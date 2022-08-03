The 1975 ‘Happiness’ Meaning Discussed by Matty Healy Amid 2022 Tour Announcement

Read on www.musictimes.com
Phoebe Bridgers Surprises Fans at a Secret Concert Ahead of Outside Lands Fest 2022
Phoebe Bridgers surely knows how to spoil her fans as she recently held a concert ahead of her set at this year's Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival for free!. According to SF Gate, the 27-year-old singer peformed at the Little Saint in Healdsburg, California. It all started when the...
Panic! At The Disco New Album: Drops Track ‘Local God,' Performing at VMAs 2022
Panic! At The Disco looks back to its past with its new track "Local God," released Aug. 5, and looks forward to performing at MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) 2022. "Local God" is set to be a part of the pop rock band's newest LP, "Viva Las Vengeance," which will be released on Aug. 19.
Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking
4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
Lil Tjay Health Update: Photo Shows Rapper All Smiles After NDE, FINALLY Cleared from Hospital
Lil Tjay is reportedly cleared after over a month of being treated after being shot a total of seven times. It is certainly a near death experience for the rapper and his fans could not help but worry and rally for him in the whole month and so that he vanished from the limelight to recover from his injuries. A new photo now shows him smiling and certainly very out of the hospital he was taken.
Lady A 2022 Tour CANCELED: Charles Kelley’s Next Move in Life Revealed
Many fans are already anticipating Lady A to perform in different cities across the United States but it seems like it won't be happening anymore as the band has announced devastating news to their supporters regarding their vocalist Charles Kelley. According to a statement obtained by Variety, the trio confirmed...
‘Coyote Ugly’ lead says she was viciously body shamed during filming
Coyote Ugly actress Melanie Lynskey has revealed that she was told she’s “not beautiful” and viciously body-shamed while filming the 2000 blockbuster. Lynskey played Gloria in the hit movie, who moved with the character Violet Sanford to pursue a musical career in New York. The NZ-born actor told The Hollywood Reporter that crew members were “disappointed” about her size, despite her being an Australian size eight.
Willow New Album 'COPINGMECHANISM' Highlights Mental Health: Dad Will Smith the Trigger?
Willow's new album "COPINGMECHANISM" is set for release next month and the inspiration for the project seemed to be close to the singer's core. The singer's new announcement came days after his father, Will Smith, has finally broken his silence on the infamous Oscar's encounter that transpired earlier this year.
John Lennon's Shocking Letter to Paul McCartney To Be Sold For WHOPPING Amount
John Lennon's letter to Paul McCartney a year after The Beatles' split is being sold for a whopping amount. The decades-old letter, which served as Lennon's scathing response to McCartney's bombshell interview about him and the band, is one of the auction items posted on Gotta Have Rock and Roll's website.
27 TV Shows That Became So Bad In Later Seasons, People Immediately Quit Watching Them
Just when things were getting good, these shows dropped the ball.
John Legend Reveals REAL Reason Why He Drifted Apart With Kanye West
Throughout the music industry, forming friendships among artists could be easy but sustaining those is a daunting task. For John Legend, his friendship with Kanye West suffered a fallout because of the rapper's political convictions. Kanye has been instrumental in the debut of John Legend in the music scene, as...
Can Beyonce's 'Rennaisance' Beat 'Harry's House' Debut? Here's What Initial Data Says
Ever since it was announced last June, Beyonce's "Rennaisance" has been making buzz on social media non-stop. The Beyhive has been relentless in hyping the much-awaited comeback album of Beyonce, even a leak did not stop them. With the final tally clocking in on Sunday, initial Billboard data says that...
Lizzo Initially Skeptical About ‘It’s About Damn Time’ As 1st Single; Here’s Why
"It's About Damn Time" may have been one of the summer's biggest hits next to "As It Was" but Lizzo revealed that it almost never happened as she initially didn't want the song to be the lead single off her latest album "Special." The pop star appeared on "Hot Ones,"...
Lady Gaga Joins Cast of ‘Joker’ Sequel ‘Folie à Deux’
Lady Gaga teases her involvement in Joker 2 sequel entitled "Joker: Folie à Deux" through a 17-second clip uploaded on her Twitter account on Aug. 5. It shows the silhouettes of Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga dancing against a red backdrop, with the jazz standard "Cheek to Cheek" playing as the soundtrack.
Nicky Moore Cause of Death Tragic: Samson Vocalist Dead at 75
The lead vocalist of the heavy metal band Samson, Nicky Moore, has passed away at 75 years old. Nicky Moore's death has been confirmed on his Official Facebook Page. According to the tribute, the heavy metal pioneer died last Wednesday morning. Nicky Moore's cause of death has not yet been confirmed by his estate.
Johnny Depp, Jeff Beck Song: Duo 'Reviewing' Stolen Poem Accusation After Album Release
Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck are reviewing the shocking claims about their song, "Sad Motherf---in' Parade." The much-awaited comeback of Depp to the music industry happened soon after the verdict of his defamation trial with Amber Heard was read. It served as his latest collaboration with Beck since they began working together in 2019.
Katy Perry and Pete Davidson? Tiktok Trend M.A.S.H. Says Yes
Katy Perry and Pete Davidson, an item? Seems like there's a new couple in town-according to Tiktok's M.A.S.H. filter. Katy Perry went to Tiktok, partaking in the M.A.S.H. trend, where a filter predicts your "future," starting with your house, car, number of kids, and lover. https://www.tiktok.com/@katyperry/video/7127889434929794347" data-video-id="7127889434929794347" > https://www.tiktok.com/@katyperry">@katyperry No...
Lil Tjay 99% Back to Normal After Hospital Discharge, Mehgan James Reveals
Lil Tjay's friend disclosed that the rapper was 99 percent back to normal before the news about his hospital discharge emerged. Updates about Lil Tjay came out in the days leading to his hospital discharge, while fans remained worried about his status. Most recently, one of his friends shared that he was already back to normal before his recent outing.
Christina Aguilera Music 2022: Singer Already Recording New Album After 'Aguilera'
There's no stopping Christina Aguilera, who is rumored to be back in the studio working on new music. Following the release of her Spanish-language album "Aguilera" in May, the 41-year-old singer went to the studio, motivated by the response she had at her previous shows. Despite the fact that it...
Selena Gomez Music: Singer 'No Longer' Retiring, But Refuses to Rush New Album
Selena Gomez has stepped out of the music industry to venture out into her other passions like being an entrepreneur for her cosmetics line Rare Beauty and being one of the cast members of "Only Murders in the Building." Last year, many fans were bothered after hinting at a possible...
