PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Saving animals with prosthetics — a new age kind of rescue. A team trained at Thomas Jefferson University is helping all kinds of animals with injuries and birth defects. This is a revolutionary kind of prosthetic artificial limbs and much more created by a dream team that started right here in Philadelphia. “He’s my best friend,” veterinarian tech Lydia Mindek said. “We pretty much do everything together.” Mindek says her dog, Trip, is able to do everything thanks to his prosthetic leg. “For a dog who’s never been able to walk on his own before, it’s a really big deal,” Mindek...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO