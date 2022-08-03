Read on www.wrul.com
Verna D. (Martin) Webb
Verna D. (Martin) Webb, 83, of McLeansboro, IL passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Hamilton Memorial Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in McLeansboro. Verna was born August 30, 1938 near Lick Creek in Hamilton County, the daughter of Paul T. and LaVada Jane (Johnson) Martin. On December 22, 1956 she married Coy R. Webb, who survives.
Vaudie Lee (Foley) Dosher
Vaudie Lee (Foley) Dosher, 92, of Enfield, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Enfield Rehab and Health Care Center. She was born on February 20, 1930, in Hamilton County, near Springerton, the daughter of Luther Ray and Clemie J. (York) Foley. Vaudie married Bill Dosher on December 17, 1948, and he preceded her in death on September 25, 1986. She worked as a nurse at the Hamilton County Hospital for many years. Vaudie was a member of the Enfield Christian Church for 70 years. She was the past leader of the Enfield Blue Ribbon 4-H club and was a member of the Enfield Women's Spirit of Progress Club, the Republicans Women organization, and the Red Hatters. Vaudie loved spending her time gardening.
Stephanie Ann Fortner
Stephanie Ann Fortner, 70, of Carmi, passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Deaconess Gateway Heart Hospital, in Newburgh, Indiana. She was born on February 8, 1952, the daughter of Rev. Robert Edward and Bettye Jean (Watson) Fortner. Stephanie worked as a caregiver and also was an artist who worked in sculpting. She enjoyed the arts, going to Disney world, and being with friends and family. Stephanie was a kid at heart and a dreamer.
Burglary Reported in Crossville
Another report was filed to the White County Sheriff’s Department, this time a burglary report out of Crossville. On Thursday, August 4th, Sonia Churchwell reported that a burglary had taken place at her residence. She stated that at some point during the week an unknown subject or subjects entered her residence without her permission. When she returned she noticed that her TV had been stolen and that her belongings had been rifled through. She also noted that some snack food had been taken from its box in the kitchen. No further information about this incident has been made available at this time.
Criminal Damage to Property Reported out of Burnt Prairie
The White County Sheriff’s Department received a report of Criminal Damage to Property on Monday, August 1st from a Burnt Prairie resident. Amber Walkenbach reported to the department that she had been a victim of an intended criminal damage to property offense. She showed the Reporting Officer a plastic bag of nails and homemade nail spikes that she had picked up out of the driveway of where she was staying. This incident is still under investigation.
