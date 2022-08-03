Read on www.bctv.org
Times News
Towamensing man donates West End dog park installation
Palmerton wanted a dog park but sought the resources necessary to make it a reality. Along came Chris Lipfert of Towamensing Township, who gave freely of his time and put a dog park up at the West End Recreation Association. Lipfert, who has owned Lipfert Lawn & Fence in Lehighton...
lebtown.com
Pet of the Week: Timmy
LebTown features a different Lebanon County pet each Friday to help us enter the weekend with the best vibes possible. “Timmy is a special needs kitty,” owner Bobbi Devine, of Jonestown, explains. “He has a condition called Radial Hypoplasia, which means that the radius bones in the front legs are either missing or deformed.
bctv.org
Berks Perspectives 8-4-22
A roundup and opinions on the week’s news and current events, with panelists Ruth Martelli, Fred Opalinski, Martha Richardson, and John Forester, on Berks Perspectives. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our...
bctv.org
The Friends of Reading Hospital Host Reading Hospital Golf Classic
Funds Raised Will Support Emergency Department Warm Handoff Program. On Monday, August 1, The Friends of Reading Hospital (The Friends) hosted 80 golfers at the Reading Hospital Golf Classic at the Berkshire Country Club in Reading. The event raised $75,000 to help fund the Warm Handoff program at the Reading Hospital Emergency Department.
bctv.org
BCSS Presents the 7th Annual Hear Our Voices Team Holly 5K
Breast Cancer Support Services of Berks County is pleased to announce that the Hear Our Voices 5K is back in 2022. We are excited to see everyone in person for this year’s event in support of local breast cancer survivors, their family members and caregivers. When: Sunday, September 11,...
Humane Society of Harrisburg Area facing surge of strays
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Humane Society of Harrisburg area is struggling to keep up with a surge in stray animals. It is taking in far more animals than it is adopting out, and it is asking for help. “These past few months have been extremely difficult.” executive director Amy Kaunas said. Dealing with […]
York County horse rescue struggles to stay on the saddle through inflation
YORK, Pa. — Omega Horse Rescue in Peach Bottom Township is in dire straits. “COVID and the economy have hit us really hard here at the rescue with funding," Director Kelly Smith said. "And we are now into our savings.”. Since the onset of the pandemic donations and the...
FOUND: One adorable cat near 13th and Bainbridge
FOUND: One adorable cat near 13th and Bainbridgemikewilkinsjr. You have been cat pwned. It happens to the best of us. (u/CockercombeTuff) You have been adopted. Congrats on the new cat! (u/nnp1989)
WFMZ-TV Online
Decades of memories made, Oley Turnpike Dairy to close
OLEY TWP., Pa. — It was a posted sign that spurred an unplanned visit. "On Facebook, I just saw it earlier today, and I'm like, 'We have to go,' so here we are," said Barb Day of Mertztown. "Here" is the Oley Turnpike Dairy, which has been serving as...
bctv.org
Opportunities for Seniors at the Reading Public Museum 8-4-22
Wendy Koller, Reading Public Museum’s Director of Education, discusses the many opportunities there and at the museum and Planetarium for area seniors with host Ann Barlet on Aging Matters. From the program: Aging Matters.
Neighbors Rally to Help Kimberton Widow Rebuild After Losing Nearly Everything in Fire
Ashley May and her daughter Sophia Nelson, right, are surrounded by their charred belongings. Ashley May and her three children moved into a Kimberton farmhouse two weeks ago after her husband’s sudden death last month, writes Vinny Vella for the Philadelphia Inquirer. Then another tragedy struck. The family lost...
Team Trained At Thomas Jefferson University Saving Animals With New Age Kind Of Rescue
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Saving animals with prosthetics — a new age kind of rescue. A team trained at Thomas Jefferson University is helping all kinds of animals with injuries and birth defects. This is a revolutionary kind of prosthetic artificial limbs and much more created by a dream team that started right here in Philadelphia. “He’s my best friend,” veterinarian tech Lydia Mindek said. “We pretty much do everything together.” Mindek says her dog, Trip, is able to do everything thanks to his prosthetic leg. “For a dog who’s never been able to walk on his own before, it’s a really big deal,” Mindek...
Chesco’s Monarch Butterflies Are Departing — Like Fluttery Vacationers — for Winters in the Warmth
An Aug. 17 event in Royersford will include a mass release of Monarch Butterflies.Image via iStock. What does a Monarch Butterfly have in common with certain Chester County residents? They not only hate the cold weather, they migrate to warmer climates to avoid it. But considering the fragile insects’ exit to Mexico and beyond isn’t here just yet, opportunities remain to appreciate and support them, writes Franki Rudnesky in PhillyVoice.
The Falmouth Goat Races return to Lancaster County
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — The Falmouth Goat Races are returning to Lancaster County!. On Saturday, Sep. 24 at Governor Stable Park, located on 101 Governor Stable Road in Elizabethtown, the long-running event will occur. Since 1978, the annual Running of the Goats has been held on the last Saturday of...
susquehannastyle.com
A Look at Landis Place on King
Landis Place on King is an innovative project in the heart of Lancaster City. One- or two-bedroom apartments are available with beautiful views of the cityscape. All apartments have balconies or patios, and the green-friendly building offers a rooftop terrace and abundant community space. Many styles offering warm and spacious living options are available.
bctv.org
VOiCEup Berks Receives Grant from Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation
VOiCEup Berks has been awarded a $25,000 grant from Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation for the Youth Volunteer Corps of Reading School-Based Service Program. Through their Kindness In Community Fund, Born This Way Foundation is granting $1,000,000 to support organizations and their community-led mental health work in coordination with Lady Gaga’s The Chromatica Ball Summer Stadium Tour. VOiCEup Berks is one of 22 grant recipients which are located in the metro areas of the U.S. tour stops and are focused on youth mental wellness, informed and/or led by youth, and rooted in practices of inclusion, access, and equity.
Town in Lancaster County is finalist for dog park contest
EPHRATA, Pa. — A local borough in Lancaster County is hoping to win a contest that would help them build a new dog park, and you can help!. Voting is now open for PetSafe's "Bark For Your Park" contest. It's a nationwide contest with 30 finalists, including Ephrata. As...
Multiple people sickened during hazmat situation at Reading, Pennsylvania YMCA
Officials said a mixture of chemicals in the area of the Y's indoor swimming pool created a gas that caused various reactions
bctv.org
Berks Community Health Center Welcomes New Midwife
Lydia M. Anderson, MSN, CNM, has joined Berks Community Health Center (BCHC) as a Certified Nurse-Midwife. “We are thrilled to have Lydia join the team at BCHC,” said OB/GYN, Chelsea Marks, DO. “They bring extensive knowledge and clinical experience with them, and we are excited to expand our women’s health services.”
Where Students Can Receive Free Backpacks and School Supplies in Lancaster, PA
It's that time of the year again. The summer break is coming to an end and parents are starting to get their kiddos ready for school. Several events are hosted throughout Lancaster, PA to help local households make sure the little ones get all they need to start the school year - bright and ready.
