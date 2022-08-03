Exclusive-Brigham Minerals Explores Sale of the Company-Sources

Read on money.usnews.com
Rare Lincoln penny sells for $1,975 online – exact date and letter to look for that’ll make your coins worth thousands
SOME of the most valuable coins in US history are pennies featuring the profile of President Abraham Lincoln. One collector recently paid $1,975 for a 1909-S VDB Wheat Cent, a particularly rare Lincoln penny with a controversial history. According to the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS), the 1909-S VDB penny...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Taiwan-Based Apple Supplier Challenged by Investor Over $4 Billion Cash Pile FT
(Reuters) - Catcher Technology Co Ltd, an Apple supplier based in Taiwan, is being challenged by a Hong Kong-based investment firm Argyle Street Management to improve its governance and return some of its $4.2 billion of net cash to shareholders, the Financial Times reported https://www.ft.com/content/cc440b45-2440-4021-9d83-e010dc9709d4 on Saturday citing people familiar with discussions.
Berkshire Hathaway Posts $43.8 Billion Loss as Stock Holdings Tumble
(Reuters) -The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset...
California Regulator Claims Tesla Falsely Advertised Autopilot, Full Self-Driving
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Tesla Inc, the electric car company run by billionaire Elon Musk, has been accused by a California state transportation regulator of falsely advertising its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving features as providing autonomous vehicle control. In complaints filed with the state Office of Administrative Hearings, California's Department...
Oil slides amid recession fears, slow recovery in China imports
SINGAPORE, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Oil prices dropped on Monday, hovering near multi-month lows, as recession fears hurt demand outlook and data pointed to a slow recovery in China's crude imports last month.
Buffett's Firm Reports $44B Loss but Its Businesses Thrive
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett’s company reported a $43.76 billion loss in the second quarter as the paper value of its investments plummeted, but Berkshire Hathaway’s many operating companies generally performed well suggesting the overall economy is weathering the pressure from inflation and rising interest rates.
'Time Against Us' in Bid to Rescue 10 Mexican Miners After 3 Days Underground
SABINAS, Mexico (Reuters) -Large pumps sucked water from a flooded coal mine in Mexico on Saturday as authorities weighed whether to send divers to try to save 10 miners who have been trapped underground for more than three days. The miners became trapped at a mine in the northern border...
Scientists Fear We’re Not Ready for Nightmare New COVID Variant
A wave of COVID infections caused by the BA.5 subvariant has crested. All over the world, daily new cases, hospitalizations and deaths are going down.But the SARS-CoV-2 virus is almost certainly here to stay. Another wave is all but inevitable as new variants and subvariants mutate, compete for dominance and find new transmission pathways.How fast that wave comes, and how bad it gets, probably comes down to a genetic competition between different mutations of the novel-coronavirus. If we get lucky, a mild form of the virus wins out—and buys us time to prepare for a worse form of the virus...
Automakers Say U.S. Senate Bill Will Jeopardize 2030 EV Targets
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A group representing General Motors, Toyota Motor, Volkswagen and other major automakers said a $430 billion bill approved Sunday by the U.S. Senate will put achieving U.S. electric-vehicle adoption targets for 2030 in jeopardy. "Unfortunately, the EV tax credit requirements will make most vehicles immediately ineligible for the...
Chile Sinkhole Grows Large Enough to Swallow France's Arc De Triomphe
(Reuters) - A sinkhole in Chile has doubled in size, growing large enough to engulf France's Arc de Triomphe and prompting officials to order work to stop at a nearby copper mine. The sinkhole, which emerged on July 30, now stretches 50 meters (160 feet) across and goes down 200...
Tesla Sets Aug 25 as Trading Day for Three-For-One Split Shares
(Reuters) - Tesla Inc said on Friday trading in its three-for-one split shares will start on Aug. 25, after the electric vehicle maker's shareholders approved the proposal during its annual meeting. Shareholders of the EV maker voted for board recommendations on most issues at the company's annual meeting on Thursday,...
U.S. Automakers Say 70% of EV Models Would Not Qualify for Tax Credit Under Senate Bill
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Most electric-vehicle models would be ineligible for a $7,500 tax credit for U.S. buyers under a Democratic proposal in the U.S. Senate, a group of major automakers said on Friday. Automakers have been privately expressing concern about the proposal's increasing requirements for vehicles' batteries and critical-mineral contents...
Tensions With U.S. Spur Chinese Buying of Chipmaking Stocks
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese chipmakers' shares jumped by the most in two years this week as House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan heightened tensions with the U.S., driving patriotic bets on a sector Beijing sees as key to its rivalry with Washington. The surge in interest in...
Wall St Week Ahead: Inflation Data May Seal Fate of Unloved U.S. Stock Rally
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A rally in U.S. stocks that has powered on despite skepticism from Wall St faces a reality check in the coming week, as key inflation data threatens to shut the door on expectations of a dovish shift from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 has walked...
