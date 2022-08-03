ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Times News

Towamensing man donates West End dog park installation

Palmerton wanted a dog park but sought the resources necessary to make it a reality. Along came Chris Lipfert of Towamensing Township, who gave freely of his time and put a dog park up at the West End Recreation Association. Lipfert, who has owned Lipfert Lawn & Fence in Lehighton...
PALMERTON, PA
lebtown.com

Pet of the Week: Timmy

LebTown features a different Lebanon County pet each Friday to help us enter the weekend with the best vibes possible. “Timmy is a special needs kitty,” owner Bobbi Devine, of Jonestown, explains. “He has a condition called Radial Hypoplasia, which means that the radius bones in the front legs are either missing or deformed.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Berks Perspectives 8-4-22

A roundup and opinions on the week’s news and current events, with panelists Ruth Martelli, Fred Opalinski, Martha Richardson, and John Forester, on Berks Perspectives. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

The Friends of Reading Hospital Host Reading Hospital Golf Classic

Funds Raised Will Support Emergency Department Warm Handoff Program. On Monday, August 1, The Friends of Reading Hospital (The Friends) hosted 80 golfers at the Reading Hospital Golf Classic at the Berkshire Country Club in Reading. The event raised $75,000 to help fund the Warm Handoff program at the Reading Hospital Emergency Department.
READING, PA
bctv.org

BCSS Presents the 7th Annual Hear Our Voices Team Holly 5K

Breast Cancer Support Services of Berks County is pleased to announce that the Hear Our Voices 5K is back in 2022. We are excited to see everyone in person for this year’s event in support of local breast cancer survivors, their family members and caregivers. When: Sunday, September 11,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Humane Society of Harrisburg Area facing surge of strays

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Humane Society of Harrisburg area is struggling to keep up with a surge in stray animals. It is taking in far more animals than it is adopting out, and it is asking for help. “These past few months have been extremely difficult.” executive director Amy Kaunas said. Dealing with […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Decades of memories made, Oley Turnpike Dairy to close

OLEY TWP., Pa. — It was a posted sign that spurred an unplanned visit. "On Facebook, I just saw it earlier today, and I'm like, 'We have to go,' so here we are," said Barb Day of Mertztown. "Here" is the Oley Turnpike Dairy, which has been serving as...
OLEY, PA
CBS Philly

Team Trained At Thomas Jefferson University Saving Animals With New Age Kind Of Rescue

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Saving animals with prosthetics — a new age kind of rescue. A team trained at Thomas Jefferson University is helping all kinds of animals with injuries and birth defects. This is a revolutionary kind of prosthetic artificial limbs and much more created by a dream team that started right here in Philadelphia. “He’s my best friend,” veterinarian tech Lydia Mindek said. “We pretty much do everything together.” Mindek says her dog, Trip, is able to do everything thanks to his prosthetic leg. “For a dog who’s never been able to walk on his own before, it’s a really big deal,” Mindek...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

Chesco’s Monarch Butterflies Are Departing — Like Fluttery Vacationers — for Winters in the Warmth

An Aug. 17 event in Royersford will include a mass release of Monarch Butterflies.Image via iStock. What does a Monarch Butterfly have in common with certain Chester County residents? They not only hate the cold weather, they migrate to warmer climates to avoid it. But considering the fragile insects’ exit to Mexico and beyond isn’t here just yet, opportunities remain to appreciate and support them, writes Franki Rudnesky in PhillyVoice.
ROYERSFORD, PA
FOX 43

The Falmouth Goat Races return to Lancaster County

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — The Falmouth Goat Races are returning to Lancaster County!. On Saturday, Sep. 24 at Governor Stable Park, located on 101 Governor Stable Road in Elizabethtown, the long-running event will occur. Since 1978, the annual Running of the Goats has been held on the last Saturday of...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
susquehannastyle.com

A Look at Landis Place on King

Landis Place on King is an innovative project in the heart of Lancaster City. One- or two-bedroom apartments are available with beautiful views of the cityscape. All apartments have balconies or patios, and the green-friendly building offers a rooftop terrace and abundant community space. Many styles offering warm and spacious living options are available.
LANCASTER, PA
bctv.org

VOiCEup Berks Receives Grant from Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation

VOiCEup Berks has been awarded a $25,000 grant from Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation for the Youth Volunteer Corps of Reading School-Based Service Program. Through their Kindness In Community Fund, Born This Way Foundation is granting $1,000,000 to support organizations and their community-led mental health work in coordination with Lady Gaga’s The Chromatica Ball Summer Stadium Tour. VOiCEup Berks is one of 22 grant recipients which are located in the metro areas of the U.S. tour stops and are focused on youth mental wellness, informed and/or led by youth, and rooted in practices of inclusion, access, and equity.
READING, PA
bctv.org

Berks Community Health Center Welcomes New Midwife

Lydia M. Anderson, MSN, CNM, has joined Berks Community Health Center (BCHC) as a Certified Nurse-Midwife. “We are thrilled to have Lydia join the team at BCHC,” said OB/GYN, Chelsea Marks, DO. “They bring extensive knowledge and clinical experience with them, and we are excited to expand our women’s health services.”
READING, PA

