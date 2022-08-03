ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Eminem ‘Curtain Call 2’ Tracklist Features Star-Studded Collabs: Beyoncé, Rihanna, More!

By Mike Stevenson
musictimes.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.musictimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash

Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Served With $1 Million Lawsuit After 'Terminator' Star Gets Dragged In

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph will have to show up to court and answer allegations he caused a car accident that left one man with “great mental, physical and nervous pain,” Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a process server was hired to drive out to Bakersfield, Cali where Joseph’s mother Mildred lives.Mildred is Arnold’s former housekeeper who had an affair with the actor while he was married to Maria Shriver. The process server said they handed over the legal documents to a woman named Jackie. Mildred has an older daughter named Jackie.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Clu Gulager, Actor in ‘The Virginian,’ ‘The Last Picture Show’ and ‘Return of the Living Dead,’ Dies at 93

Clu Gulager, the real-life cowboy from Oklahoma known for his turns on The Tall Man, The Virginian, The Last Picture Show and horror movies including The Return of the Living Dead, has died. He was 93. Gulager died Friday of natural causes at the Los Angeles home of his son John and daughter-in-law Diane, they told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterJudith Durham, Lead Singer of The Seekers and Australia's Folk Music Icon, Dies at 79Roseanna Christiansen, Teresa the Maid on 'Dallas,' Dies at 71Trixie Flynn, Personal Assistant to James Gandolfini, James L. Brooks and Robert De Niro, Dies at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘Live With Kelly & Ryan’: Kelly Ripa Makes Huge Announcement Amid Absence From Show

For several years, Live With Kelly and Ryan entertained families all over America as they started their day. With their friendship and control when it came to hosting, the pair appeared to be unstoppable, interviewing some of the most prominent celebrities today. Not to mention, Ryan Seacrest helmed the massively popular American Idol. But while Ripa and Seacrest appeared happy on screen, fans and sources claim there was trouble in paradise. Although both have been silent on any issues as Kelly Ripa took some time off, the host now announced her new book tour.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Marshall Mathers
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Rihanna
Person
Snoop Dogg
musictimes.com

John Lennon's Shocking Letter to Paul McCartney To Be Sold For WHOPPING Amount

John Lennon's letter to Paul McCartney a year after The Beatles' split is being sold for a whopping amount. The decades-old letter, which served as Lennon's scathing response to McCartney's bombshell interview about him and the band, is one of the auction items posted on Gotta Have Rock and Roll's website.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Werner Herzog: ‘I was never, contrary to rumours, a hazard-seeking, crazy stuntman’

Werner Herzog is about to turn 80 and is refashioning himself as a writer. He wishes it to be appreciated that this is what he always was – he is, after all, a virtuoso screenwriter as well as one of the greatest film-makers alive. He is talking from LA, where he now lives, about his new book, The Twilight World, a poetic hybrid, somewhere between dream and documentary. The book, which became a bestseller in the US within eight days of publication, is the story of Hiroo Onoda, the Japanese soldier who faithfully defended Lubang, an island in the Philippines, for 29 years, believing himself to be under military orders long after the second world war had ended. Onoda could have stepped straight out of a Herzog film – or be about to step into one. Herzog makes no secret of having hoped to make a film about him, the problem being that Onoda, practised at giving the world the slip, would not oblige, although he did volunteer, once the men got to know each other: “If anyone ever does a film about me, it should be you, Herzog san.”
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curtain Call#Vinyl#People Magazine#Lbc
musictimes.com

John Legend Reveals REAL Reason Why He Drifted Apart With Kanye West

Throughout the music industry, forming friendships among artists could be easy but sustaining those is a daunting task. For John Legend, his friendship with Kanye West suffered a fallout because of the rapper's political convictions. Kanye has been instrumental in the debut of John Legend in the music scene, as...
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Nicky Moore Cause of Death Tragic: Samson Vocalist Dead at 75

The lead vocalist of the heavy metal band Samson, Nicky Moore, has passed away at 75 years old. Nicky Moore's death has been confirmed on his Official Facebook Page. According to the tribute, the heavy metal pioneer died last Wednesday morning. Nicky Moore's cause of death has not yet been confirmed by his estate.
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

MTV VMAs 2022: Performers, Venue, Voting Guidelines, More!

The MTV VMAs 2022 is happening at the end of the month, and the network just announced its highly-awaited performers. Last month, the official list of MTV VMAs 2022 nominees were finally released and Lil Nas X, Kendrick Lamar, and Jack Harlow are leading the pack with seven nominations each.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Kamille wrote bangers for Little Mix and Dua Lipa. Now she’s writing bangers for herself

Take a look at the songwriting credits of some of the biggest pop earworms of the past decade, and you’ll likely find Kamille. Dua Lipa’s “Cool”. Mabel’s “Don’t Call Me Up”. Fleur East’s “Sax”. Her contributions to much of Little Mix’s back catalogue – from “Black Magic” and “Shout Out to My Ex” to “Break Up Song” and “Confetti” – are so extensive that the band once dubbed her their secret fifth member. Songs she’s worked on have surpassed 6.8 billion streams on Spotify alone. She has five UK number ones, 20 Top 10s and a Grammy under her belt....
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy