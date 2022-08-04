ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Satellite operators SES and Intelsat in merger talks - FT

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eLVbT_0h4B5iu000

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Luxembourg-based satellite group SES SA is in talks to merge with its U.S. rival Intelsat SA, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, signaling consolidation in the rapidly changing and competitive industry.

Last week, French satellite company Eutelsat (ETL.PA) said it was in talks over a possible all-share merger with British rival OneWeb. read more

Elon Musk's SpaceX has raced ahead of rivals to build a constellation of satellites by investing heavily in infrastructure and recently broke its record of the number of rockets launched in a single year.

Intelsat and SES are in active discussions about the structure of any potential deal, the FT report said, citing three people familiar with the matter, adding that the discussions were at an early stage and there is no guarantee of a deal being reached. (https://on.ft.com/3cTBQpY)

"Neither wants to be the last one standing," the report quoted one of the three persons as saying.

SES, which has a market capitalisation of 3.57 billion euros ($3.63 billion) according to Refinitiv Eikon data, declined to comment on the report, while Intelsat did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

In May, SES said it expects demand for its services in Ukraine to have a positive effect on its second-half revenue, after reporting stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings.

($1 = 0.9841 euros)

Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Space.com

China launches carbon and ecosystem monitoring satellite (video)

It was the 100th consecutive successful liftoff for the Long March rocket family. China launched a carbon and ecosystem monitoring satellite and two smaller payloads with the country's 28th launch of 2022 late on Wednesday (Aug. 3). Liftoff of the Long March 4B rocket carrying the three satellites occurred at...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
americanmilitarynews.com

US military tested something with Elon Musk – here’s what it is

Earlier this year, the United States Air Force started testing Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet to see if it could be used to support F-35A fighter jets in locations that are typically isolated. The 388th Fighter Wing’s Operations Support Squadron stated in a March 31 press release that the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ses#Intelsat Sa#The Financial Times#French#British#Edi
CarBuzz.com

Jeep Is Leaving China Before It's Too Late

Stellantis-owned Jeep has taken the decision to shut its only factory in China over increasing political concerns, said CEO Carlos Tavares. This follows an announcement that the SUV maker would be terminating its 12-year-long partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC), a state-owned company that produced Jeeps for the Chinese market.
ECONOMY
Fortune

‘There’s no path out of economic oblivion for Russia’: New report reveals how corporate exodus has already wiped out decades of post–Cold War growth

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends an Orthodox Easter service, April 23, 2022, in Moscow. Over the past six months, Russia has fortified its economic defenses after Western countries pummeled it with sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine. Despite the crackdown, the Kremlin continues to rake in billions in oil and...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
The Drive

Activity At Remote Chinese Airstrip Seen Before Spaceplane Launch

Satellite imagery of an air base near Lop Nor in China that has been associated with the development of a secretive spaceplane, with an inset showing artwork depicting a notional design. PHOTO © 2022 PLANET LABS INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. REPRINTED BY PERMISSION / Chinese internetSatellite imagery shows activity at a remote air base where China's first spaceplane flight touched down after a test mission in 2020.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
24/7 Wall St.

The Largest Spacecrafts to Crash Back to Earth

On July 30, residents on the island of Borneo were treated to a surprise light show as the core stage of a Chinese rocket fell out of orbit and lit up the night sky. Weighing 21.3 tons upon re-entry, the rocket broke apart into flaming human-made meteors. A local news report shows what appears to […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Reuters

535K+
Followers
347K+
Post
251M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy