Auto Camping – Early Production Campers and Trailers 8-2-22

City of Reading Zoning Hearing Board Public Hearings August 10th
Notice is hereby given that the City of Reading Zoning Hearing Board will conduct public hearings on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. in the following matters. The public may participate in these hearings virtually and via telephone. Upon request, a meeting space may be provided at City Hall, 815 Washington St., Reading PA 19601, for the public to view or participate in the hearings, subject to the following advance registration requirements.
Opportunities for Seniors at the Reading Public Museum 8-4-22
Wendy Koller, Reading Public Museum’s Director of Education, discusses the many opportunities there and at the museum and Planetarium for area seniors with host Ann Barlet on Aging Matters. From the program: Aging Matters.
Berks Perspectives 8-4-22
A roundup and opinions on the week’s news and current events, with panelists Ruth Martelli, Fred Opalinski, Martha Richardson, and John Forester, on Berks Perspectives. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our...
RMF Music Majors in Residence to Perform Benefit Concert
Studio B Fine Art Gallery, Boyertown is pleased to announce the opening of “Asia Pacific”. Area musicians Anna Gutzler, Eliza Karpiak, Kamil Karpiak, and Evan Nygard will perform a special benefit concert this Saturday, August 6, at Atonement Lutheran Church in Wyomissing, at 1:00 PM. A free-will offering will be collected to support young musicians who are struggling to afford their instrumental rental fees. All four students are members of RMF’s inaugural class of “Music Majors in Residence,” a new initiative that connects area music majors with community service projects. Musicians will perform selected works for piano, oboe, flute, and trombone, and will be accompanied by Atonement Lutheran Church’s music director, Thomas Yenser. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.
Fleetwood Community Theatre’s Production of ‘Grease’ 8-3-22
Host Pat Perfect discusses Fleetwood Community Theatre’s production of ‘Grease’ that will be performed at The Evergreen German Club with director Tara Sands and two of their actors on Greater Reading ACT-UP. From the program: Greater Reading ACT-UP.
The Friends of Reading Hospital Host Reading Hospital Golf Classic
Funds Raised Will Support Emergency Department Warm Handoff Program. On Monday, August 1, The Friends of Reading Hospital (The Friends) hosted 80 golfers at the Reading Hospital Golf Classic at the Berkshire Country Club in Reading. The event raised $75,000 to help fund the Warm Handoff program at the Reading Hospital Emergency Department.
Renovation of 6th & Washington 8-3-22
On this replay of County Connection from February, Sandy Graffius gets a tour from developer Alan Shuman on the restoration & renovation of his building at 6th & Washington Streets in downtown Reading. From the program: County Connection.
Berks County Commissioners Meeting 8-4-22
The County of Berks Board of Commissioners’ meeting from Thursday, August 4th, 2022. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
Dunkin’ of Philadelphia Awards Berks Student with Academic Scholarship
Dunkin’ and its greater Philadelphia-area franchisees, in partnership with Scholarship America, announced on Wednesday the recipients of its thirteenth annual Philadelphia Regional Scholarship Program. The program helps high school seniors and college students in Southeastern Pennsylvania, Southern New Jersey, and Kent and New Castle counties in Delaware pursue a part-time or full-time undergraduate degree at the institution of their choice. Dunkin’ franchisees are celebrating the thirteenth year by increasing each individual student scholarship award from $2,000 to $5,000 to help ease the financial burden of college.
Renowned Artist Maria de Los Angeles to visit GoggleWorks
Exhibition receptions, City’s First Friday Block Party and major news for art center. Maria de Los Angeles, the internationally renowned artists and activist, will visit downtown Reading, PA on August 5th for the opening of a major exhibition and public program called Put On: Imagination, Migration, and Identity, a story-sharing and visual arts project which will immerse visitors, students, and participants in the work.
Humor and Hope: Berks Sinfonietta in Concert
Saturday, August 13, 2022, Berks Sinfonietta begins its ninth season with a live concert titled “Humor and Hope.” The program features Beethoven’s lighthearted Symphony No. 8 and Louise Farrenc’s Symphony No. 2 in D Major. The orchestra also celebrates Ralph Vaughan Williams on the 150th anniversary of his birth with the Overture to “The Wasps.”
VOiCEup Berks Receives Grant from Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation
VOiCEup Berks has been awarded a $25,000 grant from Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation for the Youth Volunteer Corps of Reading School-Based Service Program. Through their Kindness In Community Fund, Born This Way Foundation is granting $1,000,000 to support organizations and their community-led mental health work in coordination with Lady Gaga’s The Chromatica Ball Summer Stadium Tour. VOiCEup Berks is one of 22 grant recipients which are located in the metro areas of the U.S. tour stops and are focused on youth mental wellness, informed and/or led by youth, and rooted in practices of inclusion, access, and equity.
Berks Community Health Center Welcomes New Midwife
Lydia M. Anderson, MSN, CNM, has joined Berks Community Health Center (BCHC) as a Certified Nurse-Midwife. “We are thrilled to have Lydia join the team at BCHC,” said OB/GYN, Chelsea Marks, DO. “They bring extensive knowledge and clinical experience with them, and we are excited to expand our women’s health services.”
