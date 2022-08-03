ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Taylor Swift New Album Coming Soon With Collabs, Joe Alwyn Relationship, New Genre

By Ivan Korrs
musictimes.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.musictimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Live With Kelly & Ryan’: Kelly Ripa Makes Huge Announcement Amid Absence From Show

For several years, Live With Kelly and Ryan entertained families all over America as they started their day. With their friendship and control when it came to hosting, the pair appeared to be unstoppable, interviewing some of the most prominent celebrities today. Not to mention, Ryan Seacrest helmed the massively popular American Idol. But while Ripa and Seacrest appeared happy on screen, fans and sources claim there was trouble in paradise. Although both have been silent on any issues as Kelly Ripa took some time off, the host now announced her new book tour.
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

John Lennon's Shocking Letter to Paul McCartney To Be Sold For WHOPPING Amount

John Lennon's letter to Paul McCartney a year after The Beatles' split is being sold for a whopping amount. The decades-old letter, which served as Lennon's scathing response to McCartney's bombshell interview about him and the band, is one of the auction items posted on Gotta Have Rock and Roll's website.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

John Legend Reveals REAL Reason Why He Drifted Apart With Kanye West

Throughout the music industry, forming friendships among artists could be easy but sustaining those is a daunting task. For John Legend, his friendship with Kanye West suffered a fallout because of the rapper's political convictions. Kanye has been instrumental in the debut of John Legend in the music scene, as...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Joe Alwyn
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Joan Armatrading
Person
Stevie Nicks
musictimes.com

Lady Gaga Joins Cast of ‘Joker’ Sequel ‘Folie à Deux’

Lady Gaga teases her involvement in Joker 2 sequel entitled "Joker: Folie à Deux" through a 17-second clip uploaded on her Twitter account on Aug. 5. It shows the silhouettes of Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga dancing against a red backdrop, with the jazz standard "Cheek to Cheek" playing as the soundtrack.
MOVIES
musictimes.com

MTV VMAs 2022: Performers, Venue, Voting Guidelines, More!

The MTV VMAs 2022 is happening at the end of the month, and the network just announced its highly-awaited performers. Last month, the official list of MTV VMAs 2022 nominees were finally released and Lil Nas X, Kendrick Lamar, and Jack Harlow are leading the pack with seven nominations each.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collabs#Dc League Of Super Pets#Grammy#Sun

Comments / 0

Community Policy