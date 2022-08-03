Read on heraldcourier.com
Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food CityJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Explore the Daniel Boone Wilderness Road Blockhouse at Natural Tunnel State ParkThe Planking TravelerDuffield, VA
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Heritage Days Festival Expecting a Large Turnout for September Event in Bluff CityJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
VHS' Brody Jones filling a dual role on the gridiron
BRISTOL, Va. – Brody Jones charted out an ambitious summer plan. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound athlete intended to polish his quarterback skills at various team and individual football camps in preparation for his senior season with the Virginia High Bearcats. Then something different happened during his first stop at Virginia...
State Liners fall 16-0 to JC in final game of season
The final game of the 2022 season for the Bristol State Liners resembled the previous 52 contests: Eric Erato was a hit and the team lost. The Johnson City Doughboys rolled to a 16-0 win over Erato-led Bristol on Saturday night in the Appalachian League season finale for both teams as the game was called after five innings due to rain.
Masun Tate wants to see Sullivan East get back to winning in football
BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – In recent years Sullivan East has enjoyed success in about every sport. Masun Tate would like to change that perception. “We want to change the culture really,” said Tate, a senior receiver and linebacker for the Patriots. “Every year football has been the one in the back, no one really cares about it, but we want to change that. We want to come out here and prove everybody wrong.”
WATCH NOW: New Ridgeview coach Stanley is no stranger to Wolfpack
ROSE RIDGE, Va. – Dewayne Stanley has 32 years of experience as an assistant football coach. The resume for the 55-year-old Dickenson County native includes multiple district and regional titles along with record-setting offensive numbers. The spotlight will be brighter for Stanley this fall. In April, he was named...
Braeden Church fills a key role for Wise County Central this season
WISE, Va. – It’s a new era for Wise County Central in football. The Warriors graduated 13 seniors, including several multi-year starters, from an 8-4 team. Meanwhile, Jason Mullins has replaced Luke Owens as the head coach. One vital piece has returned. Braeden Church, an athletic 6-foot and...
LOCAL BRIEFS: Former Abingdon soccer star Oyos signs with English team
Former Abingdon High School star Gillian Oyos has signed with Newcastle United Women of England. Oyos started 59 of the 61 matches she played over the course of her career at UNC Asheville and finished with seven goals and four assists. They compete in FA Women’s National League Division One...
Brown will get lots of work at Richlands
RICHLANDS, Va. – Dylan Brown will have the ball in his hands often this season for Richlands. Just ask Jeff Tarter, the second-year head coach for the Blue Tornado. “I put the responsibility in his hands to step up this year,” Tarter said. “I said you are going to see the ball a lot. I don’t make any bones about it, I have told every coach.”
Jimmy’s time: Tennessee High junior Phipps finally get his chance to play quarterback for the Vikings
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Jimmy Phipps has been patiently waiting his turn. When Tennessee High travels to Dobyns-Bennett to open the season on Aug. 19, the 6-foot-2, 180-pound junior will be starting at quarterback for the Vikings. “I am real excited to become the quarterback here at Tennessee High School,”...
Former delegate Joe Johnson passes away at age 90
Longtime Southwest Virginia lawmaker Joe Johnson died Friday following a lifetime of service. He was 90. A native of Washington County, Virginia, Johnson served in the Virginia House of Delegates from 1966 to 1970 and then again from 1990 to 2014. Upon his return to politics, Johnson’s lone contested race was for the former 6th District seat in November 1989. After redistricting, he was then unopposed in 11 consecutive elections to represent the 4th District, which includes the town of Abingdon and Washington County. He was an attorney whose practice was based in Abingdon.
Editor's View | Bristol, Virginia, should apologize to those affected by landfill stink
As the landfill issue seems to be nearing a conclusion with the city and government entities agreeing on what needs to be done to remedy the smelly situation, and a legal peace brokered between the two Bristols, it’s important to remember the landfill still stinks. It may not stink...
Aug. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Bristol: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Watch Now - Abingdon firefighter retires after 50 years of service
ABINGDON, Va. --- One of the longest running volunteers with the Abingdon Fire Department has retired after 50 years of service, ending his long-term stent as captain of the department. Robert “Bob” Howard began volunteering at the fire department at age 17, a high school senior who lived just walking...
McWhorter says Tennessee's economic development is not slowing down
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – The new Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TECD) Commissioner, Stuart McWhorter, congratulated local officials on $388 million in capital investment in 2021 Friday during a Regional Town Hall at Northeast State Community College and said despite an unclear economic forecast, economic development in Tennessee is not slowing down.
Region has seen 19 COVID deaths in recent days
The region’s COVID-19 summer surge continues with more than 3,200 new cases, 19 deaths and more than 150 people hospitalized. New cases rose 14% across 10 Northeast Tennessee counties to 2,256 from July 24 to July 30, the most recent data available from the Tennessee Department of Health. Eight of those 10 counties registered increases over the prior week, with Sullivan County reporting more than 600 new cases, or nearly 100 more than the previous week. Washington County Tennessee recorded the region’s largest jump with 446 new cases – 63.7 per day – or 121 more than the prior week.
Ballad collects diapers and wipes to aid Kentucky neighbors
In the wake of historic flooding that ravaged 13 counties in Eastern Kentucky last week, the Ballad Health Niswonger Children’s Network will support recovery efforts with a community-wide drive to collect diapers and baby wipes for affected families. Donations will benefit survivors of the flooding, which has displaced hundreds...
