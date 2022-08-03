Another report was filed to the White County Sheriff’s Department, this time a burglary report out of Crossville. On Thursday, August 4th, Sonia Churchwell reported that a burglary had taken place at her residence. She stated that at some point during the week an unknown subject or subjects entered her residence without her permission. When she returned she noticed that her TV had been stolen and that her belongings had been rifled through. She also noted that some snack food had been taken from its box in the kitchen. No further information about this incident has been made available at this time.

CROSSVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO