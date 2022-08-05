ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taiwan-China – live: Nancy Pelosi arrives in Japan from South Korea as China holds military drills

By Maroosha Muzaffar and Gustaf Kilander
The Independent
 4 days ago

Nancy Pelosi arrived in Japan on Thursday evening for the final leg of her Asia tour. It comes at a moment of great tension across the region.

Japanese defence minister Nobuo Kishi said on Thursday that five ballistic missiles fired by China appear to have landed in the exclusive economic zone of Japan .

Mr Kishi said it was the first incident of its kind and that Japan had made a diplomatic protest in response.

China started its largest-ever military exercises around Taiwan on Thursday after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to the island nation. Taiwan called the military drills around the island “illegitimate and irresponsible”.

Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party said that China’s drills on the busiest international waterways and aviation routes are “irresponsible, illegitimate behaviour”.

The Japan visit follows a day of meetings with US allies in South Korea.

On Thursday, Ms Pelosi met South Korean National Assembly speaker Kim Jin Pyo and other senior members of Parliament for talks on regional security, economic cooperation and climate issues.

The Independent

The Independent

