NBA rumors: Kyle Lowry on what derailed his first season in Miami: Continuity, not conditioning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee rookie quarterback Malik Willis made a business decision when he found himself facing off against Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons in a live tackle drill at training camp. He went straight to the ground. “I was like, ’No, this can’t be right,” Willis said Sunday of the moment earlier in camp. “But I just do the drill. I turned around ... and I just get down and I’m not going to get hit by him.” Other NFL quarterbacks don’t have that luxury against the 6-foot-4, 305-pound lineman coming off his best season. He not only helped lead the Titans to the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a team-high 58 quarterback pressures, Simmons also had a career-high 8 1/2 sacks in his third NFL season.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 25 MINUTES AGO