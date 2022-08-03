Taylor Swift New Album Coming Soon With Collabs, Joe Alwyn Relationship, New Genre

Read on www.musictimes.com
Related
There’s A Netflix Horror Movie That’s Freaking People Out On TikTok, So I Watched It...And Barely Finished
One scare made my heart hit my spine.
‘Live With Kelly & Ryan’: Kelly Ripa Makes Huge Announcement Amid Absence From Show
For several years, Live With Kelly and Ryan entertained families all over America as they started their day. With their friendship and control when it came to hosting, the pair appeared to be unstoppable, interviewing some of the most prominent celebrities today. Not to mention, Ryan Seacrest helmed the massively popular American Idol. But while Ripa and Seacrest appeared happy on screen, fans and sources claim there was trouble in paradise. Although both have been silent on any issues as Kelly Ripa took some time off, the host now announced her new book tour.
musictimes.com
John Lennon's Shocking Letter to Paul McCartney To Be Sold For WHOPPING Amount
John Lennon's letter to Paul McCartney a year after The Beatles' split is being sold for a whopping amount. The decades-old letter, which served as Lennon's scathing response to McCartney's bombshell interview about him and the band, is one of the auction items posted on Gotta Have Rock and Roll's website.
musictimes.com
John Legend Reveals REAL Reason Why He Drifted Apart With Kanye West
Throughout the music industry, forming friendships among artists could be easy but sustaining those is a daunting task. For John Legend, his friendship with Kanye West suffered a fallout because of the rapper's political convictions. Kanye has been instrumental in the debut of John Legend in the music scene, as...
RELATED PEOPLE
musictimes.com
Lizzo Initially Skeptical About ‘It’s About Damn Time’ As 1st Single; Here’s Why
"It's About Damn Time" may have been one of the summer's biggest hits next to "As It Was" but Lizzo revealed that it almost never happened as she initially didn't want the song to be the lead single off her latest album "Special." The pop star appeared on "Hot Ones,"...
musictimes.com
Lady Gaga Joins Cast of ‘Joker’ Sequel ‘Folie à Deux’
Lady Gaga teases her involvement in Joker 2 sequel entitled "Joker: Folie à Deux" through a 17-second clip uploaded on her Twitter account on Aug. 5. It shows the silhouettes of Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga dancing against a red backdrop, with the jazz standard "Cheek to Cheek" playing as the soundtrack.
musictimes.com
Fans Declare ‘Lauv Day’ Following Release of New Album ‘All 4 Nothing’
Lauv's fans took to Twitter to thank the 27-year-old singer for releasing his new studio album, "All 4 Nothing." The "I Like Me Better" singer announced that his second studio album was "done" on Jan. 18 and released the lead single "26" on Jan. 28. "All 4 Nothing" comes two...
musictimes.com
MTV VMAs 2022: Performers, Venue, Voting Guidelines, More!
The MTV VMAs 2022 is happening at the end of the month, and the network just announced its highly-awaited performers. Last month, the official list of MTV VMAs 2022 nominees were finally released and Lil Nas X, Kendrick Lamar, and Jack Harlow are leading the pack with seven nominations each.
IN THIS ARTICLE
musictimes.com
Drake, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne Reunion Show Re-Scheduled Date Revealed After COVID Fiasco
A few days ago, fans were devastated after Drake announced that he tested positive for COVID-19, leading him to cancel the finale show of his successful October World Weekend along with highly-anticipated guests Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne. Today, the rapper has finally revealed a rescheduled date for the postponed show.
musictimes.com
Panic! At The Disco New Album: Drops Track ‘Local God,' Performing at VMAs 2022
Panic! At The Disco looks back to its past with its new track "Local God," released Aug. 5, and looks forward to performing at MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) 2022. "Local God" is set to be a part of the pop rock band's newest LP, "Viva Las Vengeance," which will be released on Aug. 19.
musictimes.com
Selena Gomez Music: Singer 'No Longer' Retiring, But Refuses to Rush New Album
Selena Gomez has stepped out of the music industry to venture out into her other passions like being an entrepreneur for her cosmetics line Rare Beauty and being one of the cast members of "Only Murders in the Building." Last year, many fans were bothered after hinting at a possible...
Comments / 0