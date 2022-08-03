Grief continues to grip victims of Walmart shooting on third anniversary of August 3rd

Read on kvia.com
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom Handy
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | Clareifi
15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
3 People Transported to Hospital In Multi-Vehicle Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
A multi-vehicle accident, including a Texas Department of Public Safety vehicle, and 4 other vehicles, was reported in the Upper Valley Thursday morning. Statements indicate that the incident occurred at Osborne [..]
KFOX 14
Family of El Paso Walmart shooting victim, Jordan Anchondo, reflect on 3rd anniversary
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — On August 3, 2019, many stood at Ponder Park grieving and struggling to understand how an act of violence could find itself in El Paso. Three years later, El Pasoans found themselves picking up the pieces. A the community grows stronger, support grows for...
KVIA
Man accused of leading Las Cruces police in dangerous chase on the loose after walking out of hospital
EL PASO, Texas -- A man wanted for shoplifting and leading Las Cruces police on a chase is now on the loose. 25-year-old Joshua Lopez was taken to a hospital in El Paso on July 27 after police say he shoplifted at a Lowe's store. Then was involved in a...
El Paso’s Sunset 3 Years Apart: A Message then, A Message Now
It has been said that El Paso has some of the BEST sunsets. Who says this? El Pasoans of course, but after Thursday night's sunset it’s not a biased opinion. It’s a fact!. I was driving to take my son to his dad’s house a few minutes after 8 o’clock and I caught a glimpse of El Paso’s sky looking like it was on fire!
KFOX 14
Police search for man accused of shooting at Days Inn motel in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they said shot at a motel room in east El Paso. Police said the shooting happened at the Days Inn at 10635 Gateway...
krwg.org
El Paso Matters - A survivor talks about lasting trauma on the 3rd anniversary of the mass shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart
El Paso marks the 3rd anniversary of the Walmart mass shooting, and the City postpones its charter election to verify signatures. Fridays at 8:45 a.m. on Morning Edition, KC Counts speaks with editors from El Paso Matters. El Paso Matters is a member-supported nonpartisan media organization that uses journalism to expand civic capacity in our region. They inform and engage with people in El Paso, Ciudad Juarez and neighboring communities to create solutions-driven conversations about complex issues shaping our region.
KVIA
El Paso gas shortage: Some El Pasoans forced to drive 3 miles for gas
EL PASO, Texas -- Many gas pumps across the Sun City had sleeves over the handles Saturday, informing customers that it was out of order. "There's no gas! Period." Mike Ahumada, an El Paso resident told ABC-7 Saturday that he went to over 6 different gas stations to try and fill up, and traveled over 3 miles.
9 Injured After A Multi-Vehicle Crash in El Paso (El Paso, Texas)
The Texas State trooper reported a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday morning. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 15-year-old was driving a car with undocumented migrants [..]
KVIA
29th annual “Be a Star, Save a Life” telethon kicks off Saturday night
EL PASO, Texas -- The Humane Society of El Paso is trying to raise $150,000 during the 29th annual "Be a Star, Save a Life" telethon Saturday night on KVIA. The telethon will run from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on any channel you get ABC-7. The money raised tonight will continue to provide medical care for the thousands of animals HSEP intakes every year.
Texas Parents Terrified After School Loses Track of Child on Bus
Two texas parents were faced with a very terrifying situation. Cecilia Gomez, the mother of a 7-year-old El Paso girl Mia, sent her daughter to school on the bus for the first time. A technical problem happened that morning and bus numbers changed, so Gomez informed her daughter about the change and instructed her to take a new bus number for her ride home.
Man found dead in east El Paso apartment
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death at an east El Paso apartment complex. Pebble Hills Regional Command officers responded to a welfare check on Wednesday just after 10 p.m. at the Krupp Hallow apartments on Shamrock Ct. near Montana. Police confirming the victim is […]
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.
While there are plenty of great spots to walk, hike, and bike inside the El Paso city limits, for those who want to make a day trip of their outdoor excursion nearby McKittrick Canyon in the Guadalupe mountains is worth a visit. The canyon is a little over an hour drive from the city depending on what part of town you live, and features plenty of trails for all skill levels, as well as several picnic areas. The Guadalupe Peak Trail is the tallest mountain in Texas at 8,749 feet and offers amazing views from the top.
Armed robbery suspect shot by Las Cruces police disappears from hospital
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Joshua Lopez, one of the men suspected in a shoplifting that escalated into a police shooting, has disappeared. Lopez is one of two men accused of running from Las Cruces police last week after reports that they were stealing an air conditioner from Lowe’s. The men are accused of pointing a gun […]
KFOX 14
El Pasoans feeling frustrated due to the gas shortage in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Several gas stations in far east El Paso are without gas. Many El Pasoans that pulled up to the gas station to fill up their tanks were met with a surprise: no gas. "Man I’m heated dog, what if I run out of gas...
KVIA
Supervisor at downtown jail fired after being arrested for indecency with a child
UPDATE: According to documents obtained by ABC-7, a 12-year-old girl told a counselor she had been abused by SGT. Lorenzo Morales, when she was six years old. The girl claims Morales touched her in her private area. Morales told investigators he never touched the victim in a sexual manner. The...
KVIA
Help save a life with the El Paso Humane Society telethon
EL PASO, Texas --Every year, the Humane Society of El Paso telethon helps shelter pets find their forever homes. Recently retired KVIA General Manager Kevin Lovel was key in saving one dog's life!. "This dog was loose, stray," said Lovell. The dog followed him home, and he pleaded with our...
Tax free weekend underway in El Paso, Las Cruces
Everything back to school related from shoes, backpacks, and clothing will be tax free all weekend starting august 5th and ending Sunday August 7th. According to David Gest, a spokesperson for The outlet shoppes at El Paso in addition to the tax free weekend there will be additional deals. “We have up to 70 percent […]
7-year-old El Paso girl dropped off at wrong bus stop, found hours later; parents want answers
EL PASO, Texas – The parents of a 7-year-old girl are speaking out after they say their daughter was dropped off at the wrong bus stop, waiting for hours until her parents found her. On Tuesday, the girl was going to take the bus after school for the first time, according to her parents. The The post 7-year-old El Paso girl dropped off at wrong bus stop, found hours later; parents want answers appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso Juvenile detention holding more youth as state halts intake
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Staffing shortages impacting the five state juvenile detention facilities in Texas, and they are no longer taking youths. El Paso County Juvenile system is also dealing with staffing shortages as well and more youth in their facilities as juveniles who were supposed to go to state facilities cannot. “That backlog […]
Three years after Walmart massacre, fears of new racially motivated attacks remain
“We have to be careful, particularly on social media because a lot of people are airing out that hate, [....] The authorities must be very watchful online to identify people who might have (bad) intentions." Claudio, relative of a survivor of the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart
