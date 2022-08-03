ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Command Performance: Generald Wilson Returns To World Wide Technology Raceway To Sing National Anthem

ST. LOUIS - He was magnificent last year and so we’ve asked him to return. Armed forces veteran Petty Officer 1st Class Generald Wilson, U.S. Navy, retired, will sing “The Star Spangled Banner” prior to the start of the sixth annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 NTT INDYCAR SERIES race on Saturday, August 20, at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois.
Rita A. Podner

Rita A. Podner, 89, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. She was born on August 28, 1932, in Alton, IL the daughter of Alfred A and Minnie (Scoggins) Jacobs. Rita married Sam Podner on May 8, 1959, and he preceded her in death on June 30, 2019.
Machinists at 3 Boeing defense plants ratify new contract

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nearly 2,500 workers at three Boeing defense plants in the Midwest voted Wednesday to ratify a contract that their union said will raise pay by an average of 14% over three years and add inflation adjustments. The vote by members of the International Association of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

