at the center position led the NBA in scoring. A center was named back-to-back MVP for the first time since Moses Malone. The big man is officially back in the NBA, and fans should be excited about what will come next.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vc
ClutchPoints

Doc Rivers drops bold 21-year claim on Tyrese Maxey Sixers fans will love

Tyrese Maxey is quickly becoming one of the most beloved players in the Philadelphia 76ers right now. On the court, the young guard displays a level of athleticism and scoring not seen in Philly for a long time. He’s emerged as a capable third to the dynamic duo of Joel Embiid and James Harden. Off the court, Maxey is one of the most fun players to follow, as the Sixers guard’s energy and positivity is just infectious.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey takes it to the kids at his basketball camp

While the Sixers are very much the house Joel Embiid build, Tyrese Maxey is the furnace that warms everyone up and keeps it feeling homely. When the team is feeling down, the Kentucky product is always there to bring a little levity. When the team is hungry, Maxey brings extra wings on the plane to […] The post Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey takes it to the kids at his basketball camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Larry Brown Sports

Tobias Harris has great Boban Marjanovic joke on wedding day

Tobias Harris is getting married on Saturday, as he eagerly announced on Twitter. That announcement, however, had to come with a slight clarification. On Saturday, Harris tweeted his excitement at getting to “marry my best friend.” To many, the Philadelphia 76ers forward’s best friend is Boban Marjanovic, as the two have a famous bromance dating back over half a decade. Part of that is due to how frequently the two were traded together, as they were both included in deals taking them to Detroit to the Los Angeles Clippers, then from there to Philadelphia. The two even starred in a commercial for Goldfish together.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NBA Fan Attacks Joel Embiid While Defending Ben Simmons During 2021 Hawks Series: "Very Few People Talk About The Fact That Joel Embiid Had 16 Turnovers In The Final 2 Games Of That Series."

The Philadelphia 76ers currently is one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. With a superstar like Joel Embiid leading the way and an experienced guard like James Harden supporting him, Philly looks like a probable contender for next season. Before the James Harden trade, though, the 76ers had...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy