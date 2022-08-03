17-year-old runs podcast camp for children in Arlington

Read on wjla.com
13-year-old DC girl goes missing from Northeast Washington, MPD asking for help
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — MPD is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old girl from Northwest Washington. Police say Zarah Jones was last seen in the 1100 block of 12th Street, Northwest on Friday around 8:18 p.m. Jones is described as Black with a medium brown...
Tysons Corner Center cleared on report of gunshots fired; noise was falling light fixture
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Police cleared Tysons Corner Center Sunday afternoon after a report of gunshots fired inside the mall. Fairfax County Police officers responded to a call at 2:49 p.m. Officers found no evidence of a shooting and the mall was reopened. WATCH: Judd Addy (@officialjaddy1) captured...
Grill fire spreads to two-story townhome in 55+ community in Laurel
LAUREL, Md. (7News) — A two-story townhome in Laurel caught fire Sunday evening. Prince George's County Firefighters responded to a report of a grill on fire in the 7200 block of Paperbark Ter. at about 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found fire was coming from the rear and...
Md. man charged for threatening family with arson, pouring gas inside living room: police
BOONSBORO, Md. (7News) — A Maryland man is facing charges after he threatened arson and poured gasoline in the living room of his home, police said. Investigators arrested Bruce W. Lovins, 52, of Washington County, Thursday evening after the Boonsboro Police Department initially investigated a domestic disturbance. Just before...
'Suspicious person' with gun arrested at Target in Gaithersburg, Md: Police
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Detectives were called to a Target store Saturday in Gaithersburg, Md. after a report of a suspicious person with a gun. The incident happened at the Target at 25 Grand Corner Avenue shortly after 8:15 p.m. Both Gaithersburg police and the Montgomery County Police Department responded to the call.
'Old man bandit,' convicted bank robber of 45+ years, arrested in Md. for new robberies
Montgomery County, Md. — A 67-year-old Frederick, Md. man has been arrested and charged with several bank robberies in the metro area. Steven Gregory Gass, dubbed the “old man bandit,” has an extensive history of bank robberies, spanning 45-years, and was arrested on Thursday, July 14, after attempting to rob a Wells Fargo Bank on North Frederick Avenue in Gaithersburg, police said.
5 injured, 4 in custody after Prince George's carjacking pursuit ends in DC bus crash
WASHINGTON (7News) — Five people were injured and four juveniles were taken into custody Sunday after a Maryland pursuit that led to a crash involving a Circulator Bus and sedan in Southeast DC, according to D.C. police. Multiple firearms were recovered at the scene. The 1600 block of Alabama...
Father loses son's Crocs shoe during hike in Silver Spring, makes Twitter plea for return
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7NEWS) — Happy update: The Crocs shoe was returned to its owner! Read how it happened here:. LATEST | 2 happy endings: Good Samaritan finds Md. child's lost Crocs shoe, company offers new pair. Calling all good Samaritans! There is a tiny Crocs shoe left behind...
Police arrest 18-year-old for 27 burglary, property destruction offenses in DC
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — An18-year-old man from Suitland, Md. was charged Wednesday in connection to 27 burglary and property destruction incidents in Washington, D.C. Police are withholding the identity of the man because he was a juvenile at the time of the alleged offenses, which took place in January and March of 2022.
1 teenager rescued, firefighter injured after 3-story SE DC fire
WASHINGTON (7News) — A teenaged boy was rescued from a three-story duplex fire in Southeast on Sunday, according to D.C. Fire and EMS. As soon as crews arrived, they quickly pulled the teenager out of the home and began life-saving measures. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
Body of missing boater recovered from Potomac River in DC, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — The body of a missing boater was recovered from the Potomac River in Northwest D.C., authorities said. Authorities spent early Friday morning searching for a missing boater in the Potomac River after DC Fire and EMS officials said witnesses reported seeing someone trying to swim to a loose skiff and was not seen again.
2 men arrested in Md. for suspected string of McDonald's drive-through armed robberies
Montgomery County, Md. — Montgomery County Police have arrested and charged two men in connection to the armed robbery of a Kensington, Md. McDonald's. Police also believe this wasn't their first rodeo. 21-year-old Zachary Kinnell, of Upper Marlboro, and 20-year-old Brian Elzey, of Upper Marlboro, are accused of stealing...
Fire breaks out on second floor of SE DC apartment building Saturday night
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A fire broke out Saturday night on the second floor of a Southeast D.C. apartment building. The blaze took place in the 4000 block of South Capitol Street SE at a two-story apartment building. D.C. Fire crews got the flames under control shortly upon arrival and it was quickly extinguished.
At least 100 guests evacuated after fire at Riggs Washington hotel in NW DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — At least 100 guests staying at a Northwest D.C. hotel were evacuated early Friday morning after a two-alarm fire. DC Fire and EMS crews responded to the Riggs Washington hotel in the 900 block of F Street Northwest with fire in the walls and ceiling on the sixth floor of the building. Firefighters say they were able to put it out quickly and prevent it from extending to the seventh floor.
Amtrak train stuck in Maryland, passengers stranded after lightning disables signal system
BALTIMORE, Md. — A passenger train was stranded north of Baltimore late Friday night after the Amtrak signal system was knocked out at Union Station. Virginia Railway Express said a lightning strike was the cause of the issue. Passengers aboard the Northeast Regional Amtrak train tell 7News that the...
Elrich claims victory, Blair calls for recount in Montgomery Co. Executive race
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — In the latest vote count, incumbent Marc Elrich holds the slimmest of leads over challenger David Blair in the Democratic primary race for Montgomery County Executive. Based on Saturday's announcement from the Montgomery County Board of Elections, Elrich's slim lead could potentially be enough....
Road to glory comes to an end for girls' softball team in Manassas
MANASSAS, Va. (7News) — All good things come to an end. The Manassas 8U Blue & Gray Softball team made it past their semi-final showdown in the Babe Ruth World Series in Florida -- but fell short of the championship. The team won two games Thursday, outscoring their opponents...
Weed like to see your papers: Joint task force to verify DC dispensaries' legal compliance
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Following a 30-day grace period, a “Joint Cannabis Task Force,” consisting of various District government agencies, will be visiting operating District dispensaries to verify each one's compliance with D.C. legal requirements, the city said. District law requires businesses to abide by the regulatory...
DC apartment residents: Management has ignored persistent water damage issue for 10+ years
WASHINGTON (7News) — Residents in one Northeast D.C. apartment complex have dealt with a cascade of water damage following this week's heavy rain storms. Neighbors at the Lotus Square apartments told 7News they always see water rush through vents, ceilings, and walls into their homes every time it rains.
With just 34 ballots left to count, Elrich claims victory over Blair in Montgomery County
Montgomery County, Md. — The finish line is finally in sight. In the latest vote count, incumbent Marc Elrich holds the slimmest of leads over challenger David Blair in the Democratic primary race for Montgomery County Executive. But based on Saturday's announcement from the Montgomery County Board of Elections, Elrich's slim lead could potentially be enough.
