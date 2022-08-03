Paydirt’s Rally set for Aug. 12 on KVIA ABC-7

Read on kvia.com
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | Clareifi
15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Countdown to Kickoff: Remember UTEP’s Last Sellout Versus Texas?
It’s been 12 years since UTEP packed 53,415 fans at the Sun Bowl for their highly anticipated matchup against the Texas Longhorns. A decade-plus later, fans might get a chance to witness their first sell out crowd since the 41-13 drubbing against the Longhorns. As of last week, UTEP...
KVIA
Countdown to kickoff: Las Cruces Bulldawgs prepare for season opener in two weeks
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - While the state of Texas will kickoff the high school football season in three weeks, New Mexico will get a jumpstart a week early. Las Cruces High School will begin the 2022 season on August 19 when they travel to Volcano Vista. The Bulldawgs are...
cbs4local.com
El Paso County Coliseum weekends booked through end of 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Coliseum has released a full schedule of events for the rest of the year. Omar Ropele, President of the El Paso Sports Commission said the venue is booked every weekend through the beginning of next year. "I tell my staff,...
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.
While there are plenty of great spots to walk, hike, and bike inside the El Paso city limits, for those who want to make a day trip of their outdoor excursion nearby McKittrick Canyon in the Guadalupe mountains is worth a visit. The canyon is a little over an hour drive from the city depending on what part of town you live, and features plenty of trails for all skill levels, as well as several picnic areas. The Guadalupe Peak Trail is the tallest mountain in Texas at 8,749 feet and offers amazing views from the top.
Tax free weekend underway in El Paso, Las Cruces
Everything back to school related from shoes, backpacks, and clothing will be tax free all weekend starting august 5th and ending Sunday August 7th. According to David Gest, a spokesperson for The outlet shoppes at El Paso in addition to the tax free weekend there will be additional deals. “We have up to 70 percent […]
KVIA
The growth of a game turned sport is providing a new wave of opportunities for kids that aren’t your typical athlete
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Esports have been around for years and they've grown to a point where you can use the sport to get an education. For the first time ever, NMSU esports is offering players scholarships to compete for the school. "You don't have to be the best...
New Mexico cannabis sales: How Texans are impacting the state’s revenue
CHAPARRAL, New Mexico -- Astro Buds in Chaparral, just a mile from the Texas border, has only been operating for two weeks, but the amount of traffic coming in and out made it look like it's been around for a lot longer. They've already generated $15,000 in tax revenue for the state of New Mexico The post New Mexico cannabis sales: How Texans are impacting the state’s revenue appeared first on KVIA.
KFOX 14
Blood drive to honor victims of the El Paso Walmart Shooting held this weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — This weekend, a blood drive in honor of the 23 lives lost on August 3, 2019, was held. Senator Cesar Blanco and State Representative Claudia Ordaz-Perez worked together to host the event. "The need for blood donations in the Borderland is always present and...
ourbigescape.com
12 Top Las Cruces Free Camping and El Paso Boondocking Stops
There are wonderful free boondocking areas in western Texas where the weather is usually pleasant. Beautiful locations offer free camping throughout Texas, from the Panhandle to the Red River and from the Gulf of Mexico to the East Texas Piney Woods. You should take advantage of the numerous options for boondocking in Texas since it takes more than 16 hours to drive from Beaumont to El Paso and over 10 hours hours to drive from Wichita to Brownsville. Consider visiting these top spots since the state is home to two national parks, more than 250 state parks, and numerous other attractions.
Two of the Weirdest US Museums Are Located In Texas & New Mexico
Who doesn't love museums? Especially if they're about the weird & wild stuff in the world. I did an article on some of the craziest & most unique museums you can visit in Texas, like the Border Patrol Museum that is EXCLUSIVE to El Paso. If you've never been to the Border Patrol Museum, here's a quick look inside.
Protests in Texas border cities target Operation Lone Star
Groups say state border security initiative fosters discrimination and escalates violence; DPS points to myriad of felony arrests and weapons seizures
KVIA
29th annual “Be a Star, Save a Life” telethon kicks off Saturday night
EL PASO, Texas -- The Humane Society of El Paso is trying to raise $150,000 during the 29th annual "Be a Star, Save a Life" telethon Saturday night on KVIA. The telethon will run from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on any channel you get ABC-7. The money raised tonight will continue to provide medical care for the thousands of animals HSEP intakes every year.
KVIA
ABC-7 XTRA: Private schools, Charter Schools tackle learning loss
EL PASO, Texas -- What started as a two-week lockdown turned into months on end of online learning. The pandemic isn't over. With students returning to class after having to make so many adjustments over the last few years, educators have their work cut out for them. ABC-7 Xtra host...
KVIA
Man accused of leading Las Cruces police in dangerous chase on the loose after walking out of hospital
EL PASO, Texas -- A man wanted for shoplifting and leading Las Cruces police on a chase is now on the loose. 25-year-old Joshua Lopez was taken to a hospital in El Paso on July 27 after police say he shoplifted at a Lowe's store. Then was involved in a...
CMT
CMT Premiere: Valerie Ponzio Shares Latin Culture, Love of Hometown El Paso in New Music Video “Just a Bordertown”
“The Voice” alum Valerie Ponzio is taking fans on a colorful, nostalgic and culture-rich tour of her hometown of El Paso, Texas, in her new music video for “Just a Bordertown.”. “This music video really captures the character and beauty of the special little bordertown I’m from,” Ponzio...
Man found dead in east El Paso apartment
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death at an east El Paso apartment complex. Pebble Hills Regional Command officers responded to a welfare check on Wednesday just after 10 p.m. at the Krupp Hallow apartments on Shamrock Ct. near Montana. Police confirming the victim is […]
Actor F. Murray Abraham’s Ties To El Paso’s Como’s Italian Eatery
Did you know that Oscar winner and former El Pasoan F. Murray Abraham has ties to El Paso's Como's Italian Restaurant?. El Paso and celebrities go hand in hand around these parts, especially when former El Pasoans consider it their home, even after living in the city for a few short years.
El Paso’s Sunset 3 Years Apart: A Message then, A Message Now
It has been said that El Paso has some of the BEST sunsets. Who says this? El Pasoans of course, but after Thursday night's sunset it’s not a biased opinion. It’s a fact!. I was driving to take my son to his dad’s house a few minutes after 8 o’clock and I caught a glimpse of El Paso’s sky looking like it was on fire!
New Mexico breaks record in cannabis sales
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico --New Mexico's Cannabis Control Division revealed a record-breaking $40 million in sales of cannabis for the month of July. This surpassed the state's previous high of $39 million. This was in April for the first month of legalized use. Albuquerque sold the most with $14.58 million in combined total sales. Santa The post New Mexico breaks record in cannabis sales appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
ABC-7 First Alert: Severe thunderstorm warning for Central Hudspeth County
EL PASO, Texas -- The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Central Hudspeth County in western Texas... * At 450 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southwest. of Sierra Blanca, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar...
