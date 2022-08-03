Read on www.yardbarker.com
Watch: Mets ball boy commits big blunder interrupting Max Scherzer
A New York Mets ball boy inadvertently invited the wrath of Max Scherzer on Saturday night. Scherzer pitched a dominant 7 innings, striking out 11 in his Mets’ 6-2 win over the Atlanta Braves in the second game of a doubleheader. Scherzer was getting set to face Travis d’Arnaud to start the fifth when he was interrupted.
Former Dodgers Yasiel Puig, Kenley Jansen & Ross Stripling Pay Tribute To Vin Scully; Dodger Stadium Lights Up
Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully passed away Tuesday night at the age of 94. His death sparked an incredible outpour of love and appreciation for Scully, who spent 67 seasons broadcasting Dodgers games. Scully’s incredible career from Brooklyn to Los Angeles included multiple World Series titles and several...
Braves receive positive updates regarding Ozzie Albies and Mike Soroka
The trade deadline just passed, and the Braves patched up most of their holes, but they could also have several reinforcements join them down the final stretch. Kirby Yates is very close to a return as he continues to rehab with the Gwinnett Stripers. I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw him within the next couple of weeks, and today, the Braves received two positive updates regarding a couple of former All-Stars, Mike Soroka and Ozzie Albies.
Yankees tried to trade two starting players with bloated contracts at deadline
New York Yankees were extremely active leading up to the deadline on Tuesday evening, but general manager Brian Cashman was unable to make a few big last-second deals. The team was in serious talks with the Miami Marlins for Pablo López, one of the top starting pitchers being floated. However, the two sides were unable to come to an agreement, but we did learn that Gleyber Torres was included in negotiations.
Eddie Rosario has the best response to Mets fans heckling him
As if the Braves and Mets rivalry wasn’t already great, it’s only going to get better with time. These two teams are set up for sustained success, and this year’s division race is just the beginning. Two great teams and two great fan bases going at it for 162+ games a year. What more could you want as a baseball fan?
The Yankees may have a minor issue at catcher brewing with workload imbalance
Every now and then, the New York Yankees need to give star catcher José Treviño a day off, but when that day occurs, the steep drop-off in talent at the catcher position exposes itself. Treviño has been a godsend for a Yankee team that traded Gary Sanchez this...
Juan Soto Receives Rude Welcome in First At-Bat From LA Fans
Amidst the tribute to Vin Scully on Friday night at Dodger Stadium, there was also a very important baseball game to be played against the Padres. The Dodgers welcomed the new-look Padres in the first game of the three-game series on Friday and fans wasted little time in booing Padres star Juan Soto.
A proper Braves farewell for Jesse Chavez
In terms of prospects, the Braves gave up very little at the trade deadline, which is what happens when you have arguably the worst farm system in all of baseball. However, they did have to part ways with a guy that has been a critical piece to their team over the last two seasons in Jesse Chavez to make room on the roster for the newly acquired Raisel Iglesias. It was a necessary evil that had to take place for the roster to improve, but the 38-year-old journeyman will be remembered fondly in Braves Country forever.
Braves reliever set to begin rehab assignment
O’Day hit the 15-day injured list with a strained left calf muscle a couple of weeks ago when he was hit by a comebacker against the Mets. The 39-year-old righty has been pretty bad this season, surrendering 10 earned runs over 21.1 innings pitched — good for an unsightly 4.15 ERA.
Braves suffer several injuries in loss to the Mets
What could have been a monumental series for the Braves this weekend has quickly turned into disaster. They’ve lost three of the first four games against the Mets, falling 5.5 games back in the division with DeGrom on the mound for the finale. To make matters worse, the Braves also suffered several injuries during Saturday night’s game, beginning with their ace Max Fried, who took a hard tumble while attempting to make a play at the plate.
Mets could call up top prospect Francisco Alvarez before season ends?
While speaking in July before the MLB All-Star break and less than a whole month before the trade deadline, New York Mets team president Sandy Alderson said that catcher and top-tier prospect Francisco Alvarez was "not an immediate option" for the big-league club, largely because Alvarez had just recently been promoted to Triple-A Syracuse.
Cubs Notes: Stroman Battles Cramps, Bote Optioned, and More
In the middle of Game 1 of Thursday’s doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs’ starting pitcher Marcus Stroman had a scary moment in the fifth inning. The typically energetic right-hander stepped off the mound and appeared to have suffered a leg injury. But according to Gordan...
Watch: Yankees' Matt Carpenter gets standing ovation from Cardinals fans in return to St. Louis
"I was telling somebody earlier that this will be the first three games since 2009 I have not pulled for the St. Louis Cardinals to win," Carpenter told MLB.com's John Denton. "All season, anytime that we're not playing, and our schedule matches up, I'm watching the guys, checking every box score and legitimately wanting them to win every game. This will be the first three where that's not the case, but as soon as we leave town, I'll go right back to being [a Cardinals fan]. It's going to be weird to compete against them, but being able to separate the emotions will be a challenge."
Frankie Montas lasts just three innings in debut for Yankees
Ahead of last week's trade deadline, the New York Yankees made one of the biggest splashes, acquiring right-handed starter Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics. Montas made his long-awaited debut in pinstripes on Sunday, but it was one to forget. The 29-year-old lasted only three innings, allowing six earned runs...
Watch: Mets broadcast goes ‘Kill Bill’ on Buck Showalter after hit-by-pitch
The New York Mets have been among the teams in MLB hit by the most pitches this season, and another hit-by-pitch during Friday’s 9-6 loss to the Atlanta Braves provided an opportunity for the Mets broadcast to break out a new special effect. With the Braves up 8-1 in...
Dodgers prospect James Outman crushes home run after being sent back to Triple-A
James Outman had an undeniably impressive first stint in the majors. He collected six hits in 13 at-bats, including two doubles, a home run and three RBI. He reached safety in all four games he started, but the Los Angeles Dodgers ultimately optioned him back to Triple-A following the return of Chris Taylor.
Watch: James Karinchak goes nuts celebrating after striking out Jose Altuve
Few players show more emotion on the mound than James Karinchak. Karinchak is in his fourth MLB season and came back last month from a shoulder injury. The 26-year-old is pretty stoked to be back and having success. Take a look at how fired up he was after striking out...
Wil Myers: Padres Putting ‘Too Much Emphasis’ On Dodgers, But Results Will Change
The San Diego Padres were the talk of the MLB trade deadline after adding Juan Soto, Josh Hader, Josh Bell and Brandon Drury to a roster that already featured plenty of star power. The acquisitions set the stage for a highly anticipated three-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers this...
Brewers release Luke Barker
There’s no way around it- this past week has been straight-up painful as a Brewers fan. The latest hit? Luke Barker, who made his MLB debut with the Crew this season, has been designated for assignment. Although he’s only made a handful of appearances with the Brewers, he’s become a fan favorite, especially with the Brewers' Twitter community.
The Braves survive, but Ian Anderson might not
In what felt like a must-win game for the Braves at Citi Field, the bats came out swinging. Dansby Swanson began the festivities with a double, and Eddie Rosario capped off the first inning with a three-run homer. The Braves would add four more runs in the second, forcing Taijuan Walker out of the game before he could record the fourth out. With an eight-run lead, it looked like most Braves fans would be able to enjoy their Friday night without any worries, but Ian Anderson wouldn’t allow that to happen with an effort that could land him back in Gwinnett.
