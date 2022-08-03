ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

The 1975 ‘Happiness’ Meaning Discussed by Matty Healy Amid 2022 Tour Announcement

By Mike Stevenson
musictimes.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.musictimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking

4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Roseanna Christiansen Dies: ‘Dallas’ & ‘The Jeffersons’ Actress Was 71

Click here to read the full article. Roseanna Christiansen, who played the Southfork ranch maid Teresa on the final nine seasons of the original Dallas on CBS, died July 14 at Antelope Valley Medical Center in Lancaster, CA. She was 71. No cause of death was given. Christiansen joined Dallas in 1982 for its sixth season, staying through the 14th and final season in 1991. She appeared in 112 episodes. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Before her long stint on Dallas, she appeared on the CBS sitcom The Jeffersons for three episodes. She again portrayed a maid during the show’s...
LANCASTER, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Boston, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
Portland, PA
State
Connecticut State
Pittsburgh, PA
Entertainment
musictimes.com

Lil Tjay Health Update: Photo Shows Rapper All Smiles After NDE, FINALLY Cleared from Hospital

Lil Tjay is reportedly cleared after over a month of being treated after being shot a total of seven times. It is certainly a near death experience for the rapper and his fans could not help but worry and rally for him in the whole month and so that he vanished from the limelight to recover from his injuries. A new photo now shows him smiling and certainly very out of the hospital he was taken.
EDGEWATER, NJ
musictimes.com

Lady A 2022 Tour CANCELED: Charles Kelley’s Next Move in Life Revealed

Many fans are already anticipating Lady A to perform in different cities across the United States but it seems like it won't be happening anymore as the band has announced devastating news to their supporters regarding their vocalist Charles Kelley. According to a statement obtained by Variety, the trio confirmed...
MUSIC
thebrag.com

‘Coyote Ugly’ lead says she was viciously body shamed during filming

Coyote Ugly actress Melanie Lynskey has revealed that she was told she’s “not beautiful” and viciously body-shamed while filming the 2000 blockbuster. Lynskey played Gloria in the hit movie, who moved with the character Violet Sanford to pursue a musical career in New York. The NZ-born actor told The Hollywood Reporter that crew members were “disappointed” about her size, despite her being an Australian size eight.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zane Lowe
Person
Jack Antonoff
Person
Lana Del Rey
musictimes.com

John Lennon's Shocking Letter to Paul McCartney To Be Sold For WHOPPING Amount

John Lennon's letter to Paul McCartney a year after The Beatles' split is being sold for a whopping amount. The decades-old letter, which served as Lennon's scathing response to McCartney's bombshell interview about him and the band, is one of the auction items posted on Gotta Have Rock and Roll's website.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

John Legend Reveals REAL Reason Why He Drifted Apart With Kanye West

Throughout the music industry, forming friendships among artists could be easy but sustaining those is a daunting task. For John Legend, his friendship with Kanye West suffered a fallout because of the rapper's political convictions. Kanye has been instrumental in the debut of John Legend in the music scene, as...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#The 1975#New York City#Apple Music 1
musictimes.com

Lady Gaga Joins Cast of ‘Joker’ Sequel ‘Folie à Deux’

Lady Gaga teases her involvement in Joker 2 sequel entitled "Joker: Folie à Deux" through a 17-second clip uploaded on her Twitter account on Aug. 5. It shows the silhouettes of Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga dancing against a red backdrop, with the jazz standard "Cheek to Cheek" playing as the soundtrack.
MOVIES
musictimes.com

Nicky Moore Cause of Death Tragic: Samson Vocalist Dead at 75

The lead vocalist of the heavy metal band Samson, Nicky Moore, has passed away at 75 years old. Nicky Moore's death has been confirmed on his Official Facebook Page. According to the tribute, the heavy metal pioneer died last Wednesday morning. Nicky Moore's cause of death has not yet been confirmed by his estate.
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Johnny Depp, Jeff Beck Song: Duo 'Reviewing' Stolen Poem Accusation After Album Release

Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck are reviewing the shocking claims about their song, "Sad Motherf---in' Parade." The much-awaited comeback of Depp to the music industry happened soon after the verdict of his defamation trial with Amber Heard was read. It served as his latest collaboration with Beck since they began working together in 2019.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
musictimes.com

Katy Perry and Pete Davidson? Tiktok Trend M.A.S.H. Says Yes

Katy Perry and Pete Davidson, an item? Seems like there's a new couple in town-according to Tiktok's M.A.S.H. filter. Katy Perry went to Tiktok, partaking in the M.A.S.H. trend, where a filter predicts your "future," starting with your house, car, number of kids, and lover. https://www.tiktok.com/@katyperry/video/7127889434929794347" data-video-id="7127889434929794347" > https://www.tiktok.com/@katyperry">@katyperry No...
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Lil Tjay 99% Back to Normal After Hospital Discharge, Mehgan James Reveals

Lil Tjay's friend disclosed that the rapper was 99 percent back to normal before the news about his hospital discharge emerged. Updates about Lil Tjay came out in the days leading to his hospital discharge, while fans remained worried about his status. Most recently, one of his friends shared that he was already back to normal before his recent outing.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy