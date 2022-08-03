Eminem ‘Curtain Call 2’ Tracklist Features Star-Studded Collabs: Beyoncé, Rihanna, More!

Read on www.musictimes.com
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Served With $1 Million Lawsuit After 'Terminator' Star Gets Dragged In
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph will have to show up to court and answer allegations he caused a car accident that left one man with “great mental, physical and nervous pain,” Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a process server was hired to drive out to Bakersfield, Cali where Joseph’s mother Mildred lives.Mildred is Arnold’s former housekeeper who had an affair with the actor while he was married to Maria Shriver. The process server said they handed over the legal documents to a woman named Jackie. Mildred has an older daughter named Jackie.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier...
Clu Gulager, Actor in ‘The Virginian,’ ‘The Last Picture Show’ and ‘Return of the Living Dead,’ Dies at 93
Clu Gulager, the real-life cowboy from Oklahoma known for his turns on The Tall Man, The Virginian, The Last Picture Show and horror movies including The Return of the Living Dead, has died. He was 93. Gulager died Friday of natural causes at the Los Angeles home of his son John and daughter-in-law Diane, they told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterJudith Durham, Lead Singer of The Seekers and Australia's Folk Music Icon, Dies at 79Roseanna Christiansen, Teresa the Maid on 'Dallas,' Dies at 71Trixie Flynn, Personal Assistant to James Gandolfini, James L. Brooks and Robert De Niro, Dies at...
‘Live With Kelly & Ryan’: Kelly Ripa Makes Huge Announcement Amid Absence From Show
For several years, Live With Kelly and Ryan entertained families all over America as they started their day. With their friendship and control when it came to hosting, the pair appeared to be unstoppable, interviewing some of the most prominent celebrities today. Not to mention, Ryan Seacrest helmed the massively popular American Idol. But while Ripa and Seacrest appeared happy on screen, fans and sources claim there was trouble in paradise. Although both have been silent on any issues as Kelly Ripa took some time off, the host now announced her new book tour.
John Lennon's Shocking Letter to Paul McCartney To Be Sold For WHOPPING Amount
John Lennon's letter to Paul McCartney a year after The Beatles' split is being sold for a whopping amount. The decades-old letter, which served as Lennon's scathing response to McCartney's bombshell interview about him and the band, is one of the auction items posted on Gotta Have Rock and Roll's website.
Willow New Album 'COPINGMECHANISM' Highlights Mental Health: Dad Will Smith the Trigger?
Willow's new album "COPINGMECHANISM" is set for release next month and the inspiration for the project seemed to be close to the singer's core. The singer's new announcement came days after his father, Will Smith, has finally broken his silence on the infamous Oscar's encounter that transpired earlier this year.
Werner Herzog: ‘I was never, contrary to rumours, a hazard-seeking, crazy stuntman’
Werner Herzog is about to turn 80 and is refashioning himself as a writer. He wishes it to be appreciated that this is what he always was – he is, after all, a virtuoso screenwriter as well as one of the greatest film-makers alive. He is talking from LA, where he now lives, about his new book, The Twilight World, a poetic hybrid, somewhere between dream and documentary. The book, which became a bestseller in the US within eight days of publication, is the story of Hiroo Onoda, the Japanese soldier who faithfully defended Lubang, an island in the Philippines, for 29 years, believing himself to be under military orders long after the second world war had ended. Onoda could have stepped straight out of a Herzog film – or be about to step into one. Herzog makes no secret of having hoped to make a film about him, the problem being that Onoda, practised at giving the world the slip, would not oblige, although he did volunteer, once the men got to know each other: “If anyone ever does a film about me, it should be you, Herzog san.”
What Dave Grohl Actually Whispered in the Foo Fighters’ ‘Everlong’
The Foo Fighters song 'Everlong' includes a series of so-called whisper tracks that have long had fans speculating.
John Legend Reveals REAL Reason Why He Drifted Apart With Kanye West
Throughout the music industry, forming friendships among artists could be easy but sustaining those is a daunting task. For John Legend, his friendship with Kanye West suffered a fallout because of the rapper's political convictions. Kanye has been instrumental in the debut of John Legend in the music scene, as...
Ne-Yo's New Music Foreshadows Divorce Filed by Wife the 2ND Time, Baby Out of Wedlock?
Ne-Yo's wife is filing for divorce and alleging that he recently fathered a child with another woman, putting an end to their marriage. Crystal Renay, who wed Ne-Yo in February 2016, filed divorce papers in Atlanta earlier this week, claiming the couple's marriage is irretrievably shattered and beyond repair. Smith...
Nicky Moore Cause of Death Tragic: Samson Vocalist Dead at 75
The lead vocalist of the heavy metal band Samson, Nicky Moore, has passed away at 75 years old. Nicky Moore's death has been confirmed on his Official Facebook Page. According to the tribute, the heavy metal pioneer died last Wednesday morning. Nicky Moore's cause of death has not yet been confirmed by his estate.
MTV VMAs 2022: Performers, Venue, Voting Guidelines, More!
The MTV VMAs 2022 is happening at the end of the month, and the network just announced its highly-awaited performers. Last month, the official list of MTV VMAs 2022 nominees were finally released and Lil Nas X, Kendrick Lamar, and Jack Harlow are leading the pack with seven nominations each.
Kamille wrote bangers for Little Mix and Dua Lipa. Now she’s writing bangers for herself
Take a look at the songwriting credits of some of the biggest pop earworms of the past decade, and you’ll likely find Kamille. Dua Lipa’s “Cool”. Mabel’s “Don’t Call Me Up”. Fleur East’s “Sax”. Her contributions to much of Little Mix’s back catalogue – from “Black Magic” and “Shout Out to My Ex” to “Break Up Song” and “Confetti” – are so extensive that the band once dubbed her their secret fifth member. Songs she’s worked on have surpassed 6.8 billion streams on Spotify alone. She has five UK number ones, 20 Top 10s and a Grammy under her belt....
Panic! At The Disco New Album: Drops Track ‘Local God,' Performing at VMAs 2022
Panic! At The Disco looks back to its past with its new track "Local God," released Aug. 5, and looks forward to performing at MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) 2022. "Local God" is set to be a part of the pop rock band's newest LP, "Viva Las Vengeance," which will be released on Aug. 19.
Saucy Santana, Madonna Finally Drop 'Material Girl' Remix After Viral TikTok Trend
Thanks to TikTok, Saucy Santana just released his biggest collaboration to date - ''Material Gworrllllllll!" featuring the Queen of Pop, Madonna. After their huge surprise performance at a New York Pride Concert last June, the ball kept on rolling for Saucy Santana, as both of their tracks titled "Material Girl," has recently made waves.
